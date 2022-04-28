Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights include a former backing singer of James Brown playing at the Paard, a running tour through the city, a funfair for the little ones as well as United Artist Movement #8 whose mission is ” promoting various forms of art in one single stage and thus to praise art as the best tool to unify people” performing at the Paard.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

On Thursday 28 April, one of James Brown’s longest serving background singers Miss Martha High will be performing at the Paard.

Miss Martha High‘s contribution to the development of soul is undeniable. Born in Victoria and raised in Washington DC, she started her singing career at a young age. During a talent show at her local school she was discovered by none other than Bo Diddley.

Over the years of his career, Portuguese musician Marco Santos was inspired by different cultures and many collaborations with multicultural and multidisciplinary artists around the world. It has been his mission to share his passion for art. During Marco Santos newest tour, he will invite several artistic friends on stage to be part of the United Art Movement. On April 29, 2022, Marco Santos will be in PAARD!

Funfairs in The Hague fair are back: From 22 April to 5 May there will be a funfair on the Frederik Hendrikplein in the Statenkwartier.

On Sunday 1 May, discover The Hague while you run! Get to know The Hague as an international city of peace and justice in a city running tour.

A highlights tour that also goes beyond the highlights. The tour introduces you to The Hague and inspires to further discover the city and its history yourself.

