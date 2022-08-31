Weekend Special
This weekend’s highlights include: the Indisch Tong Tong Fair on the Malieveld, the Embassy Festival on the Lange Voorhout, The UIT Festival and the F1 pitstop experience in the Westfield Mall of The Netherlands, Leidschendam.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including the Wereldhavendagen (World Port Days) in Rotterdam
TONG TONG FAIR 2022 (1 -11 September)
The 62nd edition of the Tong Tong Fair will take place this year from 1 to 11 September. The Malieveld in The Hague is again the setting for the 11-day event, which feels like a discover journey to Southeast Asia. In the iconic tents, visitors can enjoy Indisch culture (an ancient Eurasian mix of East and West) and cultures from Southeast Asia, brought by dozens of artists and stallholders.
Every day there are dance and music performances, exhibitions, book presentations, interviews, cooking demonstrations and of course plenty of tastings from various Indisch regional cuisines. Marion Bloem, Adriaan van Dis, Dido Michielsen, Crazy Rockers, JazzmasterMania, Nita Aartsen, Francis Kuijk and Vanja van der Leeden are amongst other the first names on the program.
EMBASSY FESTIVAL 202 (2-3 September)
This year the Embassy Festival 2022 will take place on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 September. Once again the festival invites you to travel the world, getting to know other cultures, countries and traditions. Tasting different foods, experiencing music and seeing performances and all this in the heart of The Hague.
UIT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE 2022 (2 -4 September)
The Hague cultural season 2022-2023 kicks off on the weekend of Friday 2 to Sunday 4 September 2022 with the UIT Festival The Hague. The UIT festival showcases art and culture at all kinds of locations throughout the city as well as the well-known cultural market and performances on the Lange Voorhout.
The final day, Sunday is a dynamic day full of wonder with more than thirty locations participating and an outdoor program on the Lange Voorhout with a culture market and show previews. You can also buy discounted tickets for forthcoming shows.
FORMULA 1 FANS EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE PIT STOP EXPERIENCE IN THE WESTFIELD MALL OF THE NETHERLANDS (1-4 September)
This there will be Formula 1 fever in The Netherlands as the Dutch expect Max Verstappen to race to victory in the Dutch Grand Prix at Zaanvoort on Sunday 4 September. If you don’t have race ticket, you can still experience the thrills of a Formula 1 pitstop.
This summer the super premium Italian beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is bringing fans from across Europe the opportunity to feel the F1 passion from inside the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team garage via a new multi-sensory experience called ‘IL PITSTOP’. The experience is free to visit at the Westfield Mall of The Netherlands, Leidschendam from 1-4 September 2022.
