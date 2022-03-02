Weekend Special

During HOOGTIJ # 68 you can visit several art locations in the inner-city of The Hague: from white cube to underground; from established art in galleries and institutions to installations and performances in artists initiatives. Entrance is free and there are also free guided tours.

Stet presents Timtim, a performance for children from 4+ about the surreal journey of two carpenters from the 4-5 March at the Koninklijke Schouwburg.

Residentie Orkest Den Haag, Amare, Royal Conservatoire, Nederlands Dans Theater and Het Nationale Theater are, like everyone else, deeply shocked by the developments in Ukraine. To show solidarity and support on Sunday 6 March, they are organizing a benefit concert for Ukraine in the Amare Concert Hall in collaboration with Amare & Friends .

Curriculum Veto takes as its starting point the CV: the ultimate, universally recognised, individualised standard that conditions labour. The abbreviation for the Latin ‘curriculum vitae’,or, ‘the course of life’; its name implies an incorporation of life into work. Curriculum Veto starts by critically investigating this entanglement, from the deep history of CV’s to the role of the CV today.

