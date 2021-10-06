Weekend Special
Looking for something to do this weekend? Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend our four top events are the open Museum Night – where you can explore the many art and cultural venues in The Hague, the Mondriaan Jazz festival, the return of Movies that Matter with ‘Here We Are’, and a drumming workshop for your kids – while you enjoy the drum festival.
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
Have a great weekend!
Museum Night The Hague 2021 (09 October)
The annual Museum Night (Museumnacht Den Haag – MNDH) is back on this year. MDNH was started in 2009 and is a co-operation between Stichting Haagse Museumnacht, Donkergroen creators and the participating art and cultural institutions of The Hague, Scheveningen and Voorburg. The participants constitute their own programs and engage in a unique collaboration to entertain the visitors with the art and culture of The Hague. MDNH offers a night of exploration into multiple art and cultural venues.
Mondriaan Jazz Festival 2021 (09 October)
Movies that Matter on Tour: ‘Here We Are’ (10 October)
Aharon takes care of his autistic son Uri. When Uri has to move to an institution, father and son run away. But where are they going? And what do they hope to find?
Here We Are is a beautiful story about the struggle of a devoted father, and the difficulties of making the right choices when caring for someone with a mental disorder. Directed by Nir Bergman (co-creator of In Therapy) and with incredible acting by Shai Avivi as Aharon and especially Noam Imber as Uri.
PAARD Presents: HERFSTFEST KIDS Drum Workshop (10 October)
Drumming, stomping and moving!
HERFSTFEST (Autumn Fest) will hold its seventh edition this year. And for the little ones (4-10 years old) there is ‘Herfstfest KIDS‘: an interactive children’s program where kids immediately get started with the basic principles of drumming! In the form of workshops, the basics of drumming and music are explained. Ideal for kids to get acquainted with the world of drums & percussion.
Other events this weekend
- BorderKitchen Presents: Stevie Van Zandt in The Hague (06 October)
- Pop-up Cinema Concordia: Martin Luther King vs. The FBI (07 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Healthcare (07 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Taxes, Finance, and Insurance (07 October)
- Nederlands Dans Theathre Presents: Skin of the mind (07 – 09 October)
- Eurojust Virtual Open Day (08 October)
- Mondriaan Jazz x ProJazz Opening Night: Butcher Brown and Nala Sinephro (08 October)
- Eastern Neighbours Film Festival Special Screening: Rock’n’Roll Eddie (08 October)
- Tijl Beckand conducts Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in Amare (08 October)
- Haagse Kunstkring Presents: Jazz concert by the Francesca Tandoi Trio (08 October)
- PAARD Presents: Herfstfest Drum Festival (10 October)
- Haagse Kunstkring Presents: Spinoza Plaza (10 October)
- Haagse Kunstkring Presents: After Spinoza Party – Spinoza and the good life (10 October)
- Afrovibes Festival 2021 (28 Sept – 10 Oct)
- Lecture on the History of Duinoord/The Hague: The Atlantic Wall and Bezuidenhout (10 October)
- The Hague Cocktail Week: Shaking Up the Bar Scene (01 – 10 October)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (10 October – 12 June 2022)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Exhibition: ’30 years art evolution’ (until 07 November)
- Haagse Kunstkring October Exhibitions (until 31 October)
- MUSIC! – from Beethoven to Beyonce Exhibition (until 09 January 2022)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- Free Walking Tour through The Hague from Elsewhere Tours (ongoing)
- Quizmaster Irish Questionmark Online Pub Quiz (every Friday evening)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- The Arts Society The Hague Presents: ‘What is Postmodernism?’ (12 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Language and Culture (12 October)
- Amsterdam Dance Event (13-17 October)
- The Hague Fashion Week 2021 (14-17 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair and Networking Event (14 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Welcome to The Hague (Hybrid Event) (14 – 15 October)
- Magical Spectacle ‘The Great Shine’ in Rotterdam (14-31 October)
- The Enchantment Festival for Kids Goes on this Autumn (15 – 23 October)
- Masterly The Hague returns this October (21-24 October)
- PAARD Presents: 40UP Let’s Dance Again (22 October)
- Greg Shapiro: Leaving Trumpland (23 October)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (30 October – 14 May 2022)
- Crossing Border Presents: Interview with Warren Ellis (04 November)
- Crossing Border Literature and Music Festival 2021 (05-06 November)
- PAARD Presents: Level 42 (10 November)
- PAARD Presents: Grandmaster Flash (13 November)