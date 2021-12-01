Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
Unfortunately due to the new covid regulations several events have been cancelled or postponed. However organisers are trying to be creative and events are still taking place.
This weekend our four top picks are a World Food tour, a city running tour, a “gratis” lunch time concert and a family experience at the Museon.
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
Have a great weekend!
iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (4 December )
What could be nicer than finishing off a day of shopping in the center of The Hague with an unforgettable food experience in the Schilderswijk in The Hague. With its enormous diversity of cultures and cuisines, you can taste everything the world has to offer.
CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE (5 December)
Discover The Hague while you run! Get to know The Hague as an international city of peace and justice in a city running tour.
LUNCHCONCERT PULS AND ADEM (3 December)
Have you always wondered what a top orchestra sounds like? The Residentie Orkest’s free lunchtime concerts in their new concert hall in Amare provide a wonderful glimpse behind the scenes and provide an inspiring intermezzo
MUSIC! – from Beethoven to Beyonce Exhibition (until 9 January 2022)
This exhibition gives you the chance not only to hear, make and feel music, but to share the experience together! Music fascinates people worldwide and has done so since the dawn of time. At the heart of this family exhibition is the shared experience of music: from Beethoven to Beyoncé and from Europe to the ends of the earth.
Other events this weekend
- n/a
Ongoing events in the region
- Amsterdam Light Festival Cruise 2021 (02 December – 23 January 2023)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- MUSIC! – from Beethoven to Beyonce Exhibition (until 09 January 2022)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (30 October – 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (10 October – 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- The Royal Christmas Fair (09-22 December) CANCELLED
- Rewire x Korzo: Lotic, Carl Gari & Abdullah Miniawy (10 December)
- STET CLASSIC: A CHRISTMAS CAROL BY ASHLEY RAMSDEN (21 December)
- MAGIC MOTOWN ROTTERDAM WITH SPECIAL GUEST GEORGE MCCRAE (22 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1January – 31 December 2022)
- THE JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE PRESENTS: SURVIVING INJUSTICE (9 January)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE (9 January & 6 March)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (12-16 January 2022)
- THE PROMISE OF DAWN – LA PROMESSE DE L’AUBE (21 January)
- J.S. BACH – THE APOCALYPSE – “THE OPERA BACH NEVER WROTE” (22 Janauary)
- HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 – VIRTUOSIC, SURPRISING AND ENGAGING (3 -19 February)
- STEFANOS TSITSIPAS COMES TO ROTTERDAM (5-13 February 2022)
- REGISTRATION 46TH EDITION NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG NOW OPEN (13 March)
- REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)