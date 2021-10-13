Weekend Special

Looking for something to do this weekend? Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend our four top picks are a magical night-bright walk through the Kralingse Bos in Rotterdam, the kickoff of a week long festival for the kids, fashion in The Hague, and a Blues & Soul musical performance.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).

Have a great weekend!

The second edition of De Grote Schijn (The Great Shine) will definitely take place in the Kralingse Bos in Rotterdam. This autumn, the Kralingse Bos in Rotterdam will host the titillating journey through the dark. The park comes to life during De Grote Schijn. Whispering trees, fascinating light projections and enchanting sounds create a magical spectacle. Nature plays the leading role in this and forms the backdrop for an evening full of wonder.

Let yourself be carried away along a completely new, more than 2 kilometers long walking route full of impressive techniques and mysterious surprises. A unique experience for young and old.

The Enchantment Festival, de Betovering in Dutch, has an adventurous and safe LIVE programme ready to go for children up to 12 years old including some 500 performances and workshops in over 50 locations in The Hague: at the theatres, in museums, out in the street and more. There are activities in Dutch and English languages.

From 14 to 17 October 2021, The Hague will be all about fashion during The Hague Fashion Week 2021. With catwalk shows, exhibitions, workshops and much more, The Hague will be all about fashion for one week. During fashion shows in the Grote Kerk in The Hague and The Student Hotel The Hague, new talented fashion designers will show their collections. From couture to streetwear. The shows can also be followed on the LED stairs of Spuimarkt at the Grote Marktstraat.

PAARD Presents: Steffen Morrison (16 October) Steffen Morrison is a Dutch singer, born in Suriname. He obtained his fame participating in the popular television show The Voice of Holland. Inspired by the Ghanaian culture of his ancestors, the singer writes his songs. The latest released album Soul Revolution is a good example of those influences.

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary