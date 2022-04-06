Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekends highlights includes the Movies That Matter Festival, Rewire – the international festival for adventurous music, the Funfair on the Malieveld and Popronde – featuring emerging Dutch bands and artists.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (8 -16 April)
The 2022 edition of the international film festival on human rights, Movies that Matter will take place from 8 to 16 April in The Hague, online and across The Netherlands.
Feel the world changing at the Movies that Matter Festival 2022. Forward, backward and in directions we can barely comprehend. See more than 80 beautiful, exciting and touching documentaries and feature films from all over the world. Experience inspiring debates, Q&As and educational programmes. Meet directors, activists, thinkers, and experts.
REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED (7- 10 April)
The eleventh edition of Rewire, the international festival for adventurous music in The Hague, takes place from 7-10 April across many of the city’s iconic venues.
The festival includes many premieres and new projects, and brings together a diverse palette of artists, genres and disciplines. The programme combines new and old musical traditions, opening up new sonic worlds to be discovered.
FUNFAIR @ MALIEVELD (8 -27 April)
Fun fairs in The Hague fair are back: From Friday, the Malieveld will be filled with bumper cars, a Ferris wheel and candyfloss.
This Saturday (15:00 – 17:00), the Funfair has a special low-stimulation afternoon for children with disabilities eg, ADHD who can’t stand loud noises and bright lights who would normally not be able to visit the fair. This afternoon the music will be muted and without stimuli.
POPRONDE DEN HAAG (2021) (9 April)
On Saturday 9 April, Popronde, the nationally traveling music festival is coming to The Hague.
During Popronde over 30 emerging Dutch bands and artists will perform on various podiums. The participating venues are cafes, galleries, theatres, record stores, churches and clubs in the city centre. One evening a year they are the showcase for the new generation of pop musicians.
Other events this weekend
- LINKEDIN LOCAL – THE HAGUE – CONNECTING HUMANS (8 April)
- NEW PERSPECTIVES ON INFINITY DURING STRP FESTIVAL (7 -10 April)
- BENEFIT CONCERT IN AID OF UKRAINIAN REFUGEES ( 9 April )
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS YASCHA MOUNK (10 April)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- PHOTO EXHIBITION INVICTUS GAMES (until 22 April)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (until 15 May)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 ( 1 January – 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- SHAWN MENDES TOUR 2022 – NETHERLANDS DATES (13, 17 & 18 April)
- STROMAE @ ZIGGO DOME (14 April)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)
- STEVE ROTHERY, GUITARIST AND FOUNDER OF MARILLION @ BOERDERIJ (15 April)
- WORLD PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION 2022 (15 April – 14 August)
- INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)
- FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON (17 April, 8,15,22 May)
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- NL CARES – NIGHT OF THE VOLUNTEER (21 April)
- NDT 2 PRESENTS SUDDEN AND SUSPENDED (21-23 April & 8-9 June)
- FUNFAIR @ FREDERIK HENDRIKPLEIN (22 April to 5 May)
- JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM & BLUES ORCHESTRA @ PARADISO (23 April)
- THE LIFE I LIVE FESTIVAL 2022 (26-27 April)
- CALEMA @ DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (29 April)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE (1 May)
- BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (LIBERATION FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE 2022 (5 May)
- BACCHAE UNDERWORLD – PREMIERE (7 & 8 May)
- MARINA @ AMARE (12 May)
- BIG DADDY WILSON @ BOERDERIJ (21 May)
- DIONNE WARWICK @ DE DOELEN (25 May)
- MOTHERS FINEST @ BOERDERIJ (29 May)
- DE LA SOUL @ AMARE (31 May)
- MARC ANTHONY @ AHOY (6 June)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- JOHN CLEESE – ‘THE LAST TIME TO SEE ME BEFORE I DIE’ TOUR @ AMARE (24 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)