This weekend’s highlights include: the continuation of the summer of Cricket, New Zealand will be play two T20 games against the The Netherlands at Voorburg, the Surinames/Hindustan festival Milan taking place in Zuiderpark, 70 and 80’s soul and disco with Shalamar performing at the Kwaku festival, Amsterdam and finally the world famous Pride Amsterdam canal parade.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

The Netherlands will play two T20I’s against New Zealand on the 4 and 5 of August at Voorburg Cricket Club (VCC).

The last New Zealand visit was back to 1986, when at The Hague Cricket Club the visitors beat The Netherlands convincingly in one of the two one-dayers ( the 2nd match was rained off).

Since then many New Zealand international players have played in the Dutch Premier League, including the current New Zealand head coach Gary Stead who played for Rood en Wit CC in Haarlem between 1996 and 2001.

The Milan Summer Festival is an outdoor fair where you can experience Indian culture, Surinamese food & products as well as a tropical community get-together. This year the festival will take place over the weekend 5-7 August in Zuiderpark.

The outdoor festival was founded in 1984 as a Surinamese event to encourage interaction and cooperation between people and cultures. This festival attracts some 35,000 visitors – not onlyi but an increasing number of other nationalities people as well.

On Friday 5 August at the Kwaku festival, Amsterdam there will 2 exclusive full Live concerts for soul and R&B fans with Shalamar and John William’s RnB oldskool hits.

Shalamar are one of the greatest R&B classic soul and disco legends of all time having sold over 25 million albums and won over 100 gold, silver and platinum awards. With their biggest hits like ‘Night To Remember’, ‘I Can Make You Feel Good’ and ‘Second Time Around’ they get everyone on the dance floor.

On Saturday 6 Augustus afternoon is the highlight of the Pride Amsterdam week, the world famous Canal Parade. More than 500,000 spectators are expected too be cheering from the banks.

From 12:00 until 18:00, 80 boats with beautiful boys and girls (and quite some corporate pride boats) will sail along the canals in the centre of Amsterdam.

The route starts at Oosterdok heading towards Amstel, from there through Prinsengracht towards Westerdok.

