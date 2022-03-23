Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekends highlights includes the Dutch premiere of ‘Celui qui tombe’ by French choreographer Yoann Bourgeoi, 90s British soul/funk by the Brand New Heavies, Jazz by the Badass Soul Collective and a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute and dinner.

The star of the French acrobat, dancer, juggler and choreographer Yoann Bourgeois is celebrated worldwide and finally his performance ‘Celui qui tombe’ (He Who Falls) can now be seen for the first time in the Netherlands on 25 and 25 March in the Amare. He created the blood-curdling ‘Celui qui tombe’ in 2014 for the Biennale de la Danse in Lyon and it subsequently caused a furore in many cities in Europe.

The Brand New Heavies, one of the 90s most loved soul/funk bands will be performing at the Paard on Thursday 24 March. Celebrating 30 years of grooves, original band members Sy Bartholemew, Andrew Lewy and singer Angela Ricci are hitting the road to perform their unique sound of rare groove, funk, pop and fusion.

FRESH! is a new and vibrant jazz concert series in Musicon, Den Haag. Featuring fresh music projects by the young international musicians connected to the Koninklijk Conservatorium Den Haag.

On 26 March the Badass Soul Collective will bring a full soul orchestra presenting their recently released EP.

On Sunday 27 March, Overseas Americans Remember (OAR) is organising a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute and dinner. Everyone is welcome.

