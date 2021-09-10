And We’re Back with Our Weekend Specials…

We are so happy to once again share our Weekend Special of top events with you! Please remember that COVID-19 regulation rules apply for entry to events, so make sure you either have your QR Code on your smartphone (or the paper version) or take a test-for-entry COVID test. Most venues provide their COVID-19 entrance regulations on their websites.

This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case). Have a great weekend!

STET shakes up Shakespeare’s best-known tragedy during their yearly Open Air performance in Wassenaar. German Theatre company Globe Berlin will perform their English spoken, modern production of Romeo and Juliet at the estate of Raadhuis de Paauw on September 11th and 12th.

Rewire returns to The Hague for its first physical festival since 2019! As the countdown continues, Rewire can now reveal the full timetable for the upcoming festival. An intimate but extensive edition, in keeping with the current restrictions.

Sound Bites is an evening brimming with classical music. Entirely in keeping with the eclectic signature of Festival Classique Sound Bites explores the boundaries of classical music and sometimes stretches them just a little further. Established names and up-and-coming top talents surprise with unexpected collaborations, reinterpretations and special combinations by using art forms such as dance and film. The result is a many-sided classical music programme of high quality.

Open Monument Day in The Hague: More than 30 Monuments Open for Free During the VriendenLoterij Open Monument Day, thousands of monuments throughout the Netherlands open their doors to the public for free in the second weekend of September. The VriendenLoterij Open Monument Day is organized by the Netherlands Monuments Land in collaboration with local committees throughout the country. With this event they want to jointly increase the attention for the monuments by making this special Dutch cultural heritage accessible and thus preserving it for a wide audience.

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary