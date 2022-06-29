Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights includes the Summertime Festival at the Grote Markt, Pal Mundo, the biggest Latin & Caribbean Festival in Europe, the “gezellig” Zeeheldenfestival and the Cecilia International Choir summer concert.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
SUMMERTIME FESTIVAL 2022 (1 -3 July)
Musicon and Stichting Popdistrict present the 18th edition of the Summertime Festival on the Grote Markt from 1- 3 July, This year the Hague’s most prominent jazz, world and roots-pop musicians return to the Grote Markt for three days full of eclectic sounds which represent the diverse community of musicians in our city.
PAL MUNDO 2022 – THE BIGGEST LATIN AND CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL IN EUROPE (2-3 July)
On the weekend of 2-3 July, the biggest Latin and Caribbean Festival in Europe. Pal Mundo will take place in the Zuiderpark.
The headliners of the Pal Mundo Festival are Latin sensations J Balvin and Maluma. World stars Anitta, Prince Royce, Gente de Zona, Oro Solido and Konshens and the best artists from the Netherlands, including Rolf Sanchez, Bizzey and Broederliefde, will also take the stage in Zuiderpark.
ZEEHELDENFESTIVAL 2022 (until 3 July)
This year from Wednesday 29 June to Sunday 3 July, the Zeeheldenfestival celebrates its 40th anniversary. The festival on the Prins Hendrikplein started out as a modest party in 1981 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the neighbourhood association.
Now, the party has grown into a 5-day spectacle with 50 performances for people of all ages. There are children’s activities, entertainment, art, dance, music and delicious food and drinks.
CECILIA INTERNATIONAL CHOIR – SUMMER CONCERT (1 July)
The Cecilia International Choir will preform their Summer Concert, entitled ‘Mozart Requiem & Madrigals’ on Friday 1 July at the Lutherse Kerk.
They will perform a selection of English Madrigals from Shakespeare’s time along with one of the most famous choral works in the classical repertoire, Mozart’s Requiem.
Other events this weekend
- SUZANNE VEGA @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATER (29 June)
- STET PRESENTS: KETI KOTI MONOLOGUES (1 July)
- THE HAGUE CONTEMPORARY ART WEEKEND (1 – 3 July)
- SUMMER SALE WEEKENDS 2022 IN DOWNTOWN THE HAGUE ( 2 & 3 July)
- TCHAIKOVSKY XL WITH 100 YOUNG MUSICIANS IN AMARE ( 3 July)
- BBQ TO CELEBRATE USA INDEPENDENCE DAY ( 3 July)
- FIFTH EDITION KLM URBAN TRAIL THE HAGUE (3 July)
- PINK PROJECT @ PAARD ( 3 July)
- JAMIE CULLUM @ ROYAL PARK LIVE, PALEIS SOESTDIJK (3 July)
Ongoing events in the region
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE @ AMARE (5 July)
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
- STET PRESENTS GREENHOUSE (9 July)
- SEASICK STEVE @ ZUIDERPARK THEATRE (12 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- TAPT FESTIVAL – MORE THAN JUST BEER (15 July)
- DRAGZ (23 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- DAVE CHAPPELLE & CHRIS ROCK @ ZIGGO DOME (7 & 8 September)
- STET PRESENTS: ILLYRIA’S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (8 & 9 September)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)