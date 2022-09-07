Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights include: an open air performance of Shakepeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the three day Strandwalfestival in Rijswijk, the Chinses Moon festival in Chinatown and the chance to visit historic building during Heritage Day.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including jazz and Tong Tong Fair.

Open air theatre returns to the region with the English theatre company Illyria performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Wassenaar on the 8 and 9 September.

Illyria’s productions are slick, physical and imaginative in execution. They are played with characteristic briskness – Shakespeare was, after all, unequivocal about how long his plays take to perform.

Each play is inspired by performance techniques of Elizabethan touring troupes, such as live music and song, inclusion of the audience in the proceedings, contemporary references and robustness of style.

The municipality of Rijswijk and the board of the Strandwalfestival foundation are pleased to announce that the weekend of 9- 11 September will be entirely dedicated to the “gratis” Strandwalfestival.

There is something for everyone with 100% Fresh for dance music fans on Friday evening. On Saturday there is Standwal live with performers by well known music performers such as Kenny B, Shirma Rouse and the Captain Midnight Band, Standwal markt and a lantern march. On Sunday it is the Family day as well as a fitness activity programme.

After a 2 years absence due to corona on Saturday 10 September, the Chinese Moon Festival will again take place in Chinatown district of The Hague. The Chinese Moon Festival is the second most important festival for the Chinese community and celebrates the mid-autumn full moon.

The Chinese Moon Festival is a colourful street festival with music, dance, performances and various stalls with Chinese clothing, souvenirs, lanterns and all kinds of delicacies for young and old.

Everyone is welcome, young and old! Entrance is free.

Heritage Day (Open Monumentendag) is the largest cultural event celebrated all over Europe every year in September. This year, Heritage Day take place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September. A theme is set together with the European member states. This year’s theme Sustainability Remains is derived from Sustainable Heritage the theme of the European Heritage Day. Sustainability is a topical and trendy theme that has recently been the subject of much debate within the heritage sector.

During the Heritage Day thousands of historical buildings and sites in the Netherlands are open to the public free of charge. Besides opening their doors, many locations also organise on-site activities like exhibitions, music and guided tours. You can recognise participating locations by the Open Monumentendag flag.

In The Hague region around 75 historic buildings will open their doors to the public on. A unique opportunity to view the interiors behind the facades!

