Homerostheater is proud to announce the upcoming production of Breathing Corpses by Laura Wade, directed by Arne Sybren Postma at the Kunsthut, The Hague, from the 18- 20 March.

The Hague will celebrate the city’s diversity during Wereldreis door eigen stad (Around the World in a Day) on Saturday19 March 2022. There will be all kinds of different activities. This year more than 30 local organisations will be open during Wereldreis door eigen stad. They will offer a programme full of activities from tours, workshops, expositions and performances to a city walk. The goal is for residents of The Hague to meet and strike up conversations with new people and learn about each other. It will be a day filled with curiosity, encounters and most of all fun.

On Saturday 19 March, Residentie Orkest plays Bruckner’s Ninth Symphony, a masterpiece that you must have heard at least once in your life. Bruckner composed with immeasurable dedication, patience and precision. The result is a fantastic interplay of all instrument groups within the orchestra, an hour in which he builds a musical cathedral for the listener. Breath-taking music!

In this stunning retrospective show on Sunday 20 March in the Paard, Amy’s original band fronted by the exceptional young vocalist Bronte Shand, celebrate her era defining music and live performances.

