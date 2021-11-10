Weekend Special
Looking for something to do this weekend? Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend our four top picks are the Cutting Edge Jazz Festival, for children and young at heart the traditional St Nicholas parade, an African market and a performance by hip hop legend Grandmaster Flash.
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
Have a great weekend!
PROJAZZ PRESENTS: CUTTING EDGE JAZZ FESTIVAL (10 -14 November)
Since 2013 Cutting Edge has grown into the local jazz festival in The Hague with (inter)national appeal. The first years in Theater Dakota, and the last years in the monumental building of Theater de Nieuwe Regentes. After two years of mandatory waiting due to the Covid-19 measures, the festival is now being organized again, but in a completely new form: at several locations in The Hague and on five consecutive days!
ST. NICHOLAS PROCESSION THROUGH THE HAGUE (13 November)
St. Nicholas (SinterKlass) is coming to the Netherlands again! The St. Nicholas procession will be held in Scheveningen again too. With Peters, a court and cavalry, endless music, oodles of sweets and mandarins, St. Nicholas will arrive in the morning by steamboat in Scheveningen Harbour.
Please note that due to covid regulations harbour visitors will need to have registered for entrance ticket available from the website as of Tuesday. Adults will also need a Corona pass.
THE AFRICAN CHRISTMAS MARKET IN THE HAGUE (13 November)
The Africa Cultural Promotion Centre BV has created a hub that welcomes and connects businesses and service providers for the African community in the Netherlands and beyond. They have organised the very first edition of the African Christmas Market in The Hague.
The main purpose of the African Christmas Market is to enable people to connect and network with vendors of African products and services, enabling the potential customers to do all their Christmas shopping early and take advantage of any available sales and promotions from the vendors. It is an opportunity for people to connect with African culture.
PAARD PRESENTS: GRANDMASTER FLASH (13 November)
Hip hop legend Grandmaster Flash is coming to PAARD. The pioneer from The Bronx was the first hip hop DJ to cut, scratch and mix and without that, the beats you hear nowadays wouldn’t be the same. The well-known song ‘The Message’, which he made with The Furious Five, was proclaimed to be the most influential hip hop song ever by Rolling Stone Magazine
