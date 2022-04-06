Weekend Special

This weekends highlights includes the Movies That Matter Festival, Rewire – the international festival for adventurous music, the Funfair on the Malieveld  and Popronde – featuring  emerging Dutch bands and artists.

MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS  (8 -16 April)

 

The 2022  edition of the  international film festival on human rights, Movies that Matter will take place from 8 to 16 April in The Hague, online and across The Netherlands.

Feel the world changing at the Movies that Matter Festival 2022. Forward, backward and in directions we can barely comprehend. See more than 80 beautiful, exciting and touching documentaries and feature films from all over the world. Experience inspiring debates, Q&As and educational programmes. Meet directors, activists, thinkers, and experts.

 

REWIRE 2022: FIRST 28 ARTISTS AND PROJECTS CONFIRMED  (7- 10 April)

 

The eleventh edition of Rewire, the international festival for adventurous music in The Hague, takes place from 7-10 April across many of the city’s iconic venues.

The festival  includes many premieres and new projects, and brings together a diverse palette of artists, genres and disciplines. The programme combines new and old musical traditions, opening up new sonic worlds to be discovered.

 

 

FUNFAIR @ MALIEVELD (8 -27 April)

 

Fun fairs in The  Hague fair are back: From Friday, the Malieveld will be filled with bumper cars, a Ferris wheel and candyfloss.

This Saturday (15:00 – 17:00), the Funfair has  a special low-stimulation afternoon for children with  disabilities eg, ADHD who  can’t stand loud  noises and bright lights who would normally not be able to visit the fair.  This afternoon the music will be  muted and without  stimuli.

POPRONDE DEN HAAG (2021) (9 April)

On Saturday 9 April, Popronde, the nationally traveling music festival is coming to The Hague.

During Popronde over 30 emerging Dutch bands and artists will perform on various  podiums. The participating venues are  cafes, galleries, theatres, record stores, churches and clubs in the city  centre. One evening a year they are the showcase for the new generation of pop musicians.

 

