Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include the Bevrijdingsfestival (liberation festival) on the Maleiveld, Muyayo Rif returns to PAARD with the best of Barcelona mestizo music, the premiere of Bacchae Underworld with a cast of Greek and deaf German actors and Pietro Mirabassi is performing during FRESH! a new and vibrant jazz concert series in the Musicon.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

The Bevrijdingsfestival (Liberation Festival )The Hague returns to the Malieveld. On Thursday 5 May, The Hague will be celebrating the end of the Second World War in 1945, but they will also be paying tribute to the victims of the terrible war in Ukraine.

The eight-headed fiesta monster Muyayo Rif returns to PAARD on 6 May 6. In the best Barcelona mestizo tradition they mix Latin, ska and punk into a sparkling cocktail. So a party is guaranteed!

From France to Belgium, the Netherlands or Russia, they have been everywhere. The route to fame ran via Down The Rabbit Hole, Concert at Sea, Zomerparkfeest and several Liberation festivals.

This music theatre performance is a unique collaboration between director Zoe Xanthopoulou and writer/musician Nikos Ioakeim with a cast of Greek and deaf German actors. It will premiere at STET in The Hague (Theater aan het Spui), on 7 May 2022.

The performance uses Greek spoken language, German sign language and has English surtitles

FRESH! is a new and vibrant jazz concert series in Musicon, Den Haag. Featuring fresh music projects by the young international musicians connected to the Koninklijk Conservatorium Den Haag.

Pietro Mirabassi Nonet is a new project involving nine active jazz musicians based in The Hague. Pietro’s post-bop compositions and arrangements are overall swinging and deeply rooted in the jazz tradition.

Other events this weekend

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary