Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights includes the Sniester festival, The Hague Bunker Day, HOOGTIJ#69 Contemporary Art Tour and the Dutch Open Golf Championship.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
SNIESTER FESTIVAL 2022 (27 – 28 May)
Sniester is The Hague’s music festival for everything that rocks, scrapes and rattles and takes places on 27 & 28 on and around the Grote Markt and Paard in The Hague’s Pop District, the musical heart of the city
Sniester means experiencing more than 70 bands. From emerging to established, local to international and from electronic indie to ripping guitars. No crowd barriers, no big names, Sniester is about real action and real love for real music.
THE HAGUE BUNKER DAY 2022 (28 May)
Often inconspicuously hidden in the landscape, the Dutch coast is still full of bunkers from the Second World War. Saturday 28 May is Bunker Day. Between 10:00 and 17:00 the bunkers of the Atlantic Wall from Zeeland to the Wadden Islands will be jointly opened to the public.
DUTCH OPEN 2022 (26 – 29 May)
The 102 edition of the Dutch Golf Open takes place from 26 to 29 May 2022 at Bernardus Golf. Several of the European tour’s top players will be teeing up including Bernd Wiesberger, Thomas Pieters, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thomas Detry as well as Ryder Cup stars Thomas Björn, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Thorbjörn Olesen.
HOOGTIJ#69 – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (27 May)
During HOOGTIJ you can visit more than 20 art locations in the inner-city of The Hague: from white cube to underground; from established art in galleries and institutions to installations and performances in artists initiatives. Free entrance. Free tours for those who wants it.
Other events this weekend
- DIONNE WARWICK @ DE DOELEN (25 May)
- INDIA DANCE FESTIVAL (until 29 May)
- HENRY HEY’S WATERFRONT FEAT. MARK HAANSTRA AND MARC SCHENK (28th May)
- MOTHERS FINEST @ BOERDERIJ (29 May)
Ongoing events in the region
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- MACY GRAY @ PAARD (30 May)
- CAROL ANDERSON @ THE JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE (30 May)
- WEST INDIES CRICKET TEAM IS COMING TO THE NETHERLANDS (31 May, 2 & 4 June)
- HAAGSE WERELD HAPJES 2022 (3 -6 June)
- KADEROCK CELEBRATES 25 JAAR (4 June)
- LIBÉMA OPEN 2022 – INTERNATIONAL GRASS TENNIS TOURNAMENT (4 – 12 June)
- MARC ANTHONY @ AHOY (6 June)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)
- NDT 2 PRESENTS SUDDEN AND SUSPENDED ( 8-9 June)
- FESTIVAL CLASSIQUE 2022 (9-12 June)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE (10 June)
- SCHUYT FESTIVAL LEIDEN – ‘FULL OF MUSIC’ (10 – 12June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- RASTAPLAS ON THE MOVE – FREE REGGAE FESTIVAL (11 June)
- REWIRE X KORZO (11 June)
- ST ANDREW’S SOCIETY OF THE NETHERLANDS – SUMMER CEILIDH (11 June)
- UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL @ PARKPOP 2022 (12 June)
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- WINTERNACHTEN 2022 – SUMMER EDITION (16 – 19 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- PAMOJA KENIA FOUNDATIONS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF WATER AND SANITATION PROJECTS (18 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- JOHN CLEESE – ‘THE LAST TIME TO SEE ME BEFORE I DIE’ TOUR @ AMARE (24 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- JAMIE CULLUM @ ROYAL PARK LIVE, PALEIS SOESTDIJK (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)