Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  the pomp and ceremony  of the Prinsjesfestival,  Superfly, a new neo-soul/ R&B/ hip-hop/ jazz event, Color Obstacle Rush, the biggest fun run in the world and  the city games which is free exercise and sports festival.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region  this weekend.

PRINSJESFESTIVAL 2022 (14 -20 September)

 

Prinsjesfestival is held annually  in The Hague, the week before and on Prinsjesdag   which is  always on the third Tuesday in September.   During  Prinsjesdag,  the KIng rides through the centre of The Hague in a carriage and gives a  speech setting out the main features of government policy for the coming parliamentary session.

During Prinsjesfestival,    there are  numerous activities organised  for the Dutch to   celebrate their  democracy.   the festival includes substantive and festive activities. In this particular way the festival  aim to create a feast for everyone. From those who are politically involved to those who visit The Hague for conviviality.

SUPAFLY FESTIVAL 2022 (17 September)

There’s a new kid in town! Meet SUPAFLY FESTIVAL. This  cross-over festival that transcends box-thinking and is deeply rooted in neo-soul/ R&B/ hip-hop/ jazz is happening on Saturday  17 September in the Paard.

Expect a musical colour palette with trendsetters within the genre, both upcoming acts and established names.

 

COLOR OBSTACLE RUSH @ ZUIDERPARK  (17 September)

 

Color Obstacle Rush, the biggest fun  run in the world that combines the fun of colour and obstacles with the  atmosphere of a music festival.  is coming to Zuiderpark on Saturday 17 September. With 6 colour stations, 20 different obstacles, and 20 music zones they  are going to bring to The Hague  the most memorable, fun, and colourful run of your life!

The excitement is not limited to the course! Their  insanely fun Warm-Ups are guaranteed to put a smile on your face – beware, there is a chance of colour showers during every warm-up! – And the Color Festival afterwards is out of this world!

STADSSPELEN (CITY GAMES)  THE HAGUE:  THE FREE SPORTS AND EXERCISE FESTIVAL (17 – 18 September)

 

The annual sports and exercise festival Stadsspelen (City Games)  The Hague takes place around the Sportscampus Zuiderpark  on 17 and 18 September.

During the City Games you can enjoy a full program of music performances and dance acts. You can also participate in all kinds of sports and game activities, such as BMX/pumptrack, freerunning, E-sports, hiking or boxing. Discover new sports, watch demonstrations of top athletes, follow a clinic or come and watch and encourage.

Other events this weekend 

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

