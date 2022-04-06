Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekends highlights includes the Movies That Matter Festival, Rewire – the international festival for adventurous music, the Funfair on the Malieveld and Popronde – featuring emerging Dutch bands and artists.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (8 -16 April) The 2022 edition of the international film festival on human rights, Movies that Matter will take place from 8 to 16 April in The Hague, online and across The Netherlands. Feel the world changing at the Movies that Matter Festival 2022. Forward, backward and in directions we can barely comprehend. See more than 80 beautiful, exciting and touching documentaries and feature films from all over the world. Experience inspiring debates, Q&As and educational programmes. Meet directors, activists, thinkers, and experts.

The eleventh edition of Rewire, the international festival for adventurous music in The Hague, takes place from 7-10 April across many of the city’s iconic venues.

The festival includes many premieres and new projects, and brings together a diverse palette of artists, genres and disciplines. The programme combines new and old musical traditions, opening up new sonic worlds to be discovered.

Fun fairs in The Hague fair are back: From Friday, the Malieveld will be filled with bumper cars, a Ferris wheel and candyfloss.

This Saturday (15:00 – 17:00), the Funfair has a special low-stimulation afternoon for children with disabilities eg, ADHD who can’t stand loud noises and bright lights who would normally not be able to visit the fair. This afternoon the music will be muted and without stimuli.

On Saturday 9 April, Popronde, the nationally traveling music festival is coming to The Hague.

During Popronde over 30 emerging Dutch bands and artists will perform on various podiums. The participating venues are cafes, galleries, theatres, record stores, churches and clubs in the city centre. One evening a year they are the showcase for the new generation of pop musicians.

