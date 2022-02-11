Weekend Special

Good news, the cultural sector (museums, theatres etc) and restaurants are now open until 10pm.

It’s Sunday, everything is allowed and nothing is required. Lazy Sunday is a soothing musical experience by the Residentie Orkest so that you can start the new week rested and refreshed.

This coming Saturday and Sunday the NITE & Maas Theater and Dans company will perform Zinderella at the Koninklijke Schouwburg. This is a No Dutch required show for children 10+.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS COMES TO ROTTERDAM (until 13 February 2022)

Stefanos Tsitsipas has also confirmed his participation at the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. The 23-year-old Greek, number 3 in the ATP Ranking, will be in action for the sixth time in Rotterdam Ahoy. The tournament will take place from 5 to 13 February 2022.

For the 18th time, from 3 to 19 February, Holland Dance Festival presents international leading companies and dance artists, new discoveries, familiar faces and, of course, many firsts for the Netherlands. Dance city The Hague is the beating heart of the festival, with additional performances in Delft, Tilburg, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

