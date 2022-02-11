Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
Good news, the cultural sector (museums, theatres etc) and restaurants are now open until 10pm.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
LAZY SUNDAY: KLEURRIJKE KLANKEN (13 February)
It’s Sunday, everything is allowed and nothing is required. Lazy Sunday is a soothing musical experience by the Residentie Orkest so that you can start the new week rested and refreshed.
CHILDREN’S THEATRE: ZINDERELLA (12 & 13 February)
This coming Saturday and Sunday the NITE & Maas Theater and Dans company will perform Zinderella at the Koninklijke Schouwburg. This is a No Dutch required show for children 10+.
STEFANOS TSITSIPAS COMES TO ROTTERDAM (until 13 February 2022)
Stefanos Tsitsipas has also confirmed his participation at the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. The 23-year-old Greek, number 3 in the ATP Ranking, will be in action for the sixth time in Rotterdam Ahoy. The tournament will take place from 5 to 13 February 2022.
HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 – VIRTUOSIC, SURPRISING AND ENGAGING (until 19 February)
For the 18th time, from 3 to 19 February, Holland Dance Festival presents international leading companies and dance artists, new discoveries, familiar faces and, of course, many firsts for the Netherlands. Dance city The Hague is the beating heart of the festival, with additional performances in Delft, Tilburg, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.
Other events this weekend
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- EXHIBITION: GRAYSON PERRY@ KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (until 3 April 2021)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1 January – 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- BORDER SESSIONS ‘22 – TIME TO RECONNECT: MARIJE REMIGIUS – SUSTAINABILITY MANAGER FICTION FACTORY (15 Feb)
- HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL: TRACES LEFT WITHIN (23 -25 February)
- THE HAGUE HIGHLIGHTS 2022 (23 -27 February)
- UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL (23 February – 5 March)
- HOOGTIJ – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE #68 (4 March)
- STET PRESENTS: TIMTIM (4+) (4-5 March)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE ( 6 March)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- REGISTRATION 46TH EDITION NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG NOW OPEN (13 March) – POSTPONED TO 25 SEPTEMBER
- AROUND THE WORLD IN A DAY (19 March)
- GENESIS @ ZIGGO DOME (21 March)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (24 March – 15 May)
- STING’S MY SONGS TOUR – NEW AMSTERDAM DATE ADDED (25 March)
- HEAVEN 17 @ CULTUURPODIUM BOERDERIJ (30 March)
- STET PRESENT: JOGGING BY HANANE HAJJ ALI IN COLLABORATION WITH ERIC DENIAUD AND ABDALLAH ALKAFRI (1-3 April)
- REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)
- NEW PERSPECTIVES ON INFINITY DURING STRP FESTIVAL (7 -10 April)
- MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (8 -16 April)
- SECOND ROUND OF ARTISTS UNVEILED FOR REWIRE 2022 (8 -11 April)
- SHAWN MENDES TOUR 2022 – NETHERLANDS DATES (13, 17 & 18 April)
- STROMAE @ ZIGGO DOME (14 April)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)
- INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM & BLUES ORCHESTRA @ PARADISO (23 April)
- CALEMA @ DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (29 April)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)