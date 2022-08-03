Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the continuation of the summer of Cricket, New Zealand will be play two T20 games against the The Netherlands at Voorburg, the Surinames/Hindustan festival Milan taking place in Zuiderpark, 70 and 80’s soul and disco with Shalamar performing at the Kwaku festival, Amsterdam and finally the world famous Pride Amsterdam canal parade.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
NETHERLANDS CRICKET TEAM TO FACE NEW ZEALAND IN TWO T20I’S (4 & 5 August)
The last New Zealand visit was back to 1986, when at The Hague Cricket Club the visitors beat The Netherlands convincingly in one of the two one-dayers ( the 2nd match was rained off).
Since then many New Zealand international players have played in the Dutch Premier League, including the current New Zealand head coach Gary Stead who played for Rood en Wit CC in Haarlem between 1996 and 2001.
MILAN SUMMER FESTIVAL 2022 (5-7 August)
The Milan Summer Festival is an outdoor fair where you can experience Indian culture, Surinamese food & products as well as a tropical community get-together. This year the festival will take place over the weekend 5-7 August in Zuiderpark.
The outdoor festival was founded in 1984 as a Surinamese event to encourage interaction and cooperation between people and cultures. This festival attracts some 35,000 visitors – not onlyi but an increasing number of other nationalities people as well.
SHALAMAR & JOHN WILLIAMS RNB OLDSKOOL HITS @ KWAKU FESTIVAL, AMSTERDAM (5 August)
On Friday 5 August at the Kwaku festival, Amsterdam there will 2 exclusive full Live concerts for soul and R&B fans with Shalamar and John William’s RnB oldskool hits.
Shalamar are one of the greatest R&B classic soul and disco legends of all time having sold over 25 million albums and won over 100 gold, silver and platinum awards. With their biggest hits like ‘Night To Remember’, ‘I Can Make You Feel Good’ and ‘Second Time Around’ they get everyone on the dance floor.
PRIDE AMSTERDAM 2022: CANAL PARADE (6 August)
On Saturday 6 Augustus afternoon is the highlight of the Pride Amsterdam week, the world famous Canal Parade. More than 500,000 spectators are expected too be cheering from the banks.
From 12:00 until 18:00, 80 boats with beautiful boys and girls (and quite some corporate pride boats) will sail along the canals in the centre of Amsterdam.
The route starts at Oosterdok heading towards Amstel, from there through Prinsengracht towards Westerdok.
Other events this weekend
- DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY (until 7 August)
- STORYTELLING IN THE PARK OVER LUNCH (4 August)
- PARADISO PRESENTS: DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY (4 August)
- EXHIBITION PICAFLORES @ STADHUIS (until 19 August)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- THE HAGUE (RESIDENCE) WALKING TOUR, ENGLISH SPOKEN (every Saturday until 24 September)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- EXHIBITION: FRAMING THE WAR ( until 4 September)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- KIDS CAN LEARN TO CYCLE DURING THE HAGUE WHEELIE WEEKS (8,10, 12, 15,17 19 August)
- RELAXERETTE DESCENDS ON ZUIDERPARKTHEATER: LISTEN TO STORIES AND SOUDSCAPES IN A HAMMOCK INSTALLATION (9-11 August)
- DAY OF ROMANTIC MUSIC 2022 (14 August)
- REGGAE LAKE FESTIVAL 2022 (20-21 August)
- 3 MINI JAZZ FESTIVALS IN ZUIDERPARKTHEATER THE HAGUE ( 26 August, & 24 September)
- WILD ROOSTER FESTIVAL 2022 (26-27 August)
- TONG TONG FAIR 2023 (1 -11 September)
- EMBASSY FESTIVAL 202 (2-3 September)
- WERELDHAVENDAGEN 2022 (2-4 September)
- DAVE CHAPPELLE & CHRIS ROCK @ ZIGGO DOME (7 & 8 September)
- JERRY “SWAMP DOGG” WILLIAMS @ PAARD (8 September)
- STET PRESENTS: ILLYRIA’S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (8 & 9 September)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- STRANDWALFESTIVAL OPENS ITS DOORS AGAIN ON 9, 10 AND 11 SEPTEMBER 2022 (9-11 September)
- ORHAN PAMUK @ BORDERKITCHEN (14 September)
- KAREN JOY FOWLER @ JOHN ADAMS (15 September)
- RISE & LEAD SUMMIT 2022 (15 -16 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- WARSAN SHIRE @ CROSSINGBORDER (27 September)
- BOB DYLAN @ AFAS LIVE (16,17 October)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)