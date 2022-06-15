Weekend Special

VLAGGETJESDAG (“FLAG DAY”) 2022 (18 June)

The annual Vlaggetjesdag festival will take place in and around the Scheveningen Harbour on Saturday 18 June. This festival is one of the biggest events of the year in The Hague and usually attracts some 200,000 visitors.

STET PRESENTS: KETI KOTI MONOLOGUES  (17, 18 June, 1 July)

 

Keti Koti is a celebration of the day that slavery ended in Surinam (July 1, 1863). To commemorate the abolition of slavery in areas colonised by the Netherlands, STET is organising the Keti Koti Monologues on June 17, 18 and 1 July  at the Koninklijke Schouwburg,The Hague,  a programme of short performances that reflect on the practices of slavery and its legacy.

DEN HAAG OUTDOOR FESTIVAL 2022  (18 June)

 

The Hague Dance Festival “Den Haag Outdoor” will take place on Saturday 18 June at  the beautiful Zuiderpark for the fourth time.

The Hague Outdoor offers something for everyone. Techno lovers can indulge themselves at The Hague Outdoor. In the gigantic festival tent, with the raw Techno atmosphere, the public can go wild to the pounding Techno beats.

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY IN ATRIUM CITY HALL  (19 June)

On Sunday 19 June, International Yoga Day returns to the Atrium in The Hague. This day is organized by the Embassy of India and is freely accessible to everyone, registration is not necessary.

 

