This weekend our four top events are a two-day music festival in the centre of The Hague, a contemporary art fair in the Fokker Terminal, dancing with your toddler in a fun atmosphere, and a chance to meet local artists during an open art studio tour through The Hague.
SNIESTER: The Hague Music Festival is Back (1 – 2 October)
Within 2 days, Sniester will have more than 70 bands on & around the Grote Markt and Paard in The Hague’s Pop District, the musical heart of the city. From emerging to established, local to international and from electronic indie to ripping guitars. After the musical vacuum of 2020, Sniester will finally really happen again.
Art The Hague (29 September – 3 October)
Theater De Nieuwe Regentes Hosts: Toddler Dance (1 October)
Jump, swing and move freely – Toddlers on a musical journey
Would you like to dance, jump and swing to music with your child? Come to Peuterdans, for boys and girls up to 6 years old with their parents, grandma or grandpa.
Having fun is paramount and attention is also paid to the imagination and perception of children. Their motor skills, interplay and sense of rhythm are stimulated. This event will take place every Friday through October, so check the ticket purchase link and reserve your spot now.
Open Studios The Hague: Come Visit Local Artists (2 – 3 October)
Open Studios (Ateliers) The Hague exhibition will be take place from 2-3 October. The opening hours are between 12pm and 6pm on both days.
Come and enjoy the art from 53 artists and feel the atmosphere of the studios during this annual art weekend. How nice would it be to go home with a new work of art!
Other events this weekend
- The Week of National Park Hollandse Duinen 2021 (25 September – 03 October)
- The John Adams Institute Presents a Talk by Patrick Radden Keefe – Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty (29 September)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Education and Childcare (30 September)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Relocating to The Hague (30 September)
- Toastmasters of The Hague Workshop: Improve Your Public Speaking Skills (30 September)
- A Musical Journey: Jef Neve – Mysterium (01 October)
- Afrovibes Festival 2021 (28 Sept – 10 Oct)
- The Hague Cocktail Week: Shaking Up the Bar Scene (01 – 10 October)
- Exhibition: ’30 years art evolution’ (01 October – 07 November)
- The John Adams Institute Presents: The Photograph (03 October)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- Free Walking Tour through The Hague from Elsewhere Tours (ongoing)
- Quizmaster Irish Questionmark Online Pub Quiz (every Friday evening)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- Party with Bach! (05 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Buying a Home (05 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Renting a Home (05 October)
- BorderKitchen Presents: Stevie Van Zandt in The Hague (06 October)
- Pop-up Cinema Concordia: Martin Luther King vs. The FBI (07 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Healthcare (07 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Taxes, Finance, and Insurance (07 October)
- Nederlands Dans Theathre Presents: Skin of the mind (07 – 09 October)
- Eurojust Virtual Open Day (08 October)
- Tijl Beckand conducts Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in Amare (08 October)
- Mondriaan Jazz Festival 2021 (09 October)
- Museum Night The Hague Returns in 2021 (09 October)
- Haagse Kunstkring Presents: Spinoza Plaza (10 October)
- Haagse Kunstkring Presents: After Spinoza Party – Spinoza and the good life (10 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Language and Culture (12 October)
- The Hague Fashion Week 2021 (14-17 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair and Networking Event (14 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Welcome to The Hague (Hybrid Event) (14 – 15 October)
- The Enchantment Festival for Kids Goes on this Autumn (15 – 23 October)
- Masterly The Hague returns this October (21-24 October)
- PAARD Presents: 40UP Let’s Dance Again (22 October)
- PAARD Presents: Level 42 (10 November)
- PAARD Presents: Grandmaster Flash (13 November)