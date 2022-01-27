Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
Good news, the cultural sector (museums, theatres etc) and restaurants are now open until 10pm.
INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ROTTERDAM (IFFR) (until 6 February)
The 51st edition of International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will take place from 26 January to 6 February 2022. The organisers has announced the decision to host an adapted festival programme online in response to current covid restrictions.
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- National Geographic photo exhibition SPECTACLE in the Museon (until 30 Jan 2022)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- EXHIBITION: GRAYSON PERRY@ KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (until 3 April 2021)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1 January – 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- CHINESE NEW YEAR IN THE HAGUE (cancelled)(1 Feb)
- THE MAGIC OF PRAGUE: ‘THE CITY AND CZECH CULTURAL REVIVAL’ BY GAVIN PLUMLEY (8 Feb)
- STET PRESENTS: TIMTIM (4+) ( 4- 5 March)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE ( 6 March)
- HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 – VIRTUOSIC, SURPRISING AND ENGAGING (3 -19 February)
- STEFANOS TSITSIPAS COMES TO ROTTERDAM (5-13 February 2022)
- THE HAGUE HIGHLIGHTS 2022 (23 -27 February)
- UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL (23 February – 5 March)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- REGISTRATION 46TH EDITION NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG NOW OPEN (13 March)
- AROUND THE WORLD IN A DAY (19 March)
- GENESIS @ ZIGGO DOME (21 March)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (24 March – 15 May)
- STING’S MY SONGS TOUR – NEW AMSTERDAM DATE ADDED (25 March)
- STET PRESENT: JOGGING BY HANANE HAJJ ALI IN COLLABORATION WITH ERIC DENIAUD AND ABDALLAH ALKAFRI (1-3 April)
- REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)
- SECOND ROUND OF ARTISTS UNVEILED FOR REWIRE 2022 (8 -11 April)
- SHAWN MENDES TOUR 2022 – NETHERLANDS DATES (13, 17 & 18 April)
- STROMAE @ ZIGGO DOME (14 April)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)
- INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)