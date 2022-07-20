Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include  three outdoor events:  a reggae festival, featuring Grace Jones; a world-renowned 8 piece band from  Birmingham, Alabama  and the 45th edition of “gratis” Waterpop festival.  This week is also the opening an exhibition entitled Framing the War portraying 100 days of war in Ukraine in photos and cartoons.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region  this weekend.

REGGAE ROTTERDAM FESTIVAL 2022  (23 July)

On Saturday 23 July  Grace Jones will give an exclusive show  during the 4th  edition  of  the open air Reggae Rotterdam festival   in the Kralingse Bos. Other big names performing include UB-40, Steel Pulse, Eek-a-mouse  and Third World.

ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (21 July)

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, a world-renowned 8 piece band based in Birmingham, Alabama, with soul as the backbone, while extending into indie rock, psychedelia and beyond  bring their explosive and ever-evolving sound to the Zuiderpark  Theatre  0n Thursday 21 July.

WATERPOP 2022 (22-23 July)

This year is the  45th edition of  Waterpop festival,  hence there will be  be a special anniversary evening on Friday 22 July, and on Saturday 23 July the traditional Westlands music festival returns, with a children’s corner, street theatre and of course its quirky line-up.

EXHIBITION: FRAMING THE WAR ( until 4 September)

Until September 4, the Beelden en Geluid  Museum  will be hosting the  Framing the War exhibition  which portrays   100 days of war in Ukraine in photos and cartoons.

