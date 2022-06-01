Weekend Special

This long weekend’s highlights includes the Haages Wereld Hapjes, Kaderock festival, English comedy night and Delft Fringe festival.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

From 3 to 6 June, the Haagse Wereld Hapjes will once again be ready to treat The Hague to a some festive and gastronomic delights. During the Pentecost weekend it will be all about good food, drinks, music, entertainment and especially fun!

The biggest small festival in the Netherlands, KadeRock is celebrating its 25 birthday with a super line-up of Hague bands. For 25 years it have taken place on the first Saturday of June. Neighbours, Haganaars, as well as music lovers from out of town and across the border gather to enjoy good music on the indoor and outdoor stages.

Join the Hague English Comedy Night for a night of laughter on Saturday 4 June April at the Branoul Theatre in the city centre. There are two performances to choose from at 19.00 and 21.00.

The special Season Finale features Marcel Lucont (France) with support from Donatas Kveselys (Lithuania). The MC host is Joe Eagan (CAN).

From Thursday, June 2 to June 12, 45 young artists from the Netherlands and abroad can finally perform and gain experience again during the 12th edition of the Delft Fringe Festival. For eleven days they will treat the public to over 350 performances in Dutch and English. The performances, ranging from cabaret to music and from dance to family theatre, will take place at 26 different locations in Delft.

