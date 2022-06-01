Weekend Special

This long weekend’s  highlights includes  the Haages Wereld Hapjes, Kaderock festival, English comedy night and Delft Fringe festival.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region  this weekend.

HAAGSE WERELD HAPJES 2022  (3 -6  June)

 

From 3 to 6 June, the Haagse Wereld Hapjes will once again be ready to treat The Hague to a some festive and gastronomic delights. During  the Pentecost weekend it will be  all about good food, drinks, music, entertainment and especially fun!

KADEROCK CELEBRATES 25 JAAR  (4 June)

 

The biggest small festival in the Netherlands, KadeRock  is celebrating its  25 birthday with  a super line-up  of Hague bands. For 25 years it  have taken place  on the first Saturday of June. Neighbours, Haganaars,  as well as  music lovers from out of town and across the border  gather  to enjoy good music on the indoor and outdoor stages.

ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE  (4 June)

 

Join  the Hague English Comedy Night  for a night of laughter on  Saturday 4 June  April  at the Branoul Theatre in the city centre. There are two  performances  to choose from at 19.00 and 21.00.

The special  Season Finale   features Marcel Lucont (France) with support from Donatas Kveselys (Lithuania). The MC host is  Joe Eagan (CAN).

DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (2-12 June)

From Thursday, June 2 to June 12, 45 young artists from the Netherlands and abroad can finally perform and gain experience again during  the 12th edition of the Delft Fringe Festival. For eleven days they will treat the public to over 350 performances in Dutch and English. The performances, ranging from cabaret to music and from dance to family theatre, will take place at 26 different locations in Delft.

