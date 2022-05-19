Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights includes the Dutch Beer Tasting festival, the Indian dance festival, a Fantasy Fest and the North Carolina bluesman Big Daddy Wilson.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

The Dutch Beer Tasting Festival will take place from Thursday 19 to Saturday 21 May in the familiar surroundings of the Grote Kerk in The Hague. For three days, more than 40 Dutch breweries will present more than 250 beers.

INDIA DANCE FESTIVAL (19 – 29 May)

During the India Dance Festival which takes places from the 19 – 29 May, Korzo celebrates the rich Indian dance culture.

From Kathak to break and from Bharatanatyam to modern dance; Korzo presents leading and emerging talents from the Netherlands and abroad. Inspiring performances by major international artists are alternated with refreshing, modern in-house productions.

FANTASY FEST (21 – 22 May)

During the weekend of 21 & 22 May, De Broodfabriek will be transformed into Fantasy Fest. Both days you can enjoy everything related to fantasy, anime, manga, comics, cosplay, steampunk, gothic & more!

“Blues is the root, everything else is the fruit.” Big Daddy Wilson, the respected North Carolina bluesman, sees his music and career as a journey. True to the blues and its spiritual roots, but reaching further into soul and R&B.

