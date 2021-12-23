Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
Unfortunately due to the new covid regulations most events have been cancelled or postponed.
However, we wish all our readers and their families a MERRY Christmas and all the best for 2022.
Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).
Enjoy your holidays!
Other events this weekend
Ongoing events in the region
- Amsterdam Light Festival Cruise 2021 (02 December – 23 January 2023)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- MUSIC! – from Beethoven to Beyonce Exhibition (until 09 January 2022)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (30 October – 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (10 October – 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- The Royal Christmas Fair (9-22 December) CANCELLED
- EXHIBITION: GRAYSON PERRY@ KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (17 December – 3 April 2021)
- STET CLASSIC: A CHRISTMAS CAROL BY ASHLEY RAMSDEN (21 December) CANCELLED
- MAGIC MOTOWN ROTTERDAM WITH SPECIAL GUEST GEORGE MCCRAE (22 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1 January – 31 December 2022)
- THE JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE PRESENTS: SURVIVING INJUSTICE (9 January)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE (9 January & 6 March)
- THE PROMISE OF DAWN – LA PROMESSE DE L’AUBE (21 January)
- J.S. BACH – THE APOCALYPSE – “THE OPERA BACH NEVER WROTE” (22 January)
- HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 – VIRTUOSIC, SURPRISING AND ENGAGING (3 -19 February)
- STEFANOS TSITSIPAS COMES TO ROTTERDAM (5-13 February 2022)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- REGISTRATION 46TH EDITION NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG NOW OPEN (13 March)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (24 March – 15 May)
- STING’S MY SONGS TOUR – NEW AMSTERDAM DATE ADDED (25 March)
- REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)