This weekend’s highlights includes the Parade Theatre Festival in Westbroek Park, Westerpop festival in Delft, The Magic Flute Opera in the Amare and STET ‘s Greenhouse in the Hof van Wouw. Also for jazz lovers, the North Sea Jazz festival is taking place in Rotterdam.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

THEATRE FESTIVAL DE PARADE COMES TO WESTBROEKPARK FOR THE FIRST 17 DAYS OF JULY (until 17 July)

The traveling theatre festival De Parade will be happening in the beautiful Westbroekpark until Sunday 17 July. The traveling theatre festival set up includes 17 tents.

The program includes many performances suitable for people who do not speak Dutch, such as V from the Poetic Disasters Club, Släpstick with their Roaring Twenties, GARYWELT and De Dansers.

WESTERPOP FESTIVAL 2022 (8 – 9 July)

On Friday 8 and Saturday 9 July, Westerpop, a free pop festival will take place in Delft with 21 bands on two podiums. For years Westerpop has been one of the coolest festivals in the country due to its line up and the location close to the historic centre of Delft.

On 6, 8 and 9 July Mozart’s opera Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), performed by the Dutch National Opera Academy and Residentie Orkest The Hague, will be performed at Amare.

It is a wonderful modern version of the popular opera performed in the beautiful Conservatorium hall in the Amare. The opera is easy to follow and has Dutch Surtitles. You can follow the acts by typing The Magic flute in Wikipedia.

STET’s Greenhouse is a place for performers to grow and this year there are two performance on Saturday 9 July at 14:30 and 17:30. Each year STET presents experimental work by up-and-coming talent, alongside established performers.

You get to see a diverse selection of the best new theatre, dance, music and storytelling while walking through the beautiful garden of the Hof van Wouw.

