Unfortunately due to the new covid regulations several events have been cancelled or postponed. However organisers are trying to be creative and events are still taking place.

This weekend our four top picks are the AATG Autumn production, Little Amal, a large girl puppet will be in town, there is French theatre (with English subtitles) and STET presents the award listed production of BURGERZ

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).

Have a great weekend!

After a long COVID pause, AATG are returning with a double bill of short play and a varied pot-pourri of other material they have been working on!

LITTLE AMAL COMES TO THE HAGUE (until 21 November)

Amare has invited Amal to come visit The Hague, where she will be welcomed as a special guest from 15 to 21 November. During the week, she will visit a number of important landmarks and locations in The Hague, like Madurodam, the Cultuurankers (Cultural Anchors), various schools and, of course, Amare. THE SERUM COMPANY PRESENTS: LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES (17 – 20 November)

French theatre in The Hague. The Serum Company presents the French classic Les Liaisons Dangereuses at het Korenhuis on the 17, 18 and 20 November. The performance is in French with English subtitles.

From 19 to 21 November, STET is bringing to The Hague BURGERZ. The show is the winner of the TOTAL THEATRE AWARDS 2019 and was also shorted listed for the CAROL TAMBOR BEST OF EDINBURGH AWARD.

