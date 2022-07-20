Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights include three outdoor events: a reggae festival, featuring Grace Jones; a world-renowned 8 piece band from Birmingham, Alabama and the 45th edition of “gratis” Waterpop festival. This week is also the opening an exhibition entitled Framing the War portraying 100 days of war in Ukraine in photos and cartoons.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

On Saturday 23 July Grace Jones will give an exclusive show during the 4th edition of the open air Reggae Rotterdam festival in the Kralingse Bos. Other big names performing include UB-40, Steel Pulse, Eek-a-mouse and Third World.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, a world-renowned 8 piece band based in Birmingham, Alabama, with soul as the backbone, while extending into indie rock, psychedelia and beyond bring their explosive and ever-evolving sound to the Zuiderpark Theatre 0n Thursday 21 July.

This year is the 45th edition of Waterpop festival, hence there will be be a special anniversary evening on Friday 22 July, and on Saturday 23 July the traditional Westlands music festival returns, with a children’s corner, street theatre and of course its quirky line-up.

EXHIBITION: FRAMING THE WAR ( until 4 September)

Until September 4, the Beelden en Geluid Museum will be hosting the Framing the War exhibition which portrays 100 days of war in Ukraine in photos and cartoons.

