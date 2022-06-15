Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights includes the Vlaggetjesdag (Flagday), the Keti Koti Monologues, The Hague Dance Festival “Den Haag Outdoor” and the chance to enjoy a free yoga class during the International Yoga Day in the city hall.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend. Also for cricket fans the England will be playing the Netherland 3 one day internationals on 17, 19 and 22 June

The annual Vlaggetjesdag festival will take place in and around the Scheveningen Harbour on Saturday 18 June. This festival is one of the biggest events of the year in The Hague and usually attracts some 200,000 visitors.

STET PRESENTS: KETI KOTI MONOLOGUES (17, 18 June, 1 July)

Keti Koti is a celebration of the day that slavery ended in Surinam (July 1, 1863). To commemorate the abolition of slavery in areas colonised by the Netherlands, STET is organising the Keti Koti Monologues on June 17, 18 and 1 July at the Koninklijke Schouwburg,The Hague, a programme of short performances that reflect on the practices of slavery and its legacy.

The Hague Dance Festival “Den Haag Outdoor” will take place on Saturday 18 June at the beautiful Zuiderpark for the fourth time.

The Hague Outdoor offers something for everyone. Techno lovers can indulge themselves at The Hague Outdoor. In the gigantic festival tent, with the raw Techno atmosphere, the public can go wild to the pounding Techno beats.

On Sunday 19 June, International Yoga Day returns to the Atrium in The Hague. This day is organized by the Embassy of India and is freely accessible to everyone, registration is not necessary.

