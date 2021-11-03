Weekend Special

Looking for something to do this weekend? Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend our four top picks are the Crossing Borders Literature and Music festival, musical performance from the Ray Wilson Band and Fleurine & Boys from Brazil and last but not least a festival for the whole family in Loosduinen.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).

Have a great weekend!

LOOSDUINEN GAAT LOS CELEBRATES WITH 5TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL (3 – 7 November)

Fourteen different locations will be transformed into inspiring cultural meeting places with cultural activities for every age.

Music lovers will enjoy a concert and interview with local legend Tim Akkerman. Other concerts include Bill Baker’s Big Band, Nico Dijkshoorn & The Hank Five, Cruise Control, On the Jazz, NOORDWAL and the Willy Caron Music Theater. Francesca Ajossa will delight with an atmospheric organ concert by candlelight.

In this full-length concert by Fleurine & Boys from Brazil, you will experience the warm and sensual sounds of the Bossa Nova genre. For her latest album, Fleurine wrote brand new repertoire inspired by her Portuguese roots and the love for Brazilian music.

Former Genesis lead singer Ray Wilson and his band will be performing at the Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Zoetermeer. Ray Wilson, recognized as one of the UK’s finest ever vocalists by Classic Rock Magazine, is renowned across the music world as an exceptional singer/songwriter, and is acclaimed for his charismatic stage presence, and his ability as an extraordinary entertainer.

CROSSING BORDER LITERATURE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL 2021 (5 – 6 November)

Crossing Border is The leading international literature and music festival in The Netherlands, founded in The Hague in 1992. A space where borders between audience, artists and disciplines disappear. Every November the historic city centre of The Hague is taken over by more than 80 contemporary writers, poets, musicians and other storytellers in 15+ venues. Established names alongside upcoming, raw talent.

