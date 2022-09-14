Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights include: the pomp and ceremony of the Prinsjesfestival, Superfly, a new neo-soul/ R&B/ hip-hop/ jazz event, Color Obstacle Rush, the biggest fun run in the world and the city games which is free exercise and sports festival.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.

Prinsjesfestival is held annually in The Hague, the week before and on Prinsjesdag which is always on the third Tuesday in September. During Prinsjesdag, the KIng rides through the centre of The Hague in a carriage and gives a speech setting out the main features of government policy for the coming parliamentary session.

During Prinsjesfestival, there are numerous activities organised for the Dutch to celebrate their democracy. the festival includes substantive and festive activities. In this particular way the festival aim to create a feast for everyone. From those who are politically involved to those who visit The Hague for conviviality.

There’s a new kid in town! Meet SUPAFLY FESTIVAL. This cross-over festival that transcends box-thinking and is deeply rooted in neo-soul/ R&B/ hip-hop/ jazz is happening on Saturday 17 September in the Paard.

Expect a musical colour palette with trendsetters within the genre, both upcoming acts and established names.

Color Obstacle Rush, the biggest fun run in the world that combines the fun of colour and obstacles with the atmosphere of a music festival. is coming to Zuiderpark on Saturday 17 September. With 6 colour stations, 20 different obstacles, and 20 music zones they are going to bring to The Hague the most memorable, fun, and colourful run of your life!

The excitement is not limited to the course! Their insanely fun Warm-Ups are guaranteed to put a smile on your face – beware, there is a chance of colour showers during every warm-up! – And the Color Festival afterwards is out of this world!

The annual sports and exercise festival Stadsspelen (City Games) The Hague takes place around the Sportscampus Zuiderpark on 17 and 18 September.

During the City Games you can enjoy a full program of music performances and dance acts. You can also participate in all kinds of sports and game activities, such as BMX/pumptrack, freerunning, E-sports, hiking or boxing. Discover new sports, watch demonstrations of top athletes, follow a clinic or come and watch and encourage.

