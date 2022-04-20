Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include the Eastern Neighbours Film Festival, NT2 programme Sudden and Suspended, an English Comedy Night and first edition of the African authors book launch and book market in the Hague.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague this weekend including the Invictus Games.

NDT 2 PRESENTS SUDDEN AND SUSPENDED (21-23 April )

The NDT 2 programme Sudden and Suspended brings together three remarkable choreographic voices. Next to IMPASSE by Johan Inger, the Sudden and Suspended presents world premieres by guest choreographer Edward Clug and the choreographic duo David Raymond & Tiffany Tregarthen, who present their debut with the company.

Join the Hague English Comedy Night for a night of laughter on Saturday 23 April at the Branoul Theatre in the city centre. There are two performances to choose from at 19.00 and 21.00.

This show welcomes four visiting comedians who are coming to The Hague during a tour of Europe with their show “Two Americans an Italian and an Austrian/Swede, go figure!” The Comedians performing are Brian Jordan (USA), Marco Moretti (ITALY) & Loren Mayshark (USA), Erik Iancovici (AUSTRIA/SWEDEN).

On Saturday 23 April, the Africa Cultural Promotion Center and International African School are organising very first edition of the African authors book launch and book market in the Hague.

The main purpose of the African Book launch and Market is to enable people to connect and network with authors of African books and stories, enabling the potential book lovers to find a wide selection of genres of books on African culture and lifestyle. It is an opportunity for people to connect with African culture. The different categories of authors participating include several African languages, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, love stories and magazines.

13th Eastern Neighbours Film Festival (20 -24 April 2022)

Eastern Neighbours Film Festival presents the best recent films from East and Southeast Europe, from countries with a small but often powerful cinema production. ENFF brings current fiction feature films as well as meaningful documentaries and shorts. The Festival brings mostly Dutch premieres to The Netherlands and introduces new talents and remarkable cinema voices that deal with relevant topics in an exciting and thought-provoking manner.

