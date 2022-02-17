Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
Better news, the cultural sector (museums, theatres etc) and restaurants as of 18 February can stay open until 1 am. Also you can dance again!
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 – VIRTUOSIC, SURPRISING AND ENGAGING (until 19 February)
For the 18th time, from 3 to 19 February, Holland Dance Festival presents international leading companies and dance artists, new discoveries, familiar faces and, of course, many firsts for the Netherlands. Dance city The Hague is the beating heart of the festival, with additional performances in Delft, Tilburg, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.
SEGUIR VIVENDO (LILIAN VIEIRA) – A BRAZILIAN TRIBUTE TO MICHAEL FRANKS
(20 February)
This new project Seguir Vivendo by Roeland Jacobs and Rob van Weelde consists of twelve songs by the American singer/songwriter Michael Franks performed by Brazilian-Dutch singer Lilian Vieira.
RADIO WEST CONCERT – BRASS (20 February)
For this concert, Royal Conservatoire students from the brass sections will be playing with one of today’s emerging stars, trombonist Sebastiaan Kemner.
Michael Franks performed by Brazilian-Dutch singer Lilian Vieira.
PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS: SIEBE SWART’S TIME & TIDE WAIT FOR NO MAN (until 27 Febraury)
It is the penultimate week of the Time & Tide exhibition at the Museum Panorama Mesdag. Storm tide, twilight or sunrise, mist and fog are the ideal conditions for photographer Siebe Swart (1957) to shoot his panoramic photographs. Swart himself describes his Time & Tide series as ‘a journal of a personal voyage of discovery along the Dutch coast’.
Other events this weekend
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
- EXHIBITION: GRAYSON PERRY@ KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (until 3 April 2021)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1 January – 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- AMARE DEDICATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF FEBRUARY FESTIVAL TO FRANZ SCHUBERT (23 February)
- HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL: TRACES LEFT WITHIN (23 -25 February)
- THE HAGUE HIGHLIGHTS 2022 (23 -27 February)
- UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL (23 February – 5 March)
- DAVIS CUP TENNIS IN THE HAGUE (4-5 March)
- HOOGTIJ – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE #68 (4 March)
- STET PRESENTS: TIMTIM (4+) (4-5 March)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE ( 6 March)
- CURRICULUM VETO (6 March)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- REGISTRATION 46TH EDITION NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG NOW OPEN (13 March) – POSTPONED TO 25 SEPTEMBER
- DE LA SOUL @ AMARE (14 March)
- AROUND THE WORLD IN A DAY (19 March)
- GENESIS @ ZIGGO DOME (21 March)
- CRISPR (22 March)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (24 March – 15 May)
- STING’S MY SONGS TOUR – NEW AMSTERDAM DATE ADDED (25 March)
- BILL BAILEY IS COMING TO THE HAGUE WITH HIS “EN ROUTE TO NORMAL” TOUR (29 March)
- HEAVEN 17 @ CULTUURPODIUM BOERDERIJ (30 March)
- STET PRESENT: JOGGING BY HANANE HAJJ ALI IN COLLABORATION WITH ERIC DENIAUD AND ABDALLAH ALKAFRI (1-3 April)
- REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)
- NEW PERSPECTIVES ON INFINITY DURING STRP FESTIVAL (7 -10 April)
- MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (8 -16 April)
- SECOND ROUND OF ARTISTS UNVEILED FOR REWIRE 2022 (8 -11 April)
- SHAWN MENDES TOUR 2022 – NETHERLANDS DATES (13, 17 & 18 April)
- STROMAE @ ZIGGO DOME (14 April)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)
- STEVE ROTHERY, GUITARIST AND FOUNDER OF MARILLION @ BOERDERIJ (15 April)
- INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM & BLUES ORCHESTRA @ PARADISO (23 April)
- CALEMA @ DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (29 April)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)