Weekend Special
Looking for something to do this weekend? Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend our four top picks are a magical night-bright walk through the Kralingse Bos in Rotterdam, the kickoff of a week long festival for the kids, fashion in The Hague, and a Blues & Soul musical performance.
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
Have a great weekend!
Magical Spectacle ‘The Great Shine’ in Rotterdam (14 – 31 October)
The second edition of De Grote Schijn (The Great Shine) will definitely take place in the Kralingse Bos in Rotterdam. This autumn, the Kralingse Bos in Rotterdam will host the titillating journey through the dark. The park comes to life during De Grote Schijn. Whispering trees, fascinating light projections and enchanting sounds create a magical spectacle. Nature plays the leading role in this and forms the backdrop for an evening full of wonder.
Let yourself be carried away along a completely new, more than 2 kilometers long walking route full of impressive techniques and mysterious surprises. A unique experience for young and old.
The Enchantment Festival for Kids (15 – 23 October)
The Hague Fashion Week 2021 (14 – 17 October)
From 14 to 17 October 2021, The Hague will be all about fashion during The Hague Fashion Week 2021. With catwalk shows, exhibitions, workshops and much more, The Hague will be all about fashion for one week.
During fashion shows in the Grote Kerk in The Hague and The Student Hotel The Hague, new talented fashion designers will show their collections. From couture to streetwear. The shows can also be followed on the LED stairs of Spuimarkt at the Grote Marktstraat.
PAARD Presents: Steffen Morrison (16 October)
Steffen Morrison is a Dutch singer, born in Suriname. He obtained his fame participating in the popular television show The Voice of Holland. Inspired by the Ghanaian culture of his ancestors, the singer writes his songs. The latest released album Soul Revolution is a good example of those influences.
Other events this weekend
- Amsterdam Dance Event (13-17 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair and Networking Event (14 October)
- CONNECT Welcome Month: Welcome to The Hague (Hybrid Event) (14 – 15 October)
- Just Peace Talent – Career Fair (14 October)
- Residentie Orkest Presents: Lunchtime Concert – Dvorak 8 (15 October)
- Residentie Orkest Presents: Dvorak 8 (15 October)
- The Hague European Chamber Music Academy (17 October)
- Theater De Nieuwe Regentes Presents: Pancha Bhutam (17 October)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (17 October – 27 February 2022)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Exhibition: ’30 years art evolution’ (until 07 November)
- Haagse Kunstkring October Exhibitions (until 31 October)
- MUSIC! – from Beethoven to Beyonce Exhibition (until 09 January 2022)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (10 October – 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- Quizmaster Irish Questionmark Online Pub Quiz (every Friday evening)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- Masterly The Hague returns this October (21-24 October)
- PAARD Presents: 40UP Let’s Dance Again (22 October)
- Greg Shapiro: Leaving Trumpland (23 October)
- Unveiling the New Sculpture by Lara Schnitger in The Hague (23 October)
- Haagse Kunstkring Presents: Camille Prenant Quintett (23 October)
- The John Adams Institute Presents: Cecilia King – An Ugly Truth (27 October)
- BorderKitchen Presents: A Conversation with Jo Nesbo (29 October)
- The Irish Club Children’s Hallowe’en Party (30 October)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (30 October – 14 May 2022)
- STET No Limits: Louder is Not Always Clearer (30 October – 01 November)
- STET No Limits: A Call to Action (01 November)
- Crossing Border Presents: Interview with Warren Ellis (04 November)
- Crossing Border Literature and Music Festival 2021 (05-06 November)
- PAARD Presents: Level 42 (10 November)
- PAARD Presents: Grandmaster Flash (13 November)
- BorderKitchen Presents: A Conversation with Lenny Kaye (18 November)