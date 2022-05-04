Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include the Bevrijdingsfestival (liberation festival) on the Maleiveld, Muyayo Rif returns to PAARD with the best of Barcelona mestizo music, the premiere of Bacchae Underworld with a cast of Greek and deaf German actors and Pietro Mirabassi is performing during FRESH! a new and vibrant jazz concert series in the Musicon.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (LIBERATION FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE 2022 (5 May)
The Bevrijdingsfestival (Liberation Festival )The Hague returns to the Malieveld. On Thursday 5 May, The Hague will be celebrating the end of the Second World War in 1945, but they will also be paying tribute to the victims of the terrible war in Ukraine.
MUYAYO RIF @ PAARD (6 May)
The eight-headed fiesta monster Muyayo Rif returns to PAARD on 6 May 6. In the best Barcelona mestizo tradition they mix Latin, ska and punk into a sparkling cocktail. So a party is guaranteed!
From France to Belgium, the Netherlands or Russia, they have been everywhere. The route to fame ran via Down The Rabbit Hole, Concert at Sea, Zomerparkfeest and several Liberation festivals.
BACCHAE UNDERWORLD – PREMIERE (7 & 8 May)
This music theatre performance is a unique collaboration between director Zoe Xanthopoulou and writer/musician Nikos Ioakeim with a cast of Greek and deaf German actors. It will premiere at STET in The Hague (Theater aan het Spui), on 7 May 2022.
The performance uses Greek spoken language, German sign language and has English surtitles
FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON ( 8 May)
FRESH! is a new and vibrant jazz concert series in Musicon, Den Haag. Featuring fresh music projects by the young international musicians connected to the Koninklijk Conservatorium Den Haag.
Pietro Mirabassi Nonet is a new project involving nine active jazz musicians based in The Hague. Pietro’s post-bop compositions and arrangements are overall swinging and deeply rooted in the jazz tradition.
Other events this weekend
- FUNFAIR @ FREDERIK HENDRIKPLEIN (until 5 May)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (5 May and every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- CELEBRATE LIBERATIONS DAY WITH A FREEDOM MEAL ON THE LANGE VOORHOUT (5th May)
- SWAN LAKE BY NATIONALE OPERA MARIA BIESU @ WORLD FORUM THEATER ( 7 May)
Ongoing events in the region
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- The Theosophical Society Online Course: Thinking Differently (until 14 May 2022)
- KEUKENHOF: 100 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THEY OPEN! (until 15 May)
- LARGE OPEN-AIR PHOTO EXHIBITION IN THE CENTRE OF THE HAGUE TO CELEBRATE 10 YEARS OF SHELTER CITY (Until 20 May)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- PINT OF SCIENCE FESTIVAL 2022 (9 May)
- THE ARTS SOCIETY THE HAGUE PRESENTS: ‘TWO STORIES OF ANCIENT ROME: FROM THE WONDER OF OSTIA TO THE WILDERNESS OF THE SCOTTISH HIGHLANDS’, BY NICHOLAS REED (10 May)
- MARINA @ AMARE (12 May)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS: BILL BROWDER – FREEZING ORDER (13 May)
- SPRING EDITION LIVE ON THE BEACH BEACH CONCERTS (13,14, 15 May)
- FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON ( 15 & 22 May)
- TORREY PETERS @ BORDERKITCHEN (16 May)
- JENNIFER EGAN @ BORDERKITCHEN (19 May)
- FILETEADO PORTEÑO WORKSHOP IN THE HAGUE (21 May)
- BIG DADDY WILSON @ BOERDERIJ (21 May)
- DIONNE WARWICK @ DE DOELEN (25 May)
- MOTHERS FINEST @ BOERDERIJ (29 May)
- MACY GRAY @ PAARD (30 May)
- DE LA SOUL @ AMARE (31 May)
- KADEROCK CELEBRATES 25 JAAR (4 June)
- MARC ANTHONY @ AHOY (6 June)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)
- UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL @ PARKPOP 2022 (12 June)
- NDT 2 PRESENTS SUDDEN AND SUSPENDED ( 8-9 June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- PAMOJA KENIA FOUNDATIONS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF WATER AND SANITATION PROJECTS (18 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- JOHN CLEESE – ‘THE LAST TIME TO SEE ME BEFORE I DIE’ TOUR @ AMARE (24 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- JAMIE CULLUM @ ROYAL PARK LIVE, PALEIS SOESTDIJK (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)