This  weekend’s  highlights includes  the Summertime Festival at the Grote Markt,  Pal Mundo, the biggest Latin & Caribbean Festival in Europe,  the “gezellig” Zeeheldenfestival and  the Cecilia International Choir summer concert.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region  this weekend.

SUMMERTIME FESTIVAL 2022  (1 -3 July)

Musicon and Stichting Popdistrict present the 18th  edition of the Summertime Festival on the Grote Markt  from  1- 3 July, This year the Hague’s most prominent jazz, world and roots-pop musicians return to the Grote Markt for three days full of eclectic sounds which represent the diverse community of musicians in our city.

PAL MUNDO 2022 – THE BIGGEST LATIN AND CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL IN EUROPE  (2-3 July)

On the weekend of 2-3 July,  the biggest Latin and  Caribbean Festival in Europe.  Pal Mundo  will take place in the Zuiderpark.

The headliners of  the Pal Mundo Festival are Latin sensations J Balvin and Maluma. World stars Anitta, Prince Royce, Gente de Zona, Oro Solido and Konshens and the best artists from the Netherlands, including Rolf Sanchez, Bizzey and Broederliefde, will also take the stage in  Zuiderpark.

ZEEHELDENFESTIVAL 2022  (until 3 July)

This year from  Wednesday 29 June to Sunday 3 July,  the Zeeheldenfestival  celebrates its 40th anniversary.  The festival  on  the Prins Hendrikplein started out as a modest party in 1981 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the neighbourhood association.

Now, the party  has grown into a 5-day spectacle with 50 performances for people  of all ages. There are children’s activities, entertainment, art, dance, music and delicious food and drinks.

CECILIA INTERNATIONAL CHOIR – SUMMER CONCERT (1 July)

The Cecilia International Choir  will preform their  Summer Concert, entitled ‘Mozart Requiem & Madrigals’  on Friday 1 July  at the Lutherse Kerk.

They  will perform a selection of English Madrigals from Shakespeare’s time along with one of the most famous choral works in the classical repertoire, Mozart’s Requiem.

