This weekend’s highlights includes the Summertime Festival at the Grote Markt, Pal Mundo, the biggest Latin & Caribbean Festival in Europe, the “gezellig” Zeeheldenfestival and the Cecilia International Choir summer concert.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

Musicon and Stichting Popdistrict present the 18th edition of the Summertime Festival on the Grote Markt from 1- 3 July, This year the Hague’s most prominent jazz, world and roots-pop musicians return to the Grote Markt for three days full of eclectic sounds which represent the diverse community of musicians in our city.

On the weekend of 2-3 July, the biggest Latin and Caribbean Festival in Europe. Pal Mundo will take place in the Zuiderpark.

The headliners of the Pal Mundo Festival are Latin sensations J Balvin and Maluma. World stars Anitta, Prince Royce, Gente de Zona, Oro Solido and Konshens and the best artists from the Netherlands, including Rolf Sanchez, Bizzey and Broederliefde, will also take the stage in Zuiderpark.

ZEEHELDENFESTIVAL 2022 (until 3 July)

This year from Wednesday 29 June to Sunday 3 July, the Zeeheldenfestival celebrates its 40th anniversary. The festival on the Prins Hendrikplein started out as a modest party in 1981 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the neighbourhood association.

Now, the party has grown into a 5-day spectacle with 50 performances for people of all ages. There are children’s activities, entertainment, art, dance, music and delicious food and drinks.

The Cecilia International Choir will preform their Summer Concert, entitled ‘Mozart Requiem & Madrigals’ on Friday 1 July at the Lutherse Kerk.

They will perform a selection of English Madrigals from Shakespeare’s time along with one of the most famous choral works in the classical repertoire, Mozart’s Requiem.

