MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (until 16 April)
The 2022 edition of the international film festival on human rights, Movies that Matter will take place from 8 to 16 April in The Hague, online and across The Netherlands.
Feel the world changing at the Movies that Matter Festival 2022. Forward, backward and in directions we can barely comprehend. See more than 80 beautiful, exciting and touching documentaries and feature films from all over the world. Experience inspiring debates, Q&As and educational programmes. Meet directors, activists, thinkers, and experts.
FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)
From 14 April to 9 October 2022 you can enjoy the scents and colours of flowers, plants, vegetables and fruits at the International Horticultural Exhibition Floriade in Almere. Discover solutions that make our cities more fun, more beautiful and more sustainable. Floriade only takes place once every 10 years. Don’t miss it!
GIN & RUM FESTIVAL (16th April)
During the Gin & Rum Festival on Saturday 16 April in the Grote Kerk there are more than 25 GIN houses and various RUM pearls as well as opportunities to follow workshops. You can taste over 100 different gins and rums while being inspired by the most beautiful stories.
INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)
Prince Harry and his wife will be in The Hague this weekend for The Invictus Games which will be held in the Zuiderpark from 16 – 22 April.
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country.
Other events this weekend
- SHAWN MENDES TOUR 2022 – NETHERLANDS DATES (13, 17 & 18 April)
- STROMAE @ ZIGGO DOME (14 April)
- STEVE ROTHERY, GUITARIST AND FOUNDER OF MARILLION @ BOERDERIJ (15 April)
- WORLD PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION 2022 (15 April – 14 August)
- FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON (17 April)
- ADELE PROJECT @ AFAS CIRCUSTHEATER (18 April)
- FUNFAIR @ MALIEVELD (until 27 April)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- PHOTO EXHIBITION INVICTUS GAMES (until 22 April)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (until 15 May)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- 13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
- NL CARES – NIGHT OF THE VOLUNTEER (21 April)
- NDT 2 PRESENTS SUDDEN AND SUSPENDED (21-23 April & 8-9 June)
- FUNFAIR @ FREDERIK HENDRIKPLEIN (22 April to 5 May)
- JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM & BLUES ORCHESTRA @ PARADISO (23 April)
- ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (23April)
- THE JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE PRESENTS: GEORGE PACKER – LAST BEST HOPE: AMERICA IN CRISIS AND RENEWAL (25 April)
- THE LIFE I LIVE FESTIVAL 2022 (26-27 April)
- MISS MARTHA HIGH @ PAARD (28 April)
- CALEMA @ DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (29 April)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE (1 May)
- BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (LIBERATION FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE 2022 (5 May)
- CELEBRATE LIBERATIONS DAY WITH A FREEDOM MEAL ON THE LANGE VOORHOUT (5th May)
- BACCHAE UNDERWORLD – PREMIERE (7 & 8 May)
- FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON ( 8,15,22 May)
- MARINA @ AMARE (12 May)
- BIG DADDY WILSON @ BOERDERIJ (21 May)
- DIONNE WARWICK @ DE DOELEN (25 May)
- MOTHERS FINEST @ BOERDERIJ (29 May)
- DE LA SOUL @ AMARE (31 May)
- MARC ANTHONY @ AHOY (6 June)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- JOHN CLEESE – ‘THE LAST TIME TO SEE ME BEFORE I DIE’ TOUR @ AMARE (24 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- JAMIE CULLUM @ ROYAL PARK LIVE, PALEIS SOESTDIJK (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)