Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
HOMEROSTHEATER PRESENTS: BREATHING CORPSES (BY LAURA WADE) (18 -20 March)
Homerostheater is proud to announce the upcoming production of Breathing Corpses by Laura Wade, directed by Arne Sybren Postma at the Kunsthut, The Hague, from the 18- 20 March.
AROUND THE WORLD IN A DAY (19 March)
The Hague will celebrate the city’s diversity during Wereldreis door eigen stad (Around the World in a Day) on Saturday19 March 2022. There will be all kinds of different activities.
This year more than 30 local organisations will be open during Wereldreis door eigen stad. They will offer a programme full of activities from tours, workshops, expositions and performances to a city walk.
The goal is for residents of The Hague to meet and strike up conversations with new people and learn about each other. It will be a day filled with curiosity, encounters and most of all fun.
MASTERCLASSICS BRUCKNER 9 (19 March)
On Saturday 19 March, Residentie Orkest plays Bruckner’s Ninth Symphony, a masterpiece that you must have heard at least once in your life. Bruckner composed with immeasurable dedication, patience and precision. The result is a fantastic interplay of all instrument groups within the orchestra, an hour in which he builds a musical cathedral for the listener. Breath-taking music!
THE AMY WINEHOUSE BAND @ PAARD (20 March)
In this stunning retrospective show on Sunday 20 March in the Paard, Amy’s original band fronted by the exceptional young vocalist Bronte Shand, celebrate her era defining music and live performances.
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- EXHIBITION: GRAYSON PERRY@ KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (until 3 April 2021)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1 January – 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- GENESIS @ ZIGGO DOME (21 March)
- CRISPR (22 March)
- WILLIAM DROZDIAK @ THE JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE (23 March)
- THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES @ PAARD (24 March)
- CELUI QUI TOMBE (HE WHO FALLS) @AMARE (24 -25 March)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (24 March – 15 May)
- STING’S MY SONGS TOUR – NEW AMSTERDAM DATE ADDED (25 March)
- FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON (26 March, 17 April, 8,15,22 May)
- THE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. TRIBUTE & DINNER (27 March)
- BILL BAILEY IS COMING TO THE HAGUE WITH HIS “EN ROUTE TO NORMAL” TOUR (29 March)
- HEAVEN 17 @ CULTUURPODIUM BOERDERIJ (30 March)
- STET PRESENT: JOGGING BY HANANE HAJJ ALI IN COLLABORATION WITH ERIC DENIAUD AND ABDALLAH ALKAFRI (1-3 April)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE ( 3 April & 1 May)
- REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)
- NEW PERSPECTIVES ON INFINITY DURING STRP FESTIVAL (7 -10 April)
- MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (8 -16 April)
- SECOND ROUND OF ARTISTS UNVEILED FOR REWIRE 2022 (8 -11 April)
- SHAWN MENDES TOUR 2022 – NETHERLANDS DATES (13, 17 & 18 April)
- STROMAE @ ZIGGO DOME (14 April)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)
- STEVE ROTHERY, GUITARIST AND FOUNDER OF MARILLION @ BOERDERIJ (15 April)
- INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- NL CARES – NIGHT OF THE VOLUNTEER (21 April)
- JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM & BLUES ORCHESTRA @ PARADISO (23 April)
- CALEMA @ DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (29 April)
- BACCHAE UNDERWORLD – PREMIERE (7 & 8 May)
- BIG DADDY WILSON @ BOERDERIJ (21 May)
- DIONNE WARWICK @ DE DOELEN (25 May)
- MOTHERS FINEST @ BOERDERIJ (29 May)
- DE LA SOUL @ AMARE (31 May)
- MARC ANTHONY @ AHOY (6 June)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)