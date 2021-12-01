Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

Unfortunately due to the new covid regulations several events have been cancelled or postponed. However organisers are trying to be creative and events are still taking place.

This weekend our four top picks are a World Food tour, a city running tour, a “gratis” lunch time concert and a family experience at the Museon.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).

Have a great weekend!

What could be nicer than finishing off a day of shopping in the center of The Hague with an unforgettable food experience in the Schilderswijk in The Hague. With its enormous diversity of cultures and cuisines, you can taste everything the world has to offer.

Discover The Hague while you run! Get to know The Hague as an international city of peace and justice in a city running tour.

Have you always wondered what a top orchestra sounds like? The Residentie Orkest’s free lunchtime concerts in their new concert hall in Amare provide a wonderful glimpse behind the scenes and provide an inspiring intermezzo

This exhibition gives you the chance not only to hear, make and feel music, but to share the experience together! Music fascinates people worldwide and has done so since the dawn of time. At the heart of this family exhibition is the shared experience of music: from Beethoven to Beyoncé and from Europe to the ends of the earth.

Other events this weekend

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary