Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

Better news, the cultural sector (museums, theatres etc) and restaurants as of 18 February can stay open until 1 am. Also you can dance again!

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

In The Alpinist, filmmaker Peter Mortimer (The Dawn Wall) follows the visionary climber Marc-André Leclerc. The climber’s incredible achievements, the dazzling images of the rugged mountain landscape and the intimate interviews with Marc-André, his mother, girlfriend and friends make The Alpinist an absolute must-see film.

After major success in recent years, this winter The Hague Highlights will once again put four special places, the Gevangenpoort, Hofvijver, Paleis Kneuterdijk, Lange Voorhout – at the very heart of The Hague’s city centre – in the spotlights.

UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL (23 February – 5 March)

If you like to laugh, you can’t miss the Utrecht International Comedy Festival. In 9 years, this Utrecht comedy festival has grown into the Dutch version of the Edinburgh Fringe with the most stand-up comedy shows per square meter. In 2022, the festival will be bigger than ever. As a ‘headliner’ they present the two-day Big Binge of Comedy in TivoliVredenburg. In the week before, the UICF put on dozens of shows at various locations in the cathedral city.

From Wednesday 23 to Sunday 27 February, Amare is organising its annual February Festival in The Hague’s Nieuwe Kerk. This festive edition marks the Festival’s 5th anniversary and is dedicated to the Austrian composer, Franz Schubert (1797-1828).

Other events this weekend

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary