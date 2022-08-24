Weekend Special
This weekend’s highlights include: a Jazz festival in Delft, Soul Vibes in Zuiderpark, a street musician festival in the city centre and from London, a night of of live music and spoken word.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
JAZZ FESTIVAL DELFT 2022 (25 – 28 August)
This year, Delft will be bustling again in the last weekend of August during the “gratis” Jazz Festival Delft 2022. The festival takes place in several locations close to the city centre, almost all within walking distance of each other, from 25 to 28 August.
Jazz Festival Delft has a broad and colourful program. In addition to the ‘old’ Jazz, there is also room for new sounds, influences from other music styles, cultures and art forms. The aim of the festival is to appeal to the largest possible audience.
2ND EDITION JAZZ IN THE PARK DEDICATED TO SOUL VIBES (26 August)
The second edition of the Jazz in the Park mini-festival will take place on Friday 26 August. This time it is all about Soul Vibes. Exciting funk by James Brown, soul classics by Stevie Wonder and sultry hits by Marvin Gaye are reviewed. The evening will be kicked off by the upcoming Soul sensation ParHasard. Steffen Morisson, Yerry Rellum, Michael Varekamp, Wiboud Burkens and The Legends will revive soul classics of yesteryear throughout the evening.
THE STREETS OF CHUCK DEELY FESTIVAL 2022 (28 August)
The famous American Hague street musician Chuck Deely, who passed away in 2017, will be honoured again on Sunday 28 August with the free The Streets Of Chuck Deely Festival, which should brighten up The Hague city centre with music.
About 20 different artists will perform in various places in the city centre of from 13:00 to 17:00. On almost every street corner you will be surprised by different artists who will give you a musical performance of about 30 minutes while keeping the sound volume low.
RON WIESSNER & FRIENDS ART EXHIBITION AND NOWHERE NIGHTS LIVE JAZZ & POETRY NIGHT (25 -27 August)
From 25-27 August there is an exhibition of jazz paintings by local artists from The Hague at Galerie Schippers in the city centre. At the end of each afternoon there is live music. On Saturday 27 there is a special Nowhere Nights jazz & poetry event from 19:00 – 22:00 with musicians Cosimo Gentilli (sax), Anja Gotteberg (bass) and Pete Galea (drums) with poets, ImpossibleOdds, Oliver Cable and Hans Paulides.
Nowhere Nights are long nights of live music and spoken word, normally taking place in tucked-away venues in London since 2017, however they are bringing the show to The Hague on 27 August.
