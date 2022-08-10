Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: a wine festival on the Lange Voorhout, a magic show in Kijkduin, romantic music in Rotterdam and relaxing in a Relaxerette in Zuiderpark.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
HET WIJN FESTIJN 2022 (12 -14 August)
From 12 to 14 August, the Lange Voorhout will be transformed into an intimate wine festival (Het Wijn Festijn) including music and Jeu de Boules!
In addition to the more than 100 different wines there will also be tasty cheese boards, charcuterie and beautiful vegetarian dishes.
Whether you visit with your friends, colleagues or kids, there is something for everyone!
HANS KLOK AND FRIENDS – MAGIC TOUR (13 -28 August)
He is the fastest illusionist in the world and back in the Netherlands after performing in Las Vegas. Hans Klok is going on tour with the new mega production ‘Hans Klok & Friends’ presenting world famous and amazing tricks to the public in a modern theatre tent. From 13 – 28 August the show will taking place in Kijkduin, The Hague.
‘Hans Klok & Friends’ promises to be an exciting, spectacular and beautiful show. Sizzling acrobatics, comedy and the ‘divas of magic’ complete the experience.
DAY OF ROMANTIC MUSIC 2022 (14 August)
RELAXERETTE DESCENDS ON ZUIDERPARKTHEATER: LISTEN TO STORIES AND SOUDSCAPES IN A HAMMOCK INSTALLATION (9-11 August)
From Tuesday 9 to Thursday 11 August, it is possible to dream away in the Relaxerette. The installation by artist Arjan Kruidhof comes to Zuiderpark open air theatre. You can spin around in one of the hammocks above the ground while listening to a story or soundscape of which some are in English. These relaxing moments can be experienced free of charge by anyone aged 6 and over.
Other events this weekend
- KIDS CAN LEARN TO CYCLE DURING THE HAGUE WHEELIE WEEKS ( 12 & 15 August)
- DISC STORYTELLING CAFE AT HET PUNTJE (13 August)
- EXHIBITION PICAFLORES @ STADHUIS (until 19 August)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE IS BACK (every Saturday)
- THE HAGUE (RESIDENCE) WALKING TOUR, ENGLISH SPOKEN (every Saturday until 24 September)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- EXHIBITION: FRAMING THE WAR ( until 4 September)
- First Americans: Honouring indigenous resilience and creativity (until 28 August 2022)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- KIDS CAN LEARN TO CYCLE DURING THE HAGUE WHEELIE WEEKS (17 19 August)
- CRICKET: NETHERLANDS TO PLAY PAKISTAN IN THREE 50 OVERS ODI (16,18 & 21 August)
- REGGAE LAKE FESTIVAL 2022 (20-21 August)
- RON WIESSNER & FRIENDS ART EXHIBITION AND NOWHERE NIGHTS LIVE JAZZ & POETRY NIGHT (25 -27 August)
- 2ND EDITION JAZZ IN THE PARK DEDICATED TO SOUL VIBES (26 August)
- 3 MINI JAZZ FESTIVALS IN ZUIDERPARKTHEATER THE HAGUE ( 24 September)
- WILD ROOSTER FESTIVAL 2022 (26-27 August)
- TONG TONG FAIR 2023 (1 -11 September)
- EMBASSY FESTIVAL 202 (2-3 September)
- WERELDHAVENDAGEN 2022 (2-4 September)
- DAVE CHAPPELLE & CHRIS ROCK @ ZIGGO DOME (7 & 8 September)
- JERRY “SWAMP DOGG” WILLIAMS @ PAARD (8 September)
- STET PRESENTS: ILLYRIA’S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (8 & 9 September)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (8 September, 5,25, 27, 28 October)
- STRANDWALFESTIVAL OPENS ITS DOORS AGAIN ON 9, 10 AND 11 SEPTEMBER 2022 (9-11 September)
- MEET FELLOW RESIDENTS DURING LARGEST FREE BBQ EVENT (13 September)
- ORHAN PAMUK @ BORDERKITCHEN (14 September)
- KAREN JOY FOWLER @ JOHN ADAMS (15 September)
- RISE & LEAD SUMMIT 2022 (15 -16 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- WARSAN SHIRE @ CROSSINGBORDER (27 September)
- ANDY SUMMERS @ OUDE LUXOR, ROTTERDAM (29 September)
- BOB DYLAN @ AFAS LIVE (16,17 October)
- MUSEUM NIGHT THE HAGUE 2022 (8 October)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)