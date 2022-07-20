Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include three outdoor events: a reggae festival, featuring Grace Jones; a world-renowned 8 piece band from Birmingham, Alabama and the 45th edition of “gratis” Waterpop festival. This week is also the opening an exhibition entitled Framing the War portraying 100 days of war in Ukraine in photos and cartoons.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
REGGAE ROTTERDAM FESTIVAL 2022 (23 July)
On Saturday 23 July Grace Jones will give an exclusive show during the 4th edition of the open air Reggae Rotterdam festival in the Kralingse Bos. Other big names performing include UB-40, Steel Pulse, Eek-a-mouse and Third World.
ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (21 July)
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, a world-renowned 8 piece band based in Birmingham, Alabama, with soul as the backbone, while extending into indie rock, psychedelia and beyond bring their explosive and ever-evolving sound to the Zuiderpark Theatre 0n Thursday 21 July.
WATERPOP 2022 (22-23 July)
This year is the 45th edition of Waterpop festival, hence there will be be a special anniversary evening on Friday 22 July, and on Saturday 23 July the traditional Westlands music festival returns, with a children’s corner, street theatre and of course its quirky line-up.
EXHIBITION: FRAMING THE WAR ( until 4 September)
Until September 4, the Beelden en Geluid Museum will be hosting the Framing the War exhibition which portrays 100 days of war in Ukraine in photos and cartoons.
Other events this weekend
- STAND UP COMEDY AT MUSICON (20 July)
- KIDS CAN LEARN TO CYCLE DURING THE HAGUE WHEELIE WEEKS (22 July)
- AFRO LATIN SUMMER FESTIVAL 2022 (22-24 July)
- DRAGZ (23 July)
- ASAF AVIDAN @ ZUIDERPARK THEATRE (24 July)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- THE HAGUE (RESIDENCE) WALKING TOUR, ENGLISH SPOKEN (every Saturday until 24 September)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY (27 July – 7 August)
- I LOVE HIPHOP @ ZUIDERPARKTHEATRE (30 -31 July)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- NETHERLANDS CRICKET TEAM TO FACE NEW ZEALAND IN TWO T20I’S (4 & 6 August)
- KIDS CAN LEARN TO CYCLE DURING THE HAGUE WHEELIE WEEKS (8,10, 12, 15,17 19 August)
- 3 MINI JAZZ FESTIVALS IN ZUIDERPARKTHEATER THE HAGUE ( 26 August, & 24 September)
- WERELDHAVENDAGEN 2022 (2-4 September)
- DAVE CHAPPELLE & CHRIS ROCK @ ZIGGO DOME (7 & 8 September)
- STET PRESENTS: ILLYRIA’S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (8 & 9 September)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- ORHAN PAMUK @ BORDERKITCHEN (14 September)
- RISE & LEAD SUMMIT 2022 (15 -16 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- BOB DYLAN @ AFAS LIVE (16,17 October)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)