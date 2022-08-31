Weekend Special

This  weekend’s  highlights  include: the Indisch Tong Tong Fair on the Malieveld, the Embassy Festival on the Lange  Voorhout,  The UIT Festival  and  the F1 pitstop experience in   the Westfield Mall of The Netherlands, Leidschendam.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region  this weekend including the  Wereldhavendagen  (World Port Days) in Rotterdam

TONG TONG FAIR 2022  (1 -11 September)

The 62nd edition of the Tong Tong Fair will take place this year from 1 to 11 September. The Malieveld in The Hague is again the setting for the 11-day event, which feels like a discover journey to Southeast Asia. In the iconic tents, visitors can enjoy Indisch  culture (an ancient Eurasian mix of East and West) and cultures from Southeast Asia, brought by dozens of artists and stallholders.

Every day there are dance and music performances, exhibitions, book presentations, interviews, cooking demonstrations and of course plenty of tastings from various Indisch  regional cuisines. Marion Bloem, Adriaan van Dis, Dido Michielsen, Crazy Rockers, JazzmasterMania, Nita Aartsen, Francis Kuijk and Vanja van der Leeden are amongst other the first names on the program.

EMBASSY FESTIVAL 202  (2-3 September)

This year the Embassy Festival 2022 will take place on Friday 2  and Saturday 3  September.   Once again the festival  invites you to travel the world, getting to know other cultures, countries and traditions. Tasting different foods, experiencing music and seeing performances and all this in the heart of The Hague.

UIT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE 2022 (2 -4 September)

The Hague  cultural season 2022-2023 kicks off  on the weekend of  Friday 2 to Sunday 4 September 2022 with  the UIT Festival The Hague.  The UIT  festival  showcases  art and culture at all kinds of locations throughout the city  as well as  the well-known cultural market  and  performances  on the Lange Voorhout.

The final day, Sunday is a dynamic day full of wonder with more than thirty locations participating and an outdoor program on the Lange Voorhout with a culture market and show previews.  You can also  buy discounted tickets for forthcoming shows.

FORMULA 1 FANS EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE PIT STOP EXPERIENCE IN THE WESTFIELD MALL OF THE NETHERLANDS  (1-4 September)

This  there will be Formula 1 fever in The Netherlands  as the Dutch expect Max Verstappen to race to victory in  the Dutch Grand Prix at  Zaanvoort on Sunday 4 September.  If you don’t have  race ticket, you can still experience the thrills of a Formula 1 pitstop.

This summer the super premium Italian beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is bringing fans from across Europe the opportunity to feel the F1 passion from inside the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team garage via a new multi-sensory experience called ‘IL PITSTOP’.  The experience is free to visit at the Westfield Mall of The Netherlands, Leidschendam from  1-4 September 2022.

