Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
Unfortunately due to the new covid regulations several events have been cancelled or postponed. However organisers are trying to be creative and events are still taking place.
This weekend our four top picks are an English Comedy night, the “From Shanghai to The Hague” exhibition, a day of Slovenian films and a contemporary art tour of The Hague.
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
Have a great weekend!
HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT (27 November)
On Saturday 27 November the Hague English Comedy Night presents a special guest show at the Comedy City on the Grote Markt.
The headliners for this show are two Irishmen Sean Finnerty and Ger Staunton. Sean has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and MC is Joe Eagan (Canada).
EXHIBITION: FROM SHANGHAI TO THE HAGUE (25-28 November)
The exhibition ‘From Shanghai to The Hague’ in The Hague city centre is organised by artists José Sintnicolaas and Janine van Herwaarden. Nine years ago the two fellow artists shared a studio in Shanghai and started their joint artist journey there.
This time they will be showing a mix of paintings and sculptures together with Carole Swarthof.
EASTERN NEIGHBOURS FILM FESTIVAL- IN FOCUS: SLOVENIAN NEW, VIBRANT CINEMA (27 November)
Discover Slovenian new film talents, join Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (ENFF) for a day of Slovenian films, drinks, and snacks. Their special programme highlights the new works from a small country with a great tradition of cinema. Nowadays, many new Slovenian cinema voices are being recognized at big European festivals like Venice, Cannes, and Locarno.French theatre in The Hague. .
HOOGTIJ#67 CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (27 November)
During HOOGTIJ you can visit several locations in the centre of The Hague: from white cube to underground; from established art in galleries and institutions to installations and performances in artists initiatives. Entrance is free.
Other events this weekend
- JEZEBEL BY CHERISH MENZO (24 November)
- Queen’s English Theatre Company Presents: The 39 Steps (24-28 November)
- NEXT GENERATION FESTIVAL 2021 (25 November) CANCELLED
- BINCKFEST: A NEW CULTURAL FESTIVAL AT BINCKHORST (26 -27 November) CANCELLED
- FRENCH KERMESSE OF THE HAGUE (27 November) CANCELLED
- St. Andrew’s Charity Ball (27 November)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- MUSIC! – from Beethoven to Beyonce Exhibition (until 09 January 2022)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (30 October – 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (10 October – 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE PRESENTS: GEORGE PACKER – LAST BEST HOPE: AMERICA IN CRISIS AND RENEWAL (30 November)
- Amsterdam Light Festival Cruise 2021 (02 December – 23 January 2023)
- The Royal Christmas Fair (09-22 December)
- Rewire x Korzo: Lotic, Carl Gari & Abdullah Miniawy (10 December)
- STET CLASSIC: A CHRISTMAS CAROL BY ASHLEY RAMSDEN (21 December)
- MAGIC MOTOWN ROTTERDAM WITH SPECIAL GUEST GEORGE MCCRAE (22 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1January – 31 December 2022)
- THE JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE PRESENTS: SURVIVING INJUSTICE (9 January)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (12-16 January 2022)
- THE PROMISE OF DAWN – LA PROMESSE DE L’AUBE (21 January)
- J.S. BACH – THE APOCALYPSE – “THE OPERA BACH NEVER WROTE” (22 Janauary)
- STEFANOS TSITSIPAS COMES TO ROTTERDAM (5-13 February 2022)
- REGISTRATION 46TH EDITION NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG NOW OPEN (13 March)