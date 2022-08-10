Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights include: a wine festival on the Lange Voorhout, a magic show in Kijkduin, romantic music in Rotterdam and relaxing in a Relaxerette in Zuiderpark.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

From 12 to 14 August, the Lange Voorhout will be transformed into an intimate wine festival (Het Wijn Festijn) including music and Jeu de Boules!

In addition to the more than 100 different wines there will also be tasty cheese boards, charcuterie and beautiful vegetarian dishes.

Whether you visit with your friends, colleagues or kids, there is something for everyone!

He is the fastest illusionist in the world and back in the Netherlands after performing in Las Vegas. Hans Klok is going on tour with the new mega production ‘Hans Klok & Friends’ presenting world famous and amazing tricks to the public in a modern theatre tent. From 13 – 28 August the show will taking place in Kijkduin, The Hague.

‘Hans Klok & Friends’ promises to be an exciting, spectacular and beautiful show. Sizzling acrobatics, comedy and the ‘divas of magic’ complete the experience.

On Sunday 14 August, the Day of Romantic Music takes place in the beautiful setting of Het Park, near the Euromast in Rotterdam. The Day of Romantic Music offers a completely free program spread over 7 stages where visitors can enjoy classical music with trips to different music genres.

From Tuesday 9 to Thursday 11 August, it is possible to dream away in the Relaxerette. The installation by artist Arjan Kruidhof comes to Zuiderpark open air theatre. You can spin around in one of the hammocks above the ground while listening to a story or soundscape of which some are in English. These relaxing moments can be experienced free of charge by anyone aged 6 and over.

