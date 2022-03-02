Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
During HOOGTIJ # 68 you can visit several art locations in the inner-city of The Hague: from white cube to underground; from established art in galleries and institutions to installations and performances in artists initiatives. Entrance is free and there are also free guided tours.
STET PRESENTS: TIMTIM (4+) (4 – 5 March)
Stet presents Timtim, a performance for children from 4+ about the surreal journey of two carpenters from the 4-5 March at the Koninklijke Schouwburg.
AMARE FOR UKRAINE BENEFIT CONCERT (6 March)
Residentie Orkest Den Haag, Amare, Royal Conservatoire, Nederlands Dans Theater and Het Nationale Theater are, like everyone else, deeply shocked by the developments in Ukraine. To show solidarity and support on Sunday 6 March, they are organizing a benefit concert for Ukraine in the Amare Concert Hall in collaboration with Amare & Friends .
CURRICULUM VETO (6 March)
Curriculum Veto takes as its starting point the CV: the ultimate, universally recognised, individualised standard that conditions labour. The abbreviation for the Latin ‘curriculum vitae’,or, ‘the course of life’; its name implies an incorporation of life into work. Curriculum Veto starts by critically investigating this entanglement, from the deep history of CV’s to the role of the CV today.
Other events this weekend
- UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL (until 5 March)
- DAVIS CUP TENNIS IN THE HAGUE (4-5 March)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE ( 6 March)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- EXHIBITION: GRAYSON PERRY@ KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (until 3 April 2021)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1 January – 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON (7,13,14 March, 17 April, 8,15,22 May)
- UB40 FT. ALI CAMPBELL (IN MEMORY OF ASTRO) @ ZIGGO DOME (8 March)
- THE ARTS SOCIETY THE HAGUE PRESENTS: ‘ALBRECHT DÜRER’S VISIT TO THE NETHERLANDS IN 1520’ (8 March)
- THIS IS IT! PANTO IS BACK! (11 – 13 March)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS HANYA YANAGIHARA (11 March)
- ENGLISH LANGUAGE STAR PARTY @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (11 March)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March) – POSTPONED TO 25 SEPTEMBER
- SEA WALL (12 March)
- ST. PATRICK’S DAY 2022 (13 March)
- REGISTRATION 46TH EDITION NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG NOW OPEN (13 March) – POSTPONED TO 25 SEPTEMBER
- DE LA SOUL @ AMARE (14 March)
- AROUND THE WORLD IN A DAY (19 March)
- GENESIS @ ZIGGO DOME (21 March)
- CRISPR (22 March)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (24 March – 15 May)
- STING’S MY SONGS TOUR – NEW AMSTERDAM DATE ADDED (25 March)
- THE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. TRIBUTE & DINNER (27 March)
- BILL BAILEY IS COMING TO THE HAGUE WITH HIS “EN ROUTE TO NORMAL” TOUR (29 March)
- HEAVEN 17 @ CULTUURPODIUM BOERDERIJ (30 March)
- STET PRESENT: JOGGING BY HANANE HAJJ ALI IN COLLABORATION WITH ERIC DENIAUD AND ABDALLAH ALKAFRI (1-3 April)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE ( 3 April & 1 May)
- REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)
- NEW PERSPECTIVES ON INFINITY DURING STRP FESTIVAL (7 -10 April)
- MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (8 -16 April)
- SECOND ROUND OF ARTISTS UNVEILED FOR REWIRE 2022 (8 -11 April)
- SHAWN MENDES TOUR 2022 – NETHERLANDS DATES (13, 17 & 18 April)
- STROMAE @ ZIGGO DOME (14 April)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)
- STEVE ROTHERY, GUITARIST AND FOUNDER OF MARILLION @ BOERDERIJ (15 April)
- INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- NL CARES – NIGHT OF THE VOLUNTEER (21 April)
- JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM & BLUES ORCHESTRA @ PARADISO (23 April)
- CALEMA @ DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (29 April)
- BIG DADDY WILSON @ BOERDERIJ (21 May)
- MOTHERS FINEST @ BOERDERIJ (29 May)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)