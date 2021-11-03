Weekend Special
Looking for something to do this weekend? Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend our four top picks are the Crossing Borders Literature and Music festival, musical performance from the Ray Wilson Band and Fleurine & Boys from Brazil and last but not least a festival for the whole family in Loosduinen.
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
Have a great weekend!
LOOSDUINEN GAAT LOS CELEBRATES WITH 5TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL (3 – 7 November)
Fourteen different locations will be transformed into inspiring cultural meeting places with cultural activities for every age.
Music lovers will enjoy a concert and interview with local legend Tim Akkerman. Other concerts include Bill Baker’s Big Band, Nico Dijkshoorn & The Hank Five, Cruise Control, On the Jazz, NOORDWAL and the Willy Caron Music Theater. Francesca Ajossa will delight with an atmospheric organ concert by candlelight.
FLEURINE & BOYS FROM BRAZIL (6 November)
In this full-length concert by Fleurine & Boys from Brazil, you will experience the warm and sensual sounds of the Bossa Nova genre. For her latest album, Fleurine wrote brand new repertoire inspired by her Portuguese roots and the love for Brazilian music.
RAY WILSON BAND – GENESIS CLASSIC PROJECT (6 November)
Former Genesis lead singer Ray Wilson and his band will be performing at the Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Zoetermeer.
Ray Wilson, recognized as one of the UK’s finest ever vocalists by Classic Rock Magazine, is renowned across the music world as an exceptional singer/songwriter, and is acclaimed for his charismatic stage presence, and his ability as an extraordinary entertainer.
CROSSING BORDER LITERATURE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL 2021 (5 – 6 November)
Crossing Border is The leading international literature and music festival in The Netherlands, founded in The Hague in 1992. A space where borders between audience, artists and disciplines disappear.
Every November the historic city centre of The Hague is taken over by more than 80 contemporary writers, poets, musicians and other storytellers in 15+ venues. Established names alongside upcoming, raw talent.
Other events this weekend
- Crossing Border Presents: Interview with Warren Ellis (04 November)
- Nederlands Dans Theater Presents: The Play Between (04-06 November)
- Residentie Orkest Presents: Lunchtime Concert Beethoven 7 (05 November)
- Residentie Orkest Presents: Beethoven 7 (05 & 07 November)
- VestRock Downtown 2021 (5-6 November)
- The Haagse Kunstkring Presents: On Your Own #5 (03-07 November)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Exhibition: ’30 years art evolution’ (until 07 November)
- MUSIC! – from Beethoven to Beyonce Exhibition (until 09 January 2022)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (30 October – 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (10 October – 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- Quizmaster Irish Questionmark Online Pub Quiz (every Friday evening)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE ARTS SOCIETY THE HAGUE LECTURE: ‘ZAHA HADID – ARCHITECTURAL SUPERSTAR’ (9 November)
- PAARD Presents: Level 42 (10 November)
- ProJazz Presents: Cutting Edge Jazz Festival (10-14 November)
- WBII Seminar: Start Your Own Business in The Netherlands (11 November)
- ROACHFORD & SNIFF ‘N’ THE TEARS @ CULTUURPODIUM BOERDERIJ (12 November)
- PAARD Presents: Grandmaster Flash (13 November)
- The African Christmas Market in The Hague (13 November)
- The John Adams Institute Present: The Accessible City (16 November)
- Axe Throwing with TheHagueOnline (17 November)
- Nederlands Dans Theater Presents: The Play Between (17-18 November)
- BorderKitchen Presents: A Conversation with Lenny Kaye (18 November)
- UK Boarding School Showcase (20 November)
- Queen’s English Theatre Company Presents: The 39 Steps (24-28 November)
- FRENCH KERMESSE OF THE HAGUE (27 November)
- St. Andrew’s Charity Ball (27 November)
- Amsterdam Light Festival Cruise 2021 (02 December – 23 January 2023)
- The Royal Christmas Fair (09-22 December)
- Rewire x Korzo: Lotic, Carl Gari & Abdullah Miniawy (10 December)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (12-16 January 2022)
- STEFANOS TSITSIPAS COMES TO ROTTERDAM (5-13 February 2022)