Weekend Special

Looking for something to do this weekend? Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend our four top picks are a unique look into some of the historical buildings (the architecture, history, paintings, and other art forms) from The Hague, the largest Oktoberfest party in the region, Graffiti workshops for your kids that will spark their creativity, and our own Basketball team dedicating their game to Peace and Justice.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).

Three magnificent buildings located opposite the splendid Hofvijver will open to the public together for the second time.

Lange Vijverberg 14, 15 and 16, The Kings Ballroom and Hotel Des Indes present the collections of Dr Abraham Bredius, Hoogsteder & Hoogsteder and Cornelis Kruseman. Masterly The Hague introduces these historical paintings in combination with work by contemporary designers specially commissioned for this event.

Grote Markt celebrates the region’s largest Oktoberfest in a covered Biergarten !

Two workshops for kids of different ages to learn to create their own street art work. Design and cut your own stencil and then spray it on canvas or cotton bag (which you can keep afterwards).

JUST PEACE GAME: The Hague Royals Basketball Team Plays for Peace (23 October) Sport has always been a powerful arena for peace building and to improve positive international relations. That’s why The Hague Royals, our city’s premiere basketball team, has partnered up with Just Peace Month to dedicate one of our games to the city’s mission of Peace and Justice.

