This weekends highlights includes British punk and new wave band, The Sister of Mercy performing at the Paard, the Mountain Film festival, the Moving Futures Dance festival and English language theatre from STET.

THE SISTERS OF MERCY @ PAARD (31 March) Are you talking about dark postpunk? You’re talking about The Sisters of Mercy who will be performing at the Paard on Thursday 31 March. The band started of as a group of vocalist Andrew Eldritch, guitarist Gary Max and BOSS-DR-55 drum computer ‘Dokter Avalanche’. Now they’ve grown to be one of the biggest bands in the intoxicating and sultry British wave and postpunk scene.

The BANFF Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2022 will be coming to Lourdeskerk Scheveningen on Friday 1 April. The “Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival” is the best known and most renowned mountain film festival in the world. Every atumn International film makers, photographers and athletes meet in the Canadian town of Banff for the presentation of the so-called “Outdoor Oscar”.

MOVING FUTURES FESTIVAL @ KORZO (31 March – 2 April)

With a brand-new program, Moving Futures Festival travels to nine cities in the Netherlands. The festival will take place in The Hague from March 31 till April 2. Moving Futures is the festival where you get to see and experience the latest generation of makers.

STET presents Jogging By Hanane Hajj Ali in collaboration with Eric Deniaud and Abdallah AlKafri from 1- 3 April in Zaal 3, The Hague.

Hanane Hajj Ali is one of Libanon’s best known performers and activists. As a now fifty-something year old woman, she exercises daily to avoid osteoporosis, obesity, and depression. In her award-winning play ‘Jogging’ she take you along through the streets of Beirut as well as her dreams, desires, hopes, and the many roles she plays as a Lebanese woman.

