This weekend’s highlights includes the Sniester festival, The Hague Bunker Day, HOOGTIJ#69 Contemporary Art Tour and the Dutch Open Golf Championship.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

SNIESTER FESTIVAL 2022 (27 – 28 May)

Sniester is The Hague’s music festival for everything that rocks, scrapes and rattles and takes places on 27 & 28 on and around the Grote Markt and Paard in The Hague’s Pop District, the musical heart of the city

Sniester means experiencing more than 70 bands. From emerging to established, local to international and from electronic indie to ripping guitars. No crowd barriers, no big names, Sniester is about real action and real love for real music.

Often inconspicuously hidden in the landscape, the Dutch coast is still full of bunkers from the Second World War. Saturday 28 May is Bunker Day. Between 10:00 and 17:00 the bunkers of the Atlantic Wall from Zeeland to the Wadden Islands will be jointly opened to the public.

DUTCH OPEN 2022 (26 – 29 May)

The 102 edition of the Dutch Golf Open takes place from 26 to 29 May 2022 at Bernardus Golf. Several of the European tour’s top players will be teeing up including Bernd Wiesberger, Thomas Pieters, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thomas Detry as well as Ryder Cup stars Thomas Björn, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Thorbjörn Olesen.

During HOOGTIJ you can visit more than 20 art locations in the inner-city of The Hague: from white cube to underground; from established art in galleries and institutions to installations and performances in artists initiatives. Free entrance. Free tours for those who wants it.

