Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekends highlights includes British punk and new wave band, The Sister of Mercy performing at the Paard, the Mountain Film festival, the Moving Futures Dance festival and English language theatre from STET.
THE SISTERS OF MERCY @ PAARD (31 March)
Are you talking about dark postpunk? You’re talking about The Sisters of Mercy who will be performing at the Paard on Thursday 31 March.
The band started of as a group of vocalist Andrew Eldritch, guitarist Gary Max and BOSS-DR-55 drum computer ‘Dokter Avalanche’. Now they’ve grown to be one of the biggest bands in the intoxicating and sultry British wave and postpunk scene.
BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR 2022 (1 April)
The BANFF Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2022 will be coming to Lourdeskerk Scheveningen on Friday 1 April.
The “Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival” is the best known and most renowned mountain film festival in the world. Every atumn International film makers, photographers and athletes meet in the Canadian town of Banff for the presentation of the so-called “Outdoor Oscar”.
MOVING FUTURES FESTIVAL @ KORZO (31 March – 2 April)
With a brand-new program, Moving Futures Festival travels to nine cities in the Netherlands. The festival will take place in The Hague from March 31 till April 2. Moving Futures is the festival where you get to see and experience the latest generation of makers.
STET PRESENT: JOGGING BY HANANE HAJJ ALI IN COLLABORATION WITH ERIC DENIAUD AND ABDALLAH ALKAFRI (1-3 April)
STET presents Jogging By Hanane Hajj Ali in collaboration with Eric Deniaud and Abdallah AlKafri from 1- 3 April in Zaal 3, The Hague.
Hanane Hajj Ali is one of Libanon’s best known performers and activists. As a now fifty-something year old woman, she exercises daily to avoid osteoporosis, obesity, and depression. In her award-winning play ‘Jogging’ she take you along through the streets of Beirut as well as her dreams, desires, hopes, and the many roles she plays as a Lebanese woman.
Other events this weekend
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE ( 3 April )
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- EXHIBITION: GRAYSON PERRY@ KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (until 3 April 2021)
- PHOTO EXHIBITION INVICTUS GAMES (until 22 April)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (until 15 May)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1 January – 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- JOE BIDEN-LECTURE BY WILLEM POST (5 April)
- HAVE YOU EVER TRIED AXE THROWING: JOIN THEHAGUEONLINE SOCIAL CLUB FOR A NIGHT OF FUN @ AXES INDOOR AXE THROWING BAR (5 April)
- 30 YEARS COMMITMENTS ANNIVERSARY SHOW WITH LIVE PERFORMANCE BY SOULMANIA (6 April)
- REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)
- NEW PERSPECTIVES ON INFINITY DURING STRP FESTIVAL (7 -10 April)
- MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (8 -16 April)
- SECOND ROUND OF ARTISTS UNVEILED FOR REWIRE 2022 (8 -11 April)
- POPRONDE DEN HAAG (2021) (9 April)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS YASCHA MOUNK (10 April)
- SHAWN MENDES TOUR 2022 – NETHERLANDS DATES (13, 17 & 18 April)
- STROMAE @ ZIGGO DOME (14 April)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)
- STEVE ROTHERY, GUITARIST AND FOUNDER OF MARILLION @ BOERDERIJ (15 April)
- INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)
- FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON (17 April, 8,15,22 May)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- NL CARES – NIGHT OF THE VOLUNTEER (21 April)
- JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM & BLUES ORCHESTRA @ PARADISO (23 April)
- CALEMA @ DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (29 April)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE (1 May)
- BACCHAE UNDERWORLD – PREMIERE (7 & 8 May)
- MARINA @ AMARE (12 May)
- BIG DADDY WILSON @ BOERDERIJ (21 May)
- DIONNE WARWICK @ DE DOELEN (25 May)
- MOTHERS FINEST @ BOERDERIJ (29 May)
- DE LA SOUL @ AMARE (31 May)
- MARC ANTHONY @ AHOY (6 June)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)