This weekend our four top picks are a musical performance from a legendary band, a festival exploring the interplay between silent films and sound, a Halloween party for the kids, and a theatrical performance focused on the honest portrayal of the vulnerability of a deaf man – created and performed by a deaf man.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).

Have a great weekend!

The legendary band 10CC is coming to The Hague on October 29, 2021 for a concert in Amare in collaboration with PAARD. With hits such as ‘Dreadlock Holiday’, ‘I’m Not In Love’ and ‘The Things We Do For Love’ they wrote music history.

The Sounds of Silence Festival pays tribute to the ‘silent’ film and breathes new life into the art form by combining it with contemporary music and art. Where ‘silent’ films originally used to be accompanied by a classical ensemble, artists and contemporary music ensembles now take the stage with new compositions … see you there!

The Irish Club The Netherlands Children’s Hallowe’en party is back this year after the Corona break.

STET No Limits: Louder is Not Always Clearer (30 October – 01 November) Jonny is a teacher, a father and an avid football fan. He’s outgoing and loves music and festivals. Jonny was born deaf. Louder is not always clearer is an honest portrayal of the vulnerability of a deaf man, created and performed by a deaf man. Focusing on the importance of connection with others and the struggle to do so affectively.

