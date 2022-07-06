Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights includes the Parade Theatre Festival in Westbroek Park, Westerpop festival in Delft, The Magic Flute Opera in the Amare and STET ‘s Greenhouse in the Hof van Wouw. Also for jazz lovers, the North Sea Jazz festival is taking place in Rotterdam.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
THEATRE FESTIVAL DE PARADE COMES TO WESTBROEKPARK FOR THE FIRST 17 DAYS OF JULY (until 17 July)
The traveling theatre festival De Parade will be happening in the beautiful Westbroekpark until Sunday 17 July. The traveling theatre festival set up includes 17 tents.
The program includes many performances suitable for people who do not speak Dutch, such as V from the Poetic Disasters Club, Släpstick with their Roaring Twenties, GARYWELT and De Dansers.
WESTERPOP FESTIVAL 2022 (8 – 9 July)
On Friday 8 and Saturday 9 July, Westerpop, a free pop festival will take place in Delft with 21 bands on two podiums. For years Westerpop has been one of the coolest festivals in the country due to its line up and the location close to the historic centre of Delft.
DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE (The Magic Flute) @ AMARE (5 – 9 July)
On 6, 8 and 9 July Mozart’s opera Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), performed by the Dutch National Opera Academy and Residentie Orkest The Hague, will be performed at Amare.
It is a wonderful modern version of the popular opera performed in the beautiful Conservatorium hall in the Amare. The opera is easy to follow and has Dutch Surtitles. You can follow the acts by typing The Magic flute in Wikipedia.
STET PRESENTS GREENHOUSE (9 July)
STET’s Greenhouse is a place for performers to grow and this year there are two performance on Saturday 9 July at 14:30 and 17:30. Each year STET presents experimental work by up-and-coming talent, alongside established performers.
You get to see a diverse selection of the best new theatre, dance, music and storytelling while walking through the beautiful garden of the Hof van Wouw.
Other events this weekend
- GRAND OPENING NIGHT NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022 WITH JOHN LEGEND (7 July)
- JOHN DIGWEED @ COLORADO CHARLIE (9 July)
- NN NORTH SEA JAZZ 2022: THE FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (8- 10 July)
Ongoing events in the region
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- THE HAGUE (RESIDENCE) WALKING TOUR, ENGLISH SPOKEN (every Saturday until 24 September)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- SEASICK STEVE @ ZUIDERPARK THEATRE (12 July)
- ED SHEERAN @ JOHAN CRUIJF ARENA, AMSTERDAM (14 July)
- TAPT FESTIVAL – MORE THAN JUST BEER (15 July)
- RASTAPLAS FESTIVAL 2022 (15 July)
- 3 MINI JAZZ FESTIVALS IN ZUIDERPARKTHEATER THE HAGUE (15 July, 26 August, 24 September)
- ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (21 July)
- DRAGZ (23 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- DAVE CHAPPELLE & CHRIS ROCK @ ZIGGO DOME (7 & 8 September)
- STET PRESENTS: ILLYRIA’S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (8 & 9 September)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)