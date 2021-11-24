Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

Unfortunately due to the new covid regulations several events have been cancelled or postponed. However organisers are trying to be creative and events are still taking place.

This weekend our four top picks are an English Comedy night, the “From Shanghai to The Hague” exhibition, a day of Slovenian films and a contemporary art tour of The Hague.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).

Have a great weekend!

On Saturday 27 November the Hague English Comedy Night presents a special guest show at the Comedy City on the Grote Markt.

The headliners for this show are two Irishmen Sean Finnerty and Ger Staunton. Sean has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and MC is Joe Eagan (Canada).

The exhibition ‘From Shanghai to The Hague’ in The Hague city centre is organised by artists José Sintnicolaas and Janine van Herwaarden. Nine years ago the two fellow artists shared a studio in Shanghai and started their joint artist journey there.

This time they will be showing a mix of paintings and sculptures together with Carole Swarthof.

Discover Slovenian new film talents, join Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (ENFF) for a day of Slovenian films, drinks, and snacks. Their special programme highlights the new works from a small country with a great tradition of cinema. Nowadays, many new Slovenian cinema voices are being recognized at big European festivals like Venice, Cannes, and Locarno.French theatre in The Hague. .

During HOOGTIJ you can visit several locations in the centre of The Hague: from white cube to underground; from established art in galleries and institutions to installations and performances in artists initiatives. Entrance is free.

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary