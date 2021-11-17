Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
Unfortunately due to the new covid regulations several events have been cancelled or postponed. However organisers are trying to be creative and events are still taking place.
This weekend our four top picks are the AATG Autumn production, Little Amal, a large girl puppet will be in town, there is French theatre (with English subtitles) and STET presents the award listed production of BURGERZ
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
Have a great weekend!
AATG AUTUMN PRODUCTION: TWO SHOWS IN ONE NIGHT! PEAS AND THE LAST LAUGH (19 -21 November)
After a long COVID pause, AATG are returning with a double bill of short play and a varied pot-pourri of other material they have been working on!
LITTLE AMAL COMES TO THE HAGUE (until 21 November)
Amare has invited Amal to come visit The Hague, where she will be welcomed as a special guest from 15 to 21 November. During the week, she will visit a number of important landmarks and locations in The Hague, like Madurodam, the Cultuurankers (Cultural Anchors), various schools and, of course, Amare.
THE SERUM COMPANY PRESENTS: LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES (17 – 20 November)
French theatre in The Hague. The Serum Company presents the French classic Les Liaisons Dangereuses at het Korenhuis on the 17, 18 and 20 November. The performance is in French with English subtitles.
STET SPOTLIGHT: BURGERZ – TRAVIS ALABANZA (19 -21 November)
From 19 to 21 November, STET is bringing to The Hague BURGERZ. The show is the winner of the TOTAL THEATRE AWARDS 2019 and was also shorted listed for the CAROL TAMBOR BEST OF EDINBURGH AWARD.
Other events this weekend
- The John Adams Institute Present: The Accessible City (16 November)
- Nederlands Dans Theater Presents: The Play Between (17-18 November)
- BorderKitchen Presents: A Conversation with Lenny Kaye (18 November)
- AMARE: OPEN FESTIVAL – Partially cancelled (19-21 November)
- UK Boarding School Showcase (20 November)
- KATVANGER PLAY VILLA OCKENBURGH (21November)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- MUSIC! – from Beethoven to Beyonce Exhibition (until 09 January 2022)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (30 October – 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (10 October – 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- Queen’s English Theatre Company Presents: The 39 Steps (24-28 November)
- NEXT GENERATION FESTIVAL 2021 (25 November)
- EXHIBITION: FROM SHANGHAI TO THE HAGUE (25 – 28 November)
- BINCKFEST: A NEW CULTURAL FESTIVAL AT BINCKHORST (26 -27 November)
- FRENCH KERMESSE OF THE HAGUE (27 November)
- St. Andrew’s Charity Ball (27 November)
- EASTERN NEIGHBOURS FILM FESTIVAL- IN FOCUS: SLOVENIAN NEW, VIBRANT CINEMA (27 November)
- HOOGTIJ#67 CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (27 Novembr)
- THE JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE PRESENTS: GEORGE PACKER – LAST BEST HOPE: AMERICA IN CRISIS AND RENEWAL (30 November)
- Amsterdam Light Festival Cruise 2021 (02 December – 23 January 2023)
- The Royal Christmas Fair (09-22 December)
- Rewire x Korzo: Lotic, Carl Gari & Abdullah Miniawy (10 December)
- STET CLASSIC: A CHRISTMAS CAROL BY ASHLEY RAMSDEN (21 December)
- MAGIC MOTOWN ROTTERDAM WITH SPECIAL GUEST GEORGE MCCRAE (22 December)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (12-16 January 2022)
- J.S. BACH – THE APOCALYPSE – “THE OPERA BACH NEVER WROTE” (22 Janauary)
- STEFANOS TSITSIPAS COMES TO ROTTERDAM (5-13 February 2022)