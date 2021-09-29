Weekend Special

Looking for something to do this weekend? Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend our four top events are a two-day music festival in the centre of The Hague, a contemporary art fair in the Fokker Terminal, dancing with your toddler in a fun atmosphere, and a chance to meet local artists during an open art studio tour through The Hague.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).

Have a great weekend!

Within 2 days, Sniester will have more than 70 bands on & around the Grote Markt and Paard in The Hague’s Pop District, the musical heart of the city. From emerging to established, local to international and from electronic indie to ripping guitars. After the musical vacuum of 2020, Sniester will finally really happen again.

Art The Hague, the quirky contemporary art fair, will surprise art lovers as well as collectors in 2021 with works by international top artists. With a strong selection of 48 galleries the regular ‘line up’ of Art of The Hague is also worthwhile. Next to renowned galleries such as Galerie Ramakers, Livingstone Gallery and, young galleries Assembled by Root and Lauwer Art will be participating at the fair. The fringe programme of Art The Hague includes the Art & Design exhibition (Dreamland), Company Collections exhibition, lectures on contemporary art and guided tours to leading art collections.

Jump, swing and move freely – Toddlers on a musical journey Would you like to dance, jump and swing to music with your child? Come to Peuterdans, for boys and girls up to 6 years old with their parents, grandma or grandpa. Having fun is paramount and attention is also paid to the imagination and perception of children. Their motor skills, interplay and sense of rhythm are stimulated. This event will take place every Friday through October, so check the ticket purchase link and reserve your spot now.

Open Studios The Hague: Come Visit Local Artists (2 – 3 October) Open Studios (Ateliers) The Hague exhibition will be take place from 2-3 October. The opening hours are between 12pm and 6pm on both days. Come and enjoy the art from 53 artists and feel the atmosphere of the studios during this annual art weekend. How nice would it be to go home with a new work of art!

