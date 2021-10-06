Weekend Special

Looking for something to do this weekend? Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend our four top events are the open Museum Night – where you can explore the many art and cultural venues in The Hague, the Mondriaan Jazz festival, the return of Movies that Matter with ‘Here We Are’, and a drumming workshop for your kids – while you enjoy the drum festival.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).

Have a great weekend!

The annual Museum Night (Museumnacht Den Haag – MNDH) is back on this year. MDNH was started in 2009 and is a co-operation between Stichting Haagse Museumnacht, Donkergroen creators and the participating art and cultural institutions of The Hague, Scheveningen and Voorburg. The participants constitute their own programs and engage in a unique collaboration to entertain the visitors with the art and culture of The Hague. MDNH offers a night of exploration into multiple art and cultural venues.

Mondriaan Jazz Festival 2021 is the first Dutch festival this autumn to present a leading, international, unique and challenging program, with the refreshment it brought in previous editions. A program in which all artists present brand new music that they released during or just after the corona lockdown. The festival can be visited physically as well as partially streamed online internationally.

Aharon takes care of his autistic son Uri. When Uri has to move to an institution, father and son run away. But where are they going? And what do they hope to find? Here We Are is a beautiful story about the struggle of a devoted father, and the difficulties of making the right choices when caring for someone with a mental disorder. Directed by Nir Bergman (co-creator of In Therapy) and with incredible acting by Shai Avivi as Aharon and especially Noam Imber as Uri.

PAARD Presents: HERFSTFEST KIDS Drum Workshop (10 October) Drumming, stomping and moving! HERFSTFEST (Autumn Fest) will hold its seventh edition this year. And for the little ones (4-10 years old) there is ‘Herfstfest KIDS‘: an interactive children’s program where kids immediately get started with the basic principles of drumming! In the form of workshops, the basics of drumming and music are explained. Ideal for kids to get acquainted with the world of drums & percussion.

