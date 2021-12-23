Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

Unfortunately due to the new covid regulations most events have been cancelled or postponed.

However, we wish all our readers and their families a MERRY Christmas and all the best for 2022.

Remember to check with each event organiser for ticket prices, COVID entry requirements or last minute changes (just in case).

Enjoy your holidays!

Other events this weekend

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary