Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekends highlights includes the Dutch premiere of ‘Celui qui tombe’ by French choreographer Yoann Bourgeoi, 90s British soul/funk by the Brand New Heavies, Jazz by the Badass Soul Collective and a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute and dinner.
CELUI QUI TOMBE (HE WHO FALLS) @AMARE (24 -25 March)
The star of the French acrobat, dancer, juggler and choreographer Yoann Bourgeois is celebrated worldwide and finally his performance ‘Celui qui tombe’ (He Who Falls) can now be seen for the first time in the Netherlands on 25 and 25 March in the Amare. He created the blood-curdling ‘Celui qui tombe’ in 2014 for the Biennale de la Danse in Lyon and it subsequently caused a furore in many cities in Europe.
THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES @ PAARD (24 March)
The Brand New Heavies, one of the 90s most loved soul/funk bands will be performing at the Paard on Thursday 24 March. Celebrating 30 years of grooves, original band members Sy Bartholemew, Andrew Lewy and singer Angela Ricci are hitting the road to perform their unique sound of rare groove, funk, pop and fusion.
FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON (26 March)
FRESH! is a new and vibrant jazz concert series in Musicon, Den Haag. Featuring fresh music projects by the young international musicians connected to the Koninklijk Conservatorium Den Haag.
On 26 March the Badass Soul Collective will bring a full soul orchestra presenting their recently released EP.
THE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. TRIBUTE & DINNER (27 March)
On Sunday 27 March, Overseas Americans Remember (OAR) is organising a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute and dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Other events this weekend
- STING’S MY SONGS TOUR – NEW AMSTERDAM DATE ADDED (25 March)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (24 March – 15 May)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- EXHIBITION: GRAYSON PERRY@ KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (until 3 April 2021)
- PHOTO EXHIBITION INVICTUS GAMES (until 22 April)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1 January – 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- BILL BAILEY IS COMING TO THE HAGUE WITH HIS “EN ROUTE TO NORMAL” TOUR (29 March)
- HEAVEN 17 @ CULTUURPODIUM BOERDERIJ (30 March)
- THE SISTERS OF MERCY @ PAARD (31 March)
- MOVING FUTURES FESTIVAL @ KORZO (31 March – 2 April)
- STET PRESENT: JOGGING BY HANANE HAJJ ALI IN COLLABORATION WITH ERIC DENIAUD AND ABDALLAH ALKAFRI (1-3 April)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE ( 3 April & 1 May)
- JOE BIDEN-LECTURE BY WILLEM POST (5 April)
- HAVE YOU EVER TRIED AXE THROWING: JOIN THEHAGUEONLINE SOCIAL CLUB FOR A NIGHT OF FUN @ AXES INDOOR AXE THROWING BAR (5 April)
- REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)
- NEW PERSPECTIVES ON INFINITY DURING STRP FESTIVAL (7 -10 April)
- MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (8 -16 April)
- SECOND ROUND OF ARTISTS UNVEILED FOR REWIRE 2022 (8 -11 April)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS YASCHA MOUNK (10 April)
- SHAWN MENDES TOUR 2022 – NETHERLANDS DATES (13, 17 & 18 April)
- STROMAE @ ZIGGO DOME (14 April)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)
- STEVE ROTHERY, GUITARIST AND FOUNDER OF MARILLION @ BOERDERIJ (15 April)
- INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)
- FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON (17 April, 8,15,22 May)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- NL CARES – NIGHT OF THE VOLUNTEER (21 April)
- JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM & BLUES ORCHESTRA @ PARADISO (23 April)
- CALEMA @ DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (29 April)
- BACCHAE UNDERWORLD – PREMIERE (7 & 8 May)
- MARINA @ AMARE (12 May)
- BIG DADDY WILSON @ BOERDERIJ (21 May)
- DIONNE WARWICK @ DE DOELEN (25 May)
- MOTHERS FINEST @ BOERDERIJ (29 May)
- DE LA SOUL @ AMARE (31 May)
- MARC ANTHONY @ AHOY (6 June)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)