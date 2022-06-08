Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights includes the Festival Classique Rewire x Korzo, Parkpop and a concert by the TAIKA, The Hague based all-Finnish female choir.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend. Also for tennis fans the Libéma international grass court tournament is taking place at Rosmalen.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

From 9 to 12 June, the beach of Scheveningen will be converted into a festival site where you can enjoy classical music by top musicians and crossovers with pop music, film and dance.

Some highlights of Festival Classique 2022 are the premiere of a composition by Aart Strootman by Slagwerk Den Haag, the beach opera La Traviata and a joint concert by Jungle by Night and the Matangi Quartet.

Following a sold-out festival edition in April, Rewire will be back on 11 June with the next edition of the year-round concert series Rewire x Korzo. This edition includes the earlier announced performance by Berlin-based electronic musician Lotic that couldn’t go through due to COVID restrictions.

Lotic is now finally returning to Rewire to present an exclusive live show based around her album Water, accompanied by a trio of horn players. In addition, the electronic pop icon Jessy Lanza is performing a colourful and high energy set with material from her latest album All the Time.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell is the headliner at the 40th edition Parkpop on Sunday 12 June which is taking place at the Malieveld.

Parkpop is one of the largest and longest-running free pop festivals festivals in Europe and each year they present a line up full of national and international acts. However, after 39 editions, Parkpop has said goodbye to the Zuiderpark and relocated to the Malieveld.

TAIKA (meaning ‘magic’ in Finnish) is a The Hague-based all-Finnish female choir which was founded in 2012 by Master of Music Karla-Maria Toiviainen. In ten years, the choir has grown from a small hobby choir of merely eight singers to a serious choir of currently about fifteen singers.

On Sunday 12 June at the beautiful Paleiskerk in the centre of The Hague the TAIKA choir will perform the “10 Summers of TAIKA -Anniversary Concert.

Other events this weekend

Ongoing events in the region

Upcoming dates for your diary