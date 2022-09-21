Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights include: Cirque Du Soleil performing in Rotterdam, a documentary about David Bowie at the One Planet Dome, Jazz in the Park celebrating Miles Davis’ birthday and the International Kite festival at Scheveningen.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend such as English language comedy. a performance by the Finish choir, the CPC loop, Just Peace Month and food festival RRRollend.

Cirque du Soleil’s returns to Netherlands with the spectacular breakthrough ice experience, CRYSTAL at the Ahoy, Rotterdam from 22 – 25 September 2022.

CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to a colourful life with astounding visual projections and an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.

Moonage Daydream is an immersive cinematic film from Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen, director of Cobain: Montage of Heck. Featuring never-before-seen concert footage of David Bowie, the film is an audiovisual space journey that not only highlights Bowie’s enigmatic legacy, but also serves as a guide to a life that is meaningful and also fulfilling in the 21st century.

You can see this film at the One Planet Dome on the 22 – 25 September, 29 September and 1 & 2 October.

On Saturday 24 September, after two thrilling editions, the Jazz in the Park series concludes with an evening entirely devoted to Miles Davis, who would have had his birthday on September 26.

The ‘Picasso of Jazz’ jmusician is revived at this open-air mini jazz festival. With Michael Varekamp, ​​Wiboud Burkens, Dimitri Chapeau & The Legends, Sm!ta James, Peter Somuah Band, Jeffrey Spalburg and DJ Collective Tabass-Co, it promises to be another magical evening with Jazz, Dance and Spoken Word.

On Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September, The International Kite Festival Scheveningen will be held on the beach of Scheveningen. Kites of all shapes, colours and sizes, including flying teddy bears, elephants and fish. will be on display from 11:00 to 17:00.

