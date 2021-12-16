Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
Unfortunately due to the new covid regulations several events have been cancelled or postponed. However organisers are trying to be creative and events are still taking place.
Unfortunately, this weekend we do not have any top picks. However, there a still some some good exhibitions and films to see as well as enjoying the fresh air..
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
Enjoy your weekend!
MUSIC DURING THE DARK DAYS IN DELFT (18 December)
The dark days are here again! A pleasant period to spend with family and friends. This year the Delft Fringe Festival will provide a musical program on Saturday 18 December in the Van der Mandelezaal at Museum Prinsenhof Delft.
ROOTS FILM FESTIVAL (18 December)
On Saturday, December 18, Filmhuis Den Haag will host the fourth edition of the ROOTS Film Festival with new, familiar and counter-work by talents and filmmakers from The Hague.
iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (18 December )
What could be nicer than finishing off a day of shopping in the center of The Hague with an unforgettable food experience in the Schilderswijk in The Hague. With its enormous diversity of cultures and cuisines, you can taste everything the world has to offer.
MUSIC! – from Beethoven to Beyonce Exhibition (until 9 January 2022)
This exhibition gives you the chance not only to hear, make and feel music, but to share the experience together! Music fascinates people worldwide and has done so since the dawn of time. At the heart of this family exhibition is the shared experience of music: from Beethoven to Beyoncé and from Europe to the ends of the earth.
Other events this weekend
Ongoing events in the region
Upcoming dates for your diary
