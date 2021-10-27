Weekend Special
Looking for something to do this weekend? Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend our four top picks are a musical performance from a legendary band, a festival exploring the interplay between silent films and sound, a Halloween party for the kids, and a theatrical performance focused on the honest portrayal of the vulnerability of a deaf man – created and performed by a deaf man.
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
Have a great weekend!
Rock Band 10CC Plays in The Hague (29 October)
The legendary band 10CC is coming to The Hague on October 29, 2021 for a concert in Amare in collaboration with PAARD. With hits such as ‘Dreadlock Holiday’, ‘I’m Not In Love’ and ‘The Things We Do For Love’ they wrote music history.
The Sounds of Silence Festival (28 – 30 October)
The Sounds of Silence Festival pays tribute to the ‘silent’ film and breathes new life into the art form by combining it with contemporary music and art. Where ‘silent’ films originally used to be accompanied by a classical ensemble, artists and contemporary music ensembles now take the stage with new compositions … see you there!
The Irish Club Children’s Hallowe’en Party (30 October)
The Irish Club The Netherlands Children’s Hallowe’en party is back this year after the Corona break.
STET No Limits: Louder is Not Always Clearer (30 October – 01 November)
Jonny is a teacher, a father and an avid football fan. He’s outgoing and loves music and festivals. Jonny was born deaf. Louder is not always clearer is an honest portrayal of the vulnerability of a deaf man, created and performed by a deaf man. Focusing on the importance of connection with others and the struggle to do so affectively.
Other events this weekend
- The John Adams Institute Presents: Cecilia King – An Ugly Truth (27 October)
- WBII Networking Event October ONLINE: How to Use Podcasting to Grow Your Business (28 October)
- Peruvian Food Festival (28-31 October)
- BorderKitchen Presents: A Conversation with Jo Nesbo (29 October)
- The Hague String Trio Presents: Celebrating Women (30 October)
- Architectural Walk in Benoordenhout with Marcel Teunissen (30 October)
- European Outdoor Film Tour 2021 (31 October)
- Holland Upper Voices (31 October)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Exhibition: ’30 years art evolution’ (until 07 November)
- Haagse Kunstkring October Exhibitions (until 31 October)
- MUSIC! – from Beethoven to Beyonce Exhibition (until 09 January 2022)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (30 October – 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (10 October – 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- Quizmaster Irish Questionmark Online Pub Quiz (every Friday evening)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- STET No Limits: A Call to Action (01 November)
- The Haagse Kunstkring Presents: On Your Own #5 (03-07 November)
- Crossing Border Presents: Interview with Warren Ellis (04 November)
- Nederlands Dans Theater Presents: The Play Between (04-06 & 17-18 November)
- Residentie Orkest Presents: Lunchtime Concert Beethoven 7 (05 November)
- Residentie Orkest Presents: Beethoven 7 (05 & 07 November)
- Crossing Border Literature and Music Festival 2021 (05-06 November)
- VestRock Downtown 2021 (5-6 November)
- Fleurine & Boys from Brazil (06 November)
- PAARD Presents: Level 42 (10 November)
- ProJazz Presents: Cutting Edge Jazz Festival (10-14 November)
- WBII Seminar: Start Your Own Business in The Netherlands (11 November)
- PAARD Presents: Grandmaster Flash (13 November)
- The African Christmas Market in The Hague (13 November)
- The John Adams Institute Present: The Accessible City (16 November)
- Axe Throwing with TheHagueOnline (17 November)
- BorderKitchen Presents: A Conversation with Lenny Kaye (18 November)
- UK Boarding School Showcase (20 November)
- Queen’s English Theatre Company Presents: The 39 Steps (24-28 November)
- St. Andrew’s Charity Ball (27 November)
- Amsterdam Light Festival Cruise 2021 (02 December – 23 January 2023)
- The Royal Christmas Fair (09-22 December)
- Rewire x Korzo: Lotic, Carl Gari & Abdullah Miniawy (10 December)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (12-16 January 2022)