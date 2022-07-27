Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the summer carnival in Rotterdam, the Floriade International Horticultural Exhibition, Delft Chamber Music Festival and I love Hiphop at Zuiderpark.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY (27 July – 7 August)

This summer from from July 27 to August 7, the Delft Chamber Music Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Since it was founded by violinist Isabelle van Keulen in 1997, the festival has grown into a world-class chamber music festival. Violinist Liza Ferschtman took over the artistic leadership in 2007 and continued to build the reputation of the festival over 15 years.

This year I Love Hiphop will take over the Zuiderparktheater on 30 and 31 July with a super program!

Here you can check out rap acts and DJs that come exclusively for I Love Hiphop from home and abroad. If you are an MC you can also participate in the “End Of The Weak” challenge with a total of 250 euros in prizes. None other than Cormega (USA) comes exclusively to Zuiderparktheater to give a show and a masterclass on Sunday.

The Rotterdam Summer carnival, the largest Caribbean street party in the Netherlands, will take place on Saturday 30 July and everyone is invited!

The Summer carnival Street parade is an explosion of colour, music, high energy dancing in a procession with iconic floats. The Street parade is a 2,5 km procession with more than 2.500 dancers from all over the world, 25 carnival groups, DJ’s and and floats that sets the city centre on fire. Dressed in spectacular costumes, they have only one mission: to make everyone dance! So immerse yourself and let yourself be carried away into the magic of the carnival.

FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)

For six months, from 14 April 2022 until 9 October 2022, Almere will be the stage for the International Horticultural Exhibition Floriade Expo 2022. During the Floriade, the Dutch horticulture sector, together with national and international partners, will show green solutions that can make our cities more fun, liveable and sustainable. The theme of “Growing Green Cities” is central on the 60-hectare site. The exhibition grounds are a short travel distance from Amsterdam and directly alongside the A6 with a view of the Almere skyline.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary