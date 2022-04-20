Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include the Eastern Neighbours Film Festival, NT2 programme Sudden and Suspended, an English Comedy Night and first edition of the African authors book launch and book market in the Hague.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague this weekend including the Invictus Games.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
NDT 2 PRESENTS SUDDEN AND SUSPENDED (21-23 April )
The NDT 2 programme Sudden and Suspended brings together three remarkable choreographic voices. Next to IMPASSE by Johan Inger, the Sudden and Suspended presents world premieres by guest choreographer Edward Clug and the choreographic duo David Raymond & Tiffany Tregarthen, who present their debut with the company.
ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (23April)
Join the Hague English Comedy Night for a night of laughter on Saturday 23 April at the Branoul Theatre in the city centre. There are two performances to choose from at 19.00 and 21.00.
This show welcomes four visiting comedians who are coming to The Hague during a tour of Europe with their show “Two Americans an Italian and an Austrian/Swede, go figure!” The Comedians performing are Brian Jordan (USA), Marco Moretti (ITALY) & Loren Mayshark (USA), Erik Iancovici (AUSTRIA/SWEDEN).
THE AFRICAN AUTHORS BOOK LAUNCH AND BOOK MARKET (23 April)
On Saturday 23 April, the Africa Cultural Promotion Center and International African School are organising very first edition of the African authors book launch and book market in the Hague.
The main purpose of the African Book launch and Market is to enable people to connect and network with authors of African books and stories, enabling the potential book lovers to find a wide selection of genres of books on African culture and lifestyle. It is an opportunity for people to connect with African culture. The different categories of authors participating include several African languages, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, love stories and magazines.
13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)
Eastern Neighbours Film Festival presents the best recent films from East and Southeast Europe, from countries with a small but often powerful cinema production. ENFF brings current fiction feature films as well as meaningful documentaries and shorts. The Festival brings mostly Dutch premieres to The Netherlands and introduces new talents and remarkable cinema voices that deal with relevant topics in an exciting and thought-provoking manner.
Other events this weekend
- INVICTUS GAMES IN THE HAGUE (until 22 April)
- LARGE OPEN-AIR PHOTO EXHIBITION IN THE CENTRE OF THE HAGUE TO CELEBRATE 10 YEARS OF SHELTER CITY (Until 20 May)
- THE GAIA HYPOTHESIS @ THEATER AAN HET SPUI (21- 23 April)
- NL CARES – NIGHT OF THE VOLUNTEER (21 April)
- THE AATG PRESENTS: A MORE PERFECT HUMAN (22-23 April)
- FUNFAIR @ FREDERIK HENDRIKPLEIN (22 April to 5 May)
- PHOTO EXHIBITION INVICTUS GAMES (until 22 April)
- JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM & BLUES ORCHESTRA @ PARADISO (23 April)
- FUNFAIR @ MALIEVELD (until 27 April)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (until 15 May)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE PRESENTS: GEORGE PACKER – LAST BEST HOPE: AMERICA IN CRISIS AND RENEWAL (25 April)
- THE LIFE I LIVE FESTIVAL 2022 (26-27 April)
- CHURCH OF ST JOHN & ST PHILIP – BOOK FAIR (27 April)
- MISS MARTHA HIGH @ PAARD (28 April)
- CALEMA @ DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (29 April)
- CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE (1 May)
- BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (LIBERATION FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE 2022 (5 May)
- CELEBRATE LIBERATIONS DAY WITH A FREEDOM MEAL ON THE LANGE VOORHOUT (5th May)
- BACCHAE UNDERWORLD – PREMIERE (7 & 8 May)
- FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON ( 8,15,22 May)
- MARINA @ AMARE (12 May)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS: BILL BROWDER – FREEZING ORDER (13 May)
- BIG DADDY WILSON @ BOERDERIJ (21 May)
- DIONNE WARWICK @ DE DOELEN (25 May)
- MOTHERS FINEST @ BOERDERIJ (29 May)
- MACY GRAY @ PAARD (30 May)
- DE LA SOUL @ AMARE (31 May)
- MARC ANTHONY @ AHOY (6 June)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)
- NDT 2 PRESENTS SUDDEN AND SUSPENDED ( 8-9 June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- PAMOJA KENIA FOUNDATIONS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF WATER AND SANITATION PROJECTS (18 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- JOHN CLEESE – ‘THE LAST TIME TO SEE ME BEFORE I DIE’ TOUR @ AMARE (24 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- JAMIE CULLUM @ ROYAL PARK LIVE, PALEIS SOESTDIJK (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)