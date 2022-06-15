Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights includes the Vlaggetjesdag (Flagday), the Keti Koti Monologues, The Hague Dance Festival “Den Haag Outdoor” and the chance to enjoy a free yoga class during the International Yoga Day in the city hall.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend. Also for cricket fans the England will be playing the Netherland 3 one day internationals on 17, 19 and 22 June
VLAGGETJESDAG (“FLAG DAY”) 2022 (18 June)
The annual Vlaggetjesdag festival will take place in and around the Scheveningen Harbour on Saturday 18 June. This festival is one of the biggest events of the year in The Hague and usually attracts some 200,000 visitors.
STET PRESENTS: KETI KOTI MONOLOGUES (17, 18 June, 1 July)
Keti Koti is a celebration of the day that slavery ended in Surinam (July 1, 1863). To commemorate the abolition of slavery in areas colonised by the Netherlands, STET is organising the Keti Koti Monologues on June 17, 18 and 1 July at the Koninklijke Schouwburg,The Hague, a programme of short performances that reflect on the practices of slavery and its legacy.
DEN HAAG OUTDOOR FESTIVAL 2022 (18 June)
The Hague Dance Festival “Den Haag Outdoor” will take place on Saturday 18 June at the beautiful Zuiderpark for the fourth time.
The Hague Outdoor offers something for everyone. Techno lovers can indulge themselves at The Hague Outdoor. In the gigantic festival tent, with the raw Techno atmosphere, the public can go wild to the pounding Techno beats.
INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY IN ATRIUM CITY HALL (19 June)
On Sunday 19 June, International Yoga Day returns to the Atrium in The Hague. This day is organized by the Embassy of India and is freely accessible to everyone, registration is not necessary.
Other events this weekend
- KARIN SLAUGHTER @ BORDERKITCHEN (15 June)
- CIRCA CONTEMPORARY CIRCUS GROUP PERFORM SACRE @ AMARE (15 & 16 June)
- WINTERNACHTEN 2022 – SUMMER EDITION (16 – 19 June)
- HIPFEST 2022 (17 June)
- GRAUZONE FESTIVAL 2022 (17 June)
- ENGLAND CRICKETS TO PLAY ODI MATCHES IN THE NETHERLANDS (17, 19 & 22 June)
- PAMOJA KENIA FOUNDATIONS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF WATER AND SANITATION PROJECTS (18 June)
- ARCHITECTURE DAY IN THE HAGUE (‘DAG VAN DE ARCHITECTUUR’) (18 June)
- SUMMER SALE WEEKENDS 2022 IN DOWNTOWN THE HAGUE (18 & 19, 25 & 26 June 2 & 3 July)
- PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: COLOUR YOUR LIFE! (19 – 26 June)
Ongoing events in the region
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LEGOLAND OFFER SPECIAL AFTER SCHOOL TICKET IN JUNE. (until end of June)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- KARIN SLAUGHTER @ BORDERKITCHEN (15 June)
- TLC @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG (21 June)
- EEFJE DE VISSER @ AMARE (22 June)
- SLAGWERK DEN HAAG & HNT PRESENTS EYE/MUSIC – LISTENING INTO THE FUTURE (23 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- JOHN CLEESE – ‘THE LAST TIME TO SEE ME BEFORE I DIE’ TOUR @ AMARE (24 June)
- INTERNATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP CONGRESS 2022 (25 June)
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- TCHAIKOVSKY XL WITH 100 YOUNG MUSICIANS IN AMARE ( 3 July)
- BBQ TO CELEBRATE USA INDEPENDENCE DAY ( 3 July)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- JAMIE CULLUM @ ROYAL PARK LIVE, PALEIS SOESTDIJK (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- DAVE CHAPPELLE & CHRIS ROCK @ ZIGGO DOME (7 September)
- STET PRESENTS: ILLYRIA’S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (8 & 9 September)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)