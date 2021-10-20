Weekend Special
Looking for something to do this weekend? Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend our four top picks are a unique look into some of the historical buildings (the architecture, history, paintings, and other art forms) from The Hague, the largest Oktoberfest party in the region, Graffiti workshops for your kids that will spark their creativity, and our own Basketball team dedicating their game to Peace and Justice.
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
Have a great weekend!
Masterly The Hague (21 – 24 October)
Three magnificent buildings located opposite the splendid Hofvijver will open to the public together for the second time.
Lange Vijverberg 14, 15 and 16, The Kings Ballroom and Hotel Des Indes present the collections of Dr Abraham Bredius, Hoogsteder & Hoogsteder and Cornelis Kruseman. Masterly The Hague introduces these historical paintings in combination with work by contemporary designers specially commissioned for this event.
Oktoberfest In Grote Markt (22 – 23 October)
The Enchantment Festival: Graffiti Workshops for Kids & Exhibition Street Artists on Canvans (20 – 23 October)
Two workshops for kids of different ages to learn to create their own street art work. Design and cut your own stencil and then spray it on canvas or cotton bag (which you can keep afterwards).
JUST PEACE GAME: The Hague Royals Basketball Team Plays for Peace (23 October)
Sport has always been a powerful arena for peace building and to improve positive international relations. That’s why The Hague Royals, our city’s premiere basketball team, has partnered up with Just Peace Month to dedicate one of our games to the city’s mission of Peace and Justice.
Other events this weekend
- PAARD Presents: 40UP Let’s Dance Again (22 October)
- Residentie Orkest Presents: Beethoven & Schubert (22 October)
- Corpo Maquina Presents: Bolistas (23 October)
- Greg Shapiro: Leaving Trumpland (23 October)
- Unveiling the New Sculpture by Lara Schnitger in The Hague (23 October)
- Haagse Kunstkring Presents: Camille Prenant Quintett (23 October)
- DISC Presents: ‘Into the forest…’ (23 October)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Exhibition: ’30 years art evolution’ (until 07 November)
- Haagse Kunstkring October Exhibitions (until 31 October)
- MUSIC! – from Beethoven to Beyonce Exhibition (until 09 January 2022)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (10 October – 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- Quizmaster Irish Questionmark Online Pub Quiz (every Friday evening)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- The John Adams Institute Presents: Cecilia King – An Ugly Truth (27 October)
- BorderKitchen Presents: A Conversation with Jo Nesbo (29 October)
- The Irish Club Children’s Hallowe’en Party (30 October)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (30 October – 14 May 2022)
- STET No Limits: Louder is Not Always Clearer (30 October – 01 November)
- STET No Limits: A Call to Action (01 November)
- Crossing Border Presents: Interview with Warren Ellis (04 November)
- Crossing Border Literature and Music Festival 2021 (05-06 November)
- VestRock Downtown 2021 (5-6 November)
- PAARD Presents: Level 42 (10 November)
- ProJazz Presents: Cutting Edge Jazz Festival (10-14 November)
- PAARD Presents: Grandmaster Flash (13 November)
- The John Adams Institute Present: The Accessible City (16 November)
- Axe Throwing with TheHagueOnline (17 November)
- BorderKitchen Presents: A Conversation with Lenny Kaye (18 November)
- UK Boarding School Showcase (20 November)
- Queen’s English Theatre Company Presents: The 39 Steps (24-28 November)
- St. Andrew’s Charity Ball (27 November)
- Rewire x Korzo: Lotic, Carl Gari & Abdullah Miniawy (10 December)