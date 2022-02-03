Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
Good news, the cultural sector (museums, theatres etc) and restaurants are now open until 10pm.
HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL: TRACES LEFT WITHIN (3-5 February)
On Thursday 3 February “Traces left within” will première during the Holland Dance Festival at the Amare.
Traces left within presents a return of Jiří Kylián’s Toss of a Dice (2005), and two world premieres by Marco Goecke and Marina Mascarell. The programme captures a collection of strong choreographic styles that are each uniquely different but find connection in their uninhibited approach. Both world premieres will be accompanied live by the Dutch Ballet Orchestra.
STEFANOS TSITSIPAS COMES TO ROTTERDAM (5-13 February 2022)
After Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the world, Stefanos Tsitsipas has also confirmed his participation at the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. The 23-year-old Greek, number 3 in the ATP Ranking, will be in action for the sixth time in Rotterdam Ahoy. The tournament will take place from 5 to 13 February 2022.
INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ROTTERDAM (IFFR) (until 6 February)
The 51st edition of International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will take place from 26 January to 6 February 2022. The organisers has announced the decision to host an adapted festival programme online in response to current covid restrictions.
Other events this weekend
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- EXHIBITION: GRAYSON PERRY@ KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (until 3 April 2021)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1 January – 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE MAGIC OF PRAGUE: ‘THE CITY AND CZECH CULTURAL REVIVAL’ BY GAVIN PLUMLEY (8 Feb)
- HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL: TRACES LEFT WITHIN (23 -25 February)
- THE HAGUE HIGHLIGHTS 2022 (23 -27 February)
- UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL (23 February – 5 March)
- STET PRESENTS: TIMTIM (4+) (4-5 March)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE ( 6 March)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- REGISTRATION 46TH EDITION NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG NOW OPEN (13 March)
- AROUND THE WORLD IN A DAY (19 March)
- GENESIS @ ZIGGO DOME (21 March)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (24 March – 15 May)
- STING’S MY SONGS TOUR – NEW AMSTERDAM DATE ADDED (25 March)
- STET PRESENT: JOGGING BY HANANE HAJJ ALI IN COLLABORATION WITH ERIC DENIAUD AND ABDALLAH ALKAFRI (1-3 April)
- REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)
- NEW PERSPECTIVES ON INFINITY DURING STRP FESTIVAL (7 -10 April)
- MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (8 -16 April)
- SECOND ROUND OF ARTISTS UNVEILED FOR REWIRE 2022 (8 -11 April)
- SHAWN MENDES TOUR 2022 – NETHERLANDS DATES (13, 17 & 18 April)
- STROMAE @ ZIGGO DOME (14 April)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)
- INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM & BLUES ORCHESTRA @ PARADISO (23 April)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)