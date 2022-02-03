Weekend Special

Good news, the cultural sector (museums, theatres etc) and restaurants are now open until 10pm.

On Thursday 3 February “Traces left within” will première during the Holland Dance Festival at the Amare.

Traces left within presents a return of Jiří Kylián’s Toss of a Dice (2005), and two world premieres by Marco Goecke and Marina Mascarell. The programme captures a collection of strong choreographic styles that are each uniquely different but find connection in their uninhibited approach. Both world premieres will be accompanied live by the Dutch Ballet Orchestra.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS COMES TO ROTTERDAM (5-13 February 2022)

After Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the world, Stefanos Tsitsipas has also confirmed his participation at the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. The 23-year-old Greek, number 3 in the ATP Ranking, will be in action for the sixth time in Rotterdam Ahoy. The tournament will take place from 5 to 13 February 2022.

The 51st edition of International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will take place from 26 January to 6 February 2022. The organisers has announced the decision to host an adapted festival programme online in response to current covid restrictions.

