Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

Better news, the cultural sector (museums, theatres etc) and restaurants as of 18 February can stay open until 1 am. Also you can dance again!

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 – VIRTUOSIC, SURPRISING AND ENGAGING (until 19 February) For the 18th time, from 3 to 19 February, Holland Dance Festival presents international leading companies and dance artists, new discoveries, familiar faces and, of course, many firsts for the Netherlands. Dance city The Hague is the beating heart of the festival, with additional performances in Delft, Tilburg, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

(20 February)

This new project Seguir Vivendo by Roeland Jacobs and Rob van Weelde consists of twelve songs by the American singer/songwriter Michael Franks performed by Brazilian-Dutch singer Lilian Vieira.

For this concert, Royal Conservatoire students from the brass sections will be playing with one of today’s emerging stars, trombonist Sebastiaan Kemner.

Michael Franks performed by Brazilian-Dutch singer Lilian Vieira.

It is the penultimate week of the Time & Tide exhibition at the Museum Panorama Mesdag. Storm tide, twilight or sunrise, mist and fog are the ideal conditions for photographer Siebe Swart (1957) to shoot his panoramic photographs. Swart himself describes his Time & Tide series as ‘a journal of a personal voyage of discovery along the Dutch coast’.

Other events this weekend

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary