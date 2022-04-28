Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include a former backing singer of James Brown playing at the Paard, a running tour through the city, a funfair for the little ones as well as United Artist Movement #8 whose mission is ” promoting various forms of art in one single stage and thus to praise art as the best tool to unify people” performing at the Paard.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
MISS MARTHA HIGH @ PAARD (28 April)
On Thursday 28 April, one of James Brown’s longest serving background singers Miss Martha High will be performing at the Paard.
UNITED ART MOVEMENT #8 @ PAARD (29 April)
Over the years of his career, Portuguese musician Marco Santos was inspired by different cultures and many collaborations with multicultural and multidisciplinary artists around the world. It has been his mission to share his passion for art. During Marco Santos newest tour, he will invite several artistic friends on stage to be part of the United Art Movement. On April 29, 2022, Marco Santos will be in PAARD!
FUNFAIR @ FREDERIK HENDRIKPLEIN (until 5 May)
Funfairs in The Hague fair are back: From 22 April to 5 May there will be a funfair on the Frederik Hendrikplein in the Statenkwartier.
CITY RUNNING TOUR THE HAGUE (1 May)
On Sunday 1 May, discover The Hague while you run! Get to know The Hague as an international city of peace and justice in a city running tour.
A highlights tour that also goes beyond the highlights. The tour introduces you to The Hague and inspires to further discover the city and its history yourself.
Other events this weekend
- CALEMA @ DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (29 April)
- LARGE OPEN-AIR PHOTO EXHIBITION IN THE CENTRE OF THE HAGUE TO CELEBRATE 10 YEARS OF SHELTER CITY (Until 20 May)
Ongoing events in the region
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (until 15 May)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (LIBERATION FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE 2022 (5 May)
- CELEBRATE LIBERATIONS DAY WITH A FREEDOM MEAL ON THE LANGE VOORHOUT (5th May)
- MUYAYO RIF @ PAARD (6 May)
- SWAN LAKE BY NATIONALE OPERA MARIA BIESU @ WORLD FORUM THEATER ( 7 May)
- BACCHAE UNDERWORLD – PREMIERE (7 & 8 May)
- FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON ( 8,15,22 May)
- PINT OF SCIENCE FESTIVAL 2022 (9 May)
- MARINA @ AMARE (12 May)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS: BILL BROWDER – FREEZING ORDER (13 May)
- FILETEADO PORTEÑO WORKSHOP IN THE HAGUE (21 May)
- BIG DADDY WILSON @ BOERDERIJ (21 May)
- DIONNE WARWICK @ DE DOELEN (25 May)
- MOTHERS FINEST @ BOERDERIJ (29 May)
- MACY GRAY @ PAARD (30 May)
- DE LA SOUL @ AMARE (31 May)
- KADEROCK CELEBRATES 25 JAAR (4 June)
- MARC ANTHONY @ AHOY (6 June)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)
- NDT 2 PRESENTS SUDDEN AND SUSPENDED ( 8-9 June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- PAMOJA KENIA FOUNDATIONS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF WATER AND SANITATION PROJECTS (18 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- JOHN CLEESE – ‘THE LAST TIME TO SEE ME BEFORE I DIE’ TOUR @ AMARE (24 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- JAMIE CULLUM @ ROYAL PARK LIVE, PALEIS SOESTDIJK (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)