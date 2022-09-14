Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the pomp and ceremony of the Prinsjesfestival, Superfly, a new neo-soul/ R&B/ hip-hop/ jazz event, Color Obstacle Rush, the biggest fun run in the world and the city games which is free exercise and sports festival.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
PRINSJESFESTIVAL 2022 (14 -20 September)
Prinsjesfestival is held annually in The Hague, the week before and on Prinsjesdag which is always on the third Tuesday in September. During Prinsjesdag, the KIng rides through the centre of The Hague in a carriage and gives a speech setting out the main features of government policy for the coming parliamentary session.
During Prinsjesfestival, there are numerous activities organised for the Dutch to celebrate their democracy. the festival includes substantive and festive activities. In this particular way the festival aim to create a feast for everyone. From those who are politically involved to those who visit The Hague for conviviality.
SUPAFLY FESTIVAL 2022 (17 September)
There’s a new kid in town! Meet SUPAFLY FESTIVAL. This cross-over festival that transcends box-thinking and is deeply rooted in neo-soul/ R&B/ hip-hop/ jazz is happening on Saturday 17 September in the Paard.
Expect a musical colour palette with trendsetters within the genre, both upcoming acts and established names.
COLOR OBSTACLE RUSH @ ZUIDERPARK (17 September)
Color Obstacle Rush, the biggest fun run in the world that combines the fun of colour and obstacles with the atmosphere of a music festival. is coming to Zuiderpark on Saturday 17 September. With 6 colour stations, 20 different obstacles, and 20 music zones they are going to bring to The Hague the most memorable, fun, and colourful run of your life!
The excitement is not limited to the course! Their insanely fun Warm-Ups are guaranteed to put a smile on your face – beware, there is a chance of colour showers during every warm-up! – And the Color Festival afterwards is out of this world!
STADSSPELEN (CITY GAMES) THE HAGUE: THE FREE SPORTS AND EXERCISE FESTIVAL (17 – 18 September)
The annual sports and exercise festival Stadsspelen (City Games) The Hague takes place around the Sportscampus Zuiderpark on 17 and 18 September.
During the City Games you can enjoy a full program of music performances and dance acts. You can also participate in all kinds of sports and game activities, such as BMX/pumptrack, freerunning, E-sports, hiking or boxing. Discover new sports, watch demonstrations of top athletes, follow a clinic or come and watch and encourage.
Other events this weekend
- JOHN HOPKINS @ AMARE (14 September)
- WILL AND THE PEOPLE @ PAARD (14 September)
- ORHAN PAMUK @ BORDERKITCHEN (14 September)
- KAREN JOY FOWLER @ JOHN ADAMS (15 September)
- RISE & LEAD SUMMIT 2022 (15 -16 September)
- LATIN IN THE PARK WITH GERARDO ROSALES & LA VINTAGE (16 September)
- FIESTA MACUMBA @ PAARD (17 September)
- VAMOS A LA HAYA! – FLAMENCO SHOW AND PARTY (18 September)
- BORDERKITCHEN AND FILMHUIS PRESENT GUILLERMO ARRIAGA (19 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- THE HAGUE (RESIDENCE) WALKING TOUR, ENGLISH SPOKEN (every Saturday until 24 September)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Omniversum Cinema Opens with All New Art House and Documentary Films (ongoing)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- BON COMEDY LIVE ENGLISH STAND UP COMEDY @ MUSICON (21 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
- CONCERT: FINNISH VOICES (23 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- FOOD FESTIVAL RRROLLEND THE HAGUE (23- 25 September)
- HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (24 September)
- JAZZ IN THE PARK 3 CELEBRATES MILES DAVIS’ BIRTHDAY (24 September)
- INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL SCHEVENINGEN (24 -25 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- EUDORA QUARTET AND CAROL RUIZ PLAY AMY BEACH (25 September)
- BODYWISE CAFÉ – “NOURISHMENT FOR BODY AND SOUL” (27 September)
- WARSAN SHIRE @ CROSSINGBORDER (27 September)
- ANDY SUMMERS @ OUDE LUXOR, ROTTERDAM (29 September)
- OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2022 (1 October)
- HISPANIC ORIGINS FAIR 2022 (2 October)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (5,25, 27, 28 October)
- MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (6 October)
- FESTIVAL SACRED SONGS 2022 IS READY FOR TAKE-OFF (6 October – 6 November)
- THE SLACKERS @ PAARD (7 October)
- MONDRIAAN JAZZ FESTIVAL 2022 (7 & 8 October)
- MUSEUM NIGHT THE HAGUE 2022 (8 October)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL (9 October, 20 November, 18 December)
- TRUE LIFE: A MUSICAL DANCE PERFORMANCE ABOUT DEATH AND THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE. (13 October)
- BOB DYLAN @ AFAS LIVE (16,17 October)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- LADY BLACKBIRD @ PAARD (30 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
- FEEL AT HOME FAIR: CONNECTING INTERNATIONALS TO THE HAGUE (6 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- TOM ROBINSON @ PAARD (16 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)