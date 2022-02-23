Weekend Special
Better news, the cultural sector (museums, theatres etc) and restaurants as of 18 February can stay open until 1 am. Also you can dance again!
THE ALPINIST @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (23- 24 February)
In The Alpinist, filmmaker Peter Mortimer (The Dawn Wall) follows the visionary climber Marc-André Leclerc. The climber’s incredible achievements, the dazzling images of the rugged mountain landscape and the intimate interviews with Marc-André, his mother, girlfriend and friends make The Alpinist an absolute must-see film.
THE HAGUE HIGHLIGHTS 2022 (23 -27 February)
After major success in recent years, this winter The Hague Highlights will once again put four special places, the Gevangenpoort, Hofvijver, Paleis Kneuterdijk, Lange Voorhout – at the very heart of The Hague’s city centre – in the spotlights.
UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL (23 February – 5 March)
If you like to laugh, you can’t miss the Utrecht International Comedy Festival. In 9 years, this Utrecht comedy festival has grown into the Dutch version of the Edinburgh Fringe with the most stand-up comedy shows per square meter. In 2022, the festival will be bigger than ever. As a ‘headliner’ they present the two-day Big Binge of Comedy in TivoliVredenburg. In the week before, the UICF put on dozens of shows at various locations in the cathedral city.
AMARE DEDICATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF FEBRUARY FESTIVAL TO FRANZ SCHUBERT (23 -27 February)
From Wednesday 23 to Sunday 27 February, Amare is organising its annual February Festival in The Hague’s Nieuwe Kerk. This festive edition marks the Festival’s 5th anniversary and is dedicated to the Austrian composer, Franz Schubert (1797-1828).
Other events this weekend
- HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL: TRACES LEFT WITHIN (23 -25 February)
- Panorama Mesdag Presents: Siebe Swart’s ‘Time & Tide Wait for no Man’ (until 27 February 2022)
- Landmark Exhibition, Slavery, Opens at Rijksmuseum (until 28 February 2022)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL (until 5 March)
- EXHIBITION: GRAYSON PERRY@ KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (until 3 April 2021)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1 January – 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- DAVIS CUP TENNIS IN THE HAGUE (4-5 March)
- HOOGTIJ – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE #68 (4 March)
- STET PRESENTS: TIMTIM (4+) (4-5 March)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE ( 6 March)
- CURRICULUM VETO (6 March)
- UB40 FT. ALI CAMPBELL (IN MEMORY OF ASTRO) @ ZIGGO DOME (8 March)
- THIS IS IT! PANTO IS BACK! (11 – 13 March)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS HANYA YANAGIHARA (11 March)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March) – POSTPONED TO 25 SEPTEMBER
- ST. PATRICK’S DAY 2022 (13 March)
- REGISTRATION 46TH EDITION NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG NOW OPEN (13 March) – POSTPONED TO 25 SEPTEMBER
- DE LA SOUL @ AMARE (14 March)
- AROUND THE WORLD IN A DAY (19 March)
- GENESIS @ ZIGGO DOME (21 March)
- CRISPR (22 March)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (24 March – 15 May)
- STING’S MY SONGS TOUR – NEW AMSTERDAM DATE ADDED (25 March)
- THE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. TRIBUTE & DINNER (27 March)
- BILL BAILEY IS COMING TO THE HAGUE WITH HIS “EN ROUTE TO NORMAL” TOUR (29 March)
- HEAVEN 17 @ CULTUURPODIUM BOERDERIJ (30 March)
- STET PRESENT: JOGGING BY HANANE HAJJ ALI IN COLLABORATION WITH ERIC DENIAUD AND ABDALLAH ALKAFRI (1-3 April)
- REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)
- NEW PERSPECTIVES ON INFINITY DURING STRP FESTIVAL (7 -10 April)
- MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (8 -16 April)
- SECOND ROUND OF ARTISTS UNVEILED FOR REWIRE 2022 (8 -11 April)
- SHAWN MENDES TOUR 2022 – NETHERLANDS DATES (13, 17 & 18 April)
- STROMAE @ ZIGGO DOME (14 April)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)
- STEVE ROTHERY, GUITARIST AND FOUNDER OF MARILLION @ BOERDERIJ (15 April)
- INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM & BLUES ORCHESTRA @ PARADISO (23 April)
- CALEMA @ DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (29 April)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)