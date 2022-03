Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

Enjoy your weekend

The AATG is thrilled to confirm that the delayed Traditional British Pantomime ‘Sleeping Beauty’ is finally going ahead. Come and see ‘Sleeping Beauty’ at the Theater Warenar, Wassenaar from 11-13 March 2022.

With the usual mix of jokes, songs and dances and with loads of audience participation, you are guaranteed to love this classically unclassical retelling of the fairy story.

On Friday evening 11 March 2022, Museon-Omniversum, the Nederlandse Onderzoekschool voor Astronomie (NOVA) and the Koninklijke Nederlandse Vereniging voor Weer- and Sterrenkunde (KNVWS) are organising a Star Party in and around the Museon-Omniversum in The Hague.

Louis d’Or winner Emmanuel Ohene Boafo can be seen three more times with his prize-winning English monologue Sea Wall. On Saturday 12 March 2022, the prize-winning performance Sea Wall can be seen one more time in the place where it all began: the Koninklijke Schouwburg in The Hague.

Every year St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated by over 75 million people worldwide. And for the 10th time in a row, Grote Markt, The Hague, O’Casey’s Irish Pub and Irish Club Netherlands join forces for a dazzling celebration of Irish culture, smack-bang in the heart of the city. Be Irish for one day and come celebrate with us!

