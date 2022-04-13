Weekend Special

This Easter weekend highlights include the Invictus Games, International Horticultural Exhibition Floriade, Movies That Matter Festival and a Gin & Rum Festival.

MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL 2022: CHANGING MATTERS (until 16 April) The 2022 edition of the international film festival on human rights, Movies that Matter will take place from 8 to 16 April in The Hague, online and across The Netherlands. Feel the world changing at the Movies that Matter Festival 2022. Forward, backward and in directions we can barely comprehend. See more than 80 beautiful, exciting and touching documentaries and feature films from all over the world. Experience inspiring debates, Q&As and educational programmes. Meet directors, activists, thinkers, and experts.

FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (14 April – 9 October)

From 14 April to 9 October 2022 you can enjoy the scents and colours of flowers, plants, vegetables and fruits at the International Horticultural Exhibition Floriade in Almere. Discover solutions that make our cities more fun, more beautiful and more sustainable. Floriade only takes place once every 10 years. Don’t miss it!

During the Gin & Rum Festival on Saturday 16 April in the Grote Kerk there are more than 25 GIN houses and various RUM pearls as well as opportunities to follow workshops. You can taste over 100 different gins and rums while being inspired by the most beautiful stories.

INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (16 – 22 April)

Prince Harry and his wife will be in The Hague this weekend for The Invictus Games which will be held in the Zuiderpark from 16 – 22 April.

The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country.

