Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This long weekend’s highlights includes the Haages Wereld Hapjes, Kaderock festival, English comedy night and Delft Fringe festival.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
HAAGSE WERELD HAPJES 2022 (3 -6 June)
From 3 to 6 June, the Haagse Wereld Hapjes will once again be ready to treat The Hague to a some festive and gastronomic delights. During the Pentecost weekend it will be all about good food, drinks, music, entertainment and especially fun!
KADEROCK CELEBRATES 25 JAAR (4 June)
The biggest small festival in the Netherlands, KadeRock is celebrating its 25 birthday with a super line-up of Hague bands. For 25 years it have taken place on the first Saturday of June. Neighbours, Haganaars, as well as music lovers from out of town and across the border gather to enjoy good music on the indoor and outdoor stages.
ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (4 June)
Join the Hague English Comedy Night for a night of laughter on Saturday 4 June April at the Branoul Theatre in the city centre. There are two performances to choose from at 19.00 and 21.00.
The special Season Finale features Marcel Lucont (France) with support from Donatas Kveselys (Lithuania). The MC host is Joe Eagan (CAN).
DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)
From Thursday, June 2 to June 12, 45 young artists from the Netherlands and abroad can finally perform and gain experience again during the 12th edition of the Delft Fringe Festival. For eleven days they will treat the public to over 350 performances in Dutch and English. The performances, ranging from cabaret to music and from dance to family theatre, will take place at 26 different locations in Delft.
Other events this weekend
- WEST INDIES CRICKET TEAM IS COMING TO THE NETHERLANDS (2 & 4 June)
- LIBÉMA OPEN 2022 – INTERNATIONAL GRASS TENNIS TOURNAMENT (4 – 12 June)
- MARC ANTHONY @ AHOY (6 June)
Ongoing events in the region
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- WELLNESS WORKSHOP: “IS YOUR NUTRIENT INTAKE SUFFICIENT TO MAINTAIN OPTIMAL WELLBEING?” (8 June)
- NDT 2 PRESENTS SUDDEN AND SUSPENDED ( 8-9 June)
- FESTIVAL CLASSIQUE 2022 (9-12 June)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE (10 June)
- “CAREER TRANSITIONS MADE SIMPLE” MASTERCLASS ( 10 June)
- SCHUYT FESTIVAL LEIDEN – ‘FULL OF MUSIC’ (10 – 12June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- RASTAPLAS ON THE MOVE – FREE REGGAE FESTIVAL (11 June)
- REWIRE X KORZO (11 June)
- ST ANDREW’S SOCIETY OF THE NETHERLANDS – SUMMER CEILIDH (11 June)
- UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL @ PARKPOP 2022 (12 June)
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- WINTERNACHTEN 2022 – SUMMER EDITION (16 – 19 June)
- STET PRESENTS: KETI KOTI MONOLOGUES (17, 18 June, 1 July)
- ENGLAND CRICKETS TO PLAY ODI MATCHES IN THE NETHERLANDS (17, 19 & 22 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- PAMOJA KENIA FOUNDATIONS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF WATER AND SANITATION PROJECTS (18 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- JOHN CLEESE – ‘THE LAST TIME TO SEE ME BEFORE I DIE’ TOUR @ AMARE (24 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- JAMIE CULLUM @ ROYAL PARK LIVE, PALEIS SOESTDIJK (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- STET PRESENTS: ILLYRIA’S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (8 & 9 September)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (11 March)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)