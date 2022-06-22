Weekend Special
This weekend’s highlights includes the British Monty Python legend John Cleese performing at the Amare, The Netherlands Veteran Day parade, Varend Corso (a four day floating parade through local canals) and an opportunity to try a musical instrument at the Music Academy The Hague Open House.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
JOHN CLEESE – ‘THE LAST TIME TO SEE ME BEFORE I DIE’ TOUR @ AMARE (24 June)
Who else but Monty Python legend John Cleese could give his solo tour the title ‘The Last Time To See Me Before I Die’ with such irony and self-mockery? After completely sold-out tours in 2016, 2018 and 2019, the 81-year-old British all-rounder is coming to the Amare on 24 June. The audience will be treated to hilarious anecdotes about his personal life and career.
NEDERLANDSE VETERANENDAG 2022 (25 June)
On Saturday 25 June, The Hague will once again be celebrate the annual Dutch Veterans Day. After two years of forced ‘corona break’, this national token of appreciation for the 100,000 Dutch veterans returns to The Hague centre.
2022 VAREND CORSO (4 DAY FLOATING FLOWER PARADE) (23 -26 June)
The Westland Flower Parade is an annual celebration featuring all that Het Westland has to offer. Around 40 boats, beautifully decorated with locally grown flowers, plants and vegetables sail through the region over four days.
Each day the parade covers a different area of The Westland, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy this unique event. Attracting hundreds of thousands spectators each year, the Westland Flower Parade has become a must-see event.
OPEN DAY – MUSIC ACADEMY THE HAGUE (26 June)
After two long years, Music Academy The Hague is finally having another Open House – and, for the first time ever, the MDH Summer Concert will be outside, on the Groenhovenplein! You can try instruments, meet teachers, register and listen to the concert. Come one, come all!
Other events this weekend
- EEFJE DE VISSER @ AMARE (22 June)
- SLAGWERK DEN HAAG & HNT PRESENTS EYE/MUSIC – LISTENING INTO THE FUTURE (23 June)
- GARY SHTEYNGART @ BORDERKITCHEN (24 June)
- ANDY FAIRWEATHER LOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (24 June)
- INTERNATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP CONGRESS 2022 (25 June)
- SUMMER SALE WEEKENDS 2022 IN DOWNTOWN THE HAGUE (25 & 26 June 2 & 3 July)
- PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: COLOUR YOUR LIFE! (until 26 June)
- ‘GRAYSON PERRY – A SHOW FOR NORMAL PEOPLE’ @ CARRÉ, AMSTERDAM (26 June)
Ongoing events in the region
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LEGOLAND OFFER SPECIAL AFTER SCHOOL TICKET IN JUNE. (until end of June)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- SPECIALS @ PARADISO (28 June)
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- ZEEHELDENFESTIVAL 2022 (29 June – 3 July)
- SUMMERTIME FESTIVAL 2022 (1 July)
- TCHAIKOVSKY XL WITH 100 YOUNG MUSICIANS IN AMARE ( 3 July)
- BBQ TO CELEBRATE USA INDEPENDENCE DAY ( 3 July)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- JAMIE CULLUM @ ROYAL PARK LIVE, PALEIS SOESTDIJK (3 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- DAVE CHAPPELLE & CHRIS ROCK @ ZIGGO DOME (7 September)
- STET PRESENTS: ILLYRIA’S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (8 & 9 September)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)