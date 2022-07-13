Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights are four outdoor events including the final weekend of the Parade Theatre Festival in Westbroek Park, the Tapt beer festival on the Lange Voorhout, a reggae festival on a lake in Zoetermeer and live jazz in the Zuiderpark open air theatre.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

THEATRE FESTIVAL DE PARADE COMES TO WESTBROEKPARK FOR THE FIRST 17 DAYS OF JULY (until 17 July)

The traveling theatre festival De Parade will be happening in the beautiful Westbroekpark until Sunday 17 July. The traveling theatre festival set up includes 17 tents.

The program includes many performances suitable for people who do not speak Dutch, such as V from the Poetic Disasters Club, Släpstick with their Roaring Twenties, GARYWELT and De Dansers.

The festival season has officially begun and what a success it is. One of festivals not to miss is the well-known TAPT Festival. For the fifth year in a row, the TAPT festival is making its way into everyone’s agenda. After two successful editions this year in Leiden and Amsterdam East, cities like The Hague (15 & 16 July) and Breda are still on the schedule. For their lucky visitors this means: enjoying the best beers (and wines) with your friends, playing games, feasting on delicious food truck offerings and dancing to live DJs.

RASTAPLAS FESTIVAL 2022 (15 – 16 July)

Rastaplas is a reggae & dub festival that is held every year on the beach of the recreation park ‘Noord AA’ in Zoetermeer. People of all ages, cultural and backgrounds come back every year to experience the positive reggae vibes of the Rastaplas festival! This year the two day festival takes place on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 July.

This summer, the Zuiderparktheater is organizing three dazzling ‘mini festivals’ together with music icon Michael Varekamp & The Legends.

The first evening on Friday 15 July in this series of three showcases the Hammond organ. Roaring organ violence with three of the best Hammond organists in the Netherlands: Wiboud Burkens (The Legends), Bas van Lier (Deeldeliers), Folkert Oosterbeek (Bruut!). Michael Varekamp and saxophone legend Hans Dulfer complete the line up.

