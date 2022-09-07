Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: an open air performance of Shakepeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the three day Strandwalfestival in Rijswijk, the Chinses Moon festival in Chinatown and the chance to visit historic building during Heritage Day.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including jazz and Tong Tong Fair.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
STET PRESENTS: ILLYRIA’S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (8 & 9 September)
Open air theatre returns to the region with the English theatre company Illyria performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Wassenaar on the 8 and 9 September.
Illyria’s productions are slick, physical and imaginative in execution. They are played with characteristic briskness – Shakespeare was, after all, unequivocal about how long his plays take to perform.
Each play is inspired by performance techniques of Elizabethan touring troupes, such as live music and song, inclusion of the audience in the proceedings, contemporary references and robustness of style.
STRANDWALFESTIVAL OPENS ITS DOORS AGAIN ON 9, 10 AND 11 SEPTEMBER 2022 (9-11 September)
The municipality of Rijswijk and the board of the Strandwalfestival foundation are pleased to announce that the weekend of 9- 11 September will be entirely dedicated to the “gratis” Strandwalfestival.
There is something for everyone with 100% Fresh for dance music fans on Friday evening. On Saturday there is Standwal live with performers by well known music performers such as Kenny B, Shirma Rouse and the Captain Midnight Band, Standwal markt and a lantern march. On Sunday it is the Family day as well as a fitness activity programme.
CHINESE MOON FESTIVAL 2022 (10 September)
After a 2 years absence due to corona on Saturday 10 September, the Chinese Moon Festival will again take place in Chinatown district of The Hague. The Chinese Moon Festival is the second most important festival for the Chinese community and celebrates the mid-autumn full moon.
The Chinese Moon Festival is a colourful street festival with music, dance, performances and various stalls with Chinese clothing, souvenirs, lanterns and all kinds of delicacies for young and old.
Everyone is welcome, young and old! Entrance is free.
HERITAGE DAY (OPEN MONUMENTENDAG) 2022 (10 – 11 September)
Heritage Day (Open Monumentendag) is the largest cultural event celebrated all over Europe every year in September. This year, Heritage Day take place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September. A theme is set together with the European member states. This year’s theme Sustainability Remains is derived from Sustainable Heritage the theme of the European Heritage Day. Sustainability is a topical and trendy theme that has recently been the subject of much debate within the heritage sector.
During the Heritage Day thousands of historical buildings and sites in the Netherlands are open to the public free of charge. Besides opening their doors, many locations also organise on-site activities like exhibitions, music and guided tours. You can recognise participating locations by the Open Monumentendag flag.
In The Hague region around 75 historic buildings will open their doors to the public on. A unique opportunity to view the interiors behind the facades!
Other events this weekend
- TONG TONG FAIR 2022 (until 11 September)
- DAVE CHAPPELLE & CHRIS ROCK @ ZIGGO DOME (7 & 8 September)
- JERRY “SWAMP DOGG” WILLIAMS @ PAARD (8 September)
- ME MONUMENTA! (9 September)
- GNAWA FESTIVAL 2022 (9 September)
- KATVANGER CD PRESENTATION IN GALERIE CAFÉ LEIDSE LENTE (9 September)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL (11 September)
- CEREMONY OF REMEMBRANCE AND HOPE FOR SEPTEMBER 11 (11 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- THE HAGUE (RESIDENCE) WALKING TOUR, ENGLISH SPOKEN (every Saturday until 24 September)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- MEET FELLOW RESIDENTS DURING LARGEST FREE BBQ EVENT (13 September)
- BORDERKITCHEN AND FILMHUIS PRESENT GUILLERMO ARRIAGA (13 September)
- JOHN HOPKINS @ AMARE (14 September)
- WILL AND THE PEOPLE @ PAARD (14 September)
- ORHAN PAMUK @ BORDERKITCHEN (14 September)
- KAREN JOY FOWLER @ JOHN ADAMS (15 September)
- RISE & LEAD SUMMIT 2022 (15 -16 September)
- LATIN IN THE PARK WITH GERARDO ROSALES & LA VINTAGE (16 September)
- BORDERKITCHEN AND FILMHUIS PRESENT GUILLERMO ARRIAGA (19 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- JAZZ IN THE PARK 3 CELEBRATES MILES DAVIS’ BIRTHDAY (24 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- EUDORA QUARTET AND CAROL RUIZ PLAY AMY BEACH (25 September)
- BODYWISE CAFÉ – “NOURISHMENT FOR BODY AND SOUL” (27 September)
- WARSAN SHIRE @ CROSSINGBORDER (27 September)
- ANDY SUMMERS @ OUDE LUXOR, ROTTERDAM (29 September)
- OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2022 (1 October)
- HISPANIC ORIGINS FAIR 2022 (2 October)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (5,25, 27, 28 October)
- FESTIVAL SACRED SONGS 2022 IS READY FOR TAKE-OFF (6 October – 6 November)
- THE SLACKERS @ PAARD (7 October)
- MONDRIAAN JAZZ FESTIVAL 2022 (7 & 8 October)
- MUSEUM NIGHT THE HAGUE 2022 (8 October)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL (9 October, 20 November, 18 December)
- BOB DYLAN @ AFAS LIVE (16,17 October)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- LADY BLACKBIRD @ PAARD (30 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
- FEEL AT HOME FAIR: CONNECTING INTERNATIONALS TO THE HAGUE (6 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- TOM ROBINSON @ PAARD (16 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)