And We’re Back with Our Weekend Specials…
We are so happy to once again share our Weekend Special of top events with you! Please remember that COVID-19 regulation rules apply for entry to events, so make sure you either have your QR Code on your smartphone (or the paper version) or take a test-for-entry COVID test. Most venues provide their COVID-19 entrance regulations on their websites.
This is our top list of events, exhibitions, music, festivals and more to keep you entertained this weekend. We include events from The Hague, Leiden, Delft, Scheveningen and everywhere in between.
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
STET Open Air: Romeo and Juliet
STET shakes up Shakespeare’s best-known tragedy during their yearly Open Air performance in Wassenaar. German Theatre company Globe Berlin will perform their English spoken, modern production of Romeo and Juliet at the estate of Raadhuis de Paauw on September 11th and 12th.
Rewire Returns to The Hague with Physical Festival
Rewire returns to The Hague for its first physical festival since 2019! As the countdown continues, Rewire can now reveal the full timetable for the upcoming festival. An intimate but extensive edition, in keeping with the current restrictions.
Festival Classique presents: Sound Bites
Open Monument Day in The Hague: More than 30 Monuments Open for Free
Ongoing events in the region
- Local organizations open doors during Strandwal Try Out (6-12 September)
- September 11th Ceremony of Remembrance and Hope (11 September)
- New jazz festival in Leiden: Around the City brings jazz for young and old (9-12 September)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- DNR Summer Exhibition: Crown testimonials (until mid Sept)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- Free Walking Tour through The Hague from Elsewhere Tours (ongoing)
- Quizmaster Irish Questionmark Online Pub Quiz (every Friday evening)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- Free Live Workshop: Communicating with Kids (14 September)
- The John Adams Institute Presents: Russell Shorto – Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob (15 September)
- 101st Edition of the Dutch Open Goes On (16-19 September)
- WBII Skill Share Open Forum ONLINE: Canva (16 September)
- The Hague Boat Tour Presents: The Jewish History Tour (19 September)
- AATG Online Play Reading: “Haroun and the Sea of Stories” (22 September)
- The Hague Boat Tour Presents: Architecture Cruise (26 September)
- Can You Hack the Municipality? You can Sign Up Again for Hack The Hague until 1 June (event date 27 Sep)
- The John Adams Institute Presents a Talk by Patrick Radden Keefe – Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty (29 September)
- Exhibition: ’30 years art evolution’ (1 October – 7 November)
- Open Studios The Hague: Come Visit Local Artists (2-3 October)
- BorderKitchen Presents: Stevie Van Zandt in The Hague (06 October)
- Mondriaan Jazz Festival 2021 (9 October)
- Masterly The Hague returns this October (21-24 October)