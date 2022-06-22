Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights includes the British Monty Python legend John Cleese performing at the Amare, The Netherlands Veteran Day parade, Varend Corso (a four day floating parade through local canals) and an opportunity to try a musical instrument at the Music Academy The Hague Open House.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

Who else but Monty Python legend John Cleese could give his solo tour the title ‘The Last Time To See Me Before I Die’ with such irony and self-mockery? After completely sold-out tours in 2016, 2018 and 2019, the 81-year-old British all-rounder is coming to the Amare on 24 June. The audience will be treated to hilarious anecdotes about his personal life and career.

On Saturday 25 June, The Hague will once again be celebrate the annual Dutch Veterans Day. After two years of forced ‘corona break’, this national token of appreciation for the 100,000 Dutch veterans returns to The Hague centre.

The Westland Flower Parade is an annual celebration featuring all that Het Westland has to offer. Around 40 boats, beautifully decorated with locally grown flowers, plants and vegetables sail through the region over four days.

Each day the parade covers a different area of The Westland, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy this unique event. Attracting hundreds of thousands spectators each year, the Westland Flower Parade has become a must-see event.

After two long years, Music Academy The Hague is finally having another Open House – and, for the first time ever, the MDH Summer Concert will be outside, on the Groenhovenplein! You can try instruments, meet teachers, register and listen to the concert. Come one, come all!

