Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights includes the Dutch Beer Tasting festival, the Indian dance festival, a Fantasy Fest and the North Carolina bluesman Big Daddy Wilson.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
DUTCH BEER TASTING FESTIVAL 2022 (19 -21 May)
The Dutch Beer Tasting Festival will take place from Thursday 19 to Saturday 21 May in the familiar surroundings of the Grote Kerk in The Hague. For three days, more than 40 Dutch breweries will present more than 250 beers.
INDIA DANCE FESTIVAL (19 – 29 May)
During the India Dance Festival which takes places from the 19 – 29 May, Korzo celebrates the rich Indian dance culture.
From Kathak to break and from Bharatanatyam to modern dance; Korzo presents leading and emerging talents from the Netherlands and abroad. Inspiring performances by major international artists are alternated with refreshing, modern in-house productions.
FANTASY FEST (21 – 22 May)
During the weekend of 21 & 22 May, De Broodfabriek will be transformed into Fantasy Fest. Both days you can enjoy everything related to fantasy, anime, manga, comics, cosplay, steampunk, gothic & more!
BIG DADDY WILSON @ BOERDERIJ (21 May)
“Blues is the root, everything else is the fruit.” Big Daddy Wilson, the respected North Carolina bluesman, sees his music and career as a journey. True to the blues and its spiritual roots, but reaching further into soul and R&B.
Other events this weekend
- JENNIFER EGAN @ BORDERKITCHEN (19 May)
- UNCOVER YOUR PURPOSE WORKSHOP @ THE BEACH (19 May)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS MICHAEL IGNATIEFF (19 May)
- FILETEADO PORTEÑO WORKSHOP IN THE HAGUE (21 May)
- FRESH! A NEW AND VIBRANT JAZZ CONCERT SERIES IN MUSICON ( 22 May)
Ongoing events in the region
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LARGE OPEN-AIR PHOTO EXHIBITION IN THE CENTRE OF THE HAGUE TO CELEBRATE 10 YEARS OF SHELTER CITY (Until 20 May)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- DIONNE WARWICK @ DE DOELEN (25 May)
- DUTCH OPEN 2022 (26-19 May)
- HOOGTIJ#69 – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (27 May)
- MOTHERS FINEST @ BOERDERIJ (29 May)
- MACY GRAY @ PAARD (30 May)
- WEST INDIES CRICKET TEAM IS COMING TO THE NETHERLANDS (31 May, 2 & 4 June)
- KADEROCK CELEBRATES 25 JAAR (4 June)
- MARC ANTHONY @ AHOY (6 June)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)
- NDT 2 PRESENTS SUDDEN AND SUSPENDED ( 8-9 June)
- FESTIVAL CLASSIQUE 2022 (9-12 June)
- SCHUYT FESTIVAL LEIDEN – ‘FULL OF MUSIC’ (10 – 12June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- REWIRE X KORZO (11 June)
- ST ANDREW’S SOCIETY OF THE NETHERLANDS – SUMMER CEILIDH (11 June)
- UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL @ PARKPOP 2022 (12 June)
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- WINTERNACHTEN 2022 – SUMMER EDITION (16 – 19 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- PAMOJA KENIA FOUNDATIONS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF WATER AND SANITATION PROJECTS (18 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- JOHN CLEESE – ‘THE LAST TIME TO SEE ME BEFORE I DIE’ TOUR @ AMARE (24 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- JAMIE CULLUM @ ROYAL PARK LIVE, PALEIS SOESTDIJK (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)