This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  Cirque Du Soleil  performing in Rotterdam,  a documentary  about David Bowie  at  the One Planet Dome,  Jazz in the Park celebrating Miles Davis’ birthday   and the International Kite festival at Scheveningen.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region  this weekend such as  English  language comedy. a performance by the Finish choir, the CPC loop, Just Peace Month and food festival RRRollend.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)

Cirque du Soleil’s returns to Netherlands  with the spectacular breakthrough ice experience, CRYSTAL at the Ahoy, Rotterdam from 22 – 25 September 2022.

CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to a colourful life with astounding visual projections and an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.

 DAVID BOWIE DOCUMENTARY MOONAGE DAYDREAM @ ONE PLANET DROME (22 – 25 September)

Moonage Daydream is an immersive cinematic film from Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen, director of Cobain: Montage of Heck. Featuring never-before-seen concert footage of David Bowie, the film is an audiovisual space journey that not only highlights Bowie’s enigmatic legacy, but also serves as a guide to a life that is meaningful and also fulfilling in the 21st century.

You can see this film at the One Planet Dome on  the 22 – 25 September, 29 September and 1 & 2 October.

JAZZ IN THE PARK 3 CELEBRATES MILES DAVIS’ BIRTHDAY  (24 September)

On Saturday  24 September, after two thrilling editions, the Jazz in the Park series concludes with an evening entirely devoted to Miles Davis, who would have had his birthday on September 26.

The ‘Picasso of Jazz’ jmusician is revived at this open-air mini jazz festival. With Michael Varekamp, ​​Wiboud Burkens, Dimitri Chapeau & The Legends, Sm!ta James, Peter Somuah Band, Jeffrey Spalburg and DJ Collective Tabass-Co, it promises to be another magical evening with Jazz, Dance and Spoken Word.

INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL SCHEVENINGEN (24 -25 September)

On Saturday 24  and Sunday 25 September,  The International Kite Festival Scheveningen will be held on the beach of Scheveningen. Kites of all shapes, colours and sizes,  including flying teddy bears, elephants and fish. will be on display from 11:00  to 17:00.

