Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights includes the Festival Classique Rewire x Korzo, Parkpop and a concert by the TAIKA, The Hague based all-Finnish female choir.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend. Also for tennis fans the Libéma international grass court tournament is taking place at Rosmalen.
FESTIVAL CLASSIQUE 2022 (9-12 June)
From 9 to 12 June, the beach of Scheveningen will be converted into a festival site where you can enjoy classical music by top musicians and crossovers with pop music, film and dance.
Some highlights of Festival Classique 2022 are the premiere of a composition by Aart Strootman by Slagwerk Den Haag, the beach opera La Traviata and a joint concert by Jungle by Night and the Matangi Quartet.
REWIRE X KORZO (11 June)
Following a sold-out festival edition in April, Rewire will be back on 11 June with the next edition of the year-round concert series Rewire x Korzo. This edition includes the earlier announced performance by Berlin-based electronic musician Lotic that couldn’t go through due to COVID restrictions.
Lotic is now finally returning to Rewire to present an exclusive live show based around her album Water, accompanied by a trio of horn players. In addition, the electronic pop icon Jessy Lanza is performing a colourful and high energy set with material from her latest album All the Time.
UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL @ PARKPOP 2022 (12 June)
UB40 featuring Ali Campbell is the headliner at the 40th edition Parkpop on Sunday 12 June which is taking place at the Malieveld.
Parkpop is one of the largest and longest-running free pop festivals festivals in Europe and each year they present a line up full of national and international acts. However, after 39 editions, Parkpop has said goodbye to the Zuiderpark and relocated to the Malieveld.
10 SUMMERS OF TAIKA CHOIR ANNIVERSARY CONCERT (12 June)
TAIKA (meaning ‘magic’ in Finnish) is a The Hague-based all-Finnish female choir which was founded in 2012 by Master of Music Karla-Maria Toiviainen. In ten years, the choir has grown from a small hobby choir of merely eight singers to a serious choir of currently about fifteen singers.
On Sunday 12 June at the beautiful Paleiskerk in the centre of The Hague the TAIKA choir will perform the “10 Summers of TAIKA -Anniversary Concert.
Other events this weekend
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL: SHOWCASING YOUNG TALENT (until 12 June)
- LIBÉMA OPEN 2022 – INTERNATIONAL GRASS TENNIS TOURNAMENT (until 12 June)
- WELLNESS WORKSHOP: “IS YOUR NUTRIENT INTAKE SUFFICIENT TO MAINTAIN OPTIMAL WELLBEING?” (8 June)
- NDT 2 PRESENTS SUDDEN AND SUSPENDED ( 8-9 June)
- “CAREER TRANSITIONS MADE SIMPLE” MASTERCLASS ( 10 June)
- BOB MARLEY TRIBUTE BAND ROOTSRIDERS @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (10 June)
- THE SCRIPT @ ZIGGO DOME (10 & 11 June)
- SCHUYT FESTIVAL LEIDEN – ‘FULL OF MUSIC’ (10 – 12 June)
- ANOUK @ MALEIVELD (11 June)
- RASTAPLAS ON THE MOVE – FREE REGGAE FESTIVAL (11 June)
- ST ANDREW’S SOCIETY OF THE NETHERLANDS – SUMMER CEILIDH (11 June)
Ongoing events in the region
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- English Spoken Theosophy Talks 2021 – 2022 (until 12 June 2022)
- LEGOLAND OFFER SPECIAL AFTER SCHOOL TICKET IN JUNE. (until end of June)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- ROLLING STONES @ JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AGAIN (13 June)
- THE JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE PRESENTS: SURVIVING INJUSTICE (14 June)
- KARIN SLAUGHTER @ BORDERKITCHEN (15 June)
- CIRCA CONTEMPORARY CIRCUS GROUP PERFORM SACRE @ AMARE (15 -16 June)
- WINTERNACHTEN 2022 – SUMMER EDITION (16 – 19 June)
- STET PRESENTS: KETI KOTI MONOLOGUES (17, 18 June, 1 July)
- ENGLAND CRICKETS TO PLAY ODI MATCHES IN THE NETHERLANDS (17, 19 & 22 June)
- PAMOJA KENIA FOUNDATIONS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF WATER AND SANITATION PROJECTS (18 June)
- SUMMER SALE WEEKENDS 2022 IN DOWNTOWN THE HAGUE (18 & 19, 25 & 26 June 2 & 3 July)
- PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: COLOUR YOUR LIFE! (19 – 26 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- JOHN CLEESE – ‘THE LAST TIME TO SEE ME BEFORE I DIE’ TOUR @ AMARE (24 June)
- INTERNATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP CONGRESS 2022 (25 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- TCHAIKOVSKY XL WITH 100 YOUNG MUSICIANS IN AMARE ( 3 July)
- BBQ TO CELEBRATE USA INDEPENDENCE DAY ( 3 July)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- JAMIE CULLUM @ ROYAL PARK LIVE, PALEIS SOESTDIJK (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- DAVE CHAPPELLE & CHRIS ROCK @ ZIGGO DOME (7 September)
- STET PRESENTS: ILLYRIA’S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (8 & 9 September)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)