Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: Cirque Du Soleil performing in Rotterdam, a documentary about David Bowie at the One Planet Dome, Jazz in the Park celebrating Miles Davis’ birthday and the International Kite festival at Scheveningen.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend such as English language comedy. a performance by the Finish choir, the CPC loop, Just Peace Month and food festival RRRollend.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – CRYSTAL (22-25 September)
Cirque du Soleil’s returns to Netherlands with the spectacular breakthrough ice experience, CRYSTAL at the Ahoy, Rotterdam from 22 – 25 September 2022.
CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to a colourful life with astounding visual projections and an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.
DAVID BOWIE DOCUMENTARY MOONAGE DAYDREAM @ ONE PLANET DROME (22 – 25 September)
Moonage Daydream is an immersive cinematic film from Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen, director of Cobain: Montage of Heck. Featuring never-before-seen concert footage of David Bowie, the film is an audiovisual space journey that not only highlights Bowie’s enigmatic legacy, but also serves as a guide to a life that is meaningful and also fulfilling in the 21st century.
You can see this film at the One Planet Dome on the 22 – 25 September, 29 September and 1 & 2 October.
JAZZ IN THE PARK 3 CELEBRATES MILES DAVIS’ BIRTHDAY (24 September)
On Saturday 24 September, after two thrilling editions, the Jazz in the Park series concludes with an evening entirely devoted to Miles Davis, who would have had his birthday on September 26.
The ‘Picasso of Jazz’ jmusician is revived at this open-air mini jazz festival. With Michael Varekamp, Wiboud Burkens, Dimitri Chapeau & The Legends, Sm!ta James, Peter Somuah Band, Jeffrey Spalburg and DJ Collective Tabass-Co, it promises to be another magical evening with Jazz, Dance and Spoken Word.
INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL SCHEVENINGEN (24 -25 September)
On Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September, The International Kite Festival Scheveningen will be held on the beach of Scheveningen. Kites of all shapes, colours and sizes, including flying teddy bears, elephants and fish. will be on display from 11:00 to 17:00.
Other events this weekend
- BON COMEDY LIVE ENGLISH STAND UP COMEDY @ MUSICON (21 September)
- JUST PEACE MONTH 2022 (21 September – 24 October)
- CONCERT: FINNISH VOICES (23 September)
- REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 4TH EDITION CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (23 September)
- HOOGTIJ#70 – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (23 September)
- FOOD FESTIVAL RRROLLEND THE HAGUE (23- 25 September)
- HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (24 September)
- SUNDAY 25 SEPTEMBER NEW DATE FOR 46TH NN CPC LOOP DEN HAAG (25 September)
- EUDORA QUARTET AND CAROL RUIZ PLAY AMY BEACH (25 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- THE HAGUE (RESIDENCE) WALKING TOUR, ENGLISH SPOKEN (every Saturday until 24 September)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- BODYWISE CAFÉ – “NOURISHMENT FOR BODY AND SOUL” (27 September)
- LIVE SCREENING OF MADAME BUTTERFLY FROM ROYAL OPERA HOUSE, LONDON @ ONE PLANET DOME (27 September)
- THE MAGICAL MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER – LIVE IN CONCERT (27 September)
- WARSAN SHIRE @ CROSSINGBORDER (27 September)
- NEW COOL COLLECTIVE @ PAARD (28 September)
- COLDPLAY’S MUSIC OF THE SPHERES WORLD TOUR @ ONE PLANET DOME (29 September)
- ANDY SUMMERS @ OUDE LUXOR, ROTTERDAM (29 September)
- DAVID BOWIE DOCUMENTARY MOONAGE DAYDREAM @ ONE PLANET DROME (29 September, 1 & 2 October)
- OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2022 (1 October)
- HISPANIC ORIGINS FAIR 2022 (2 October)
- ART THE HAGUE 2022 (5-9 Octobr)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (5,25, 27, 28 October)
- MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (6 October)
- FESTIVAL SACRED SONGS 2022 IS READY FOR TAKE-OFF (6 October – 6 November)
- THE SLACKERS @ PAARD (7 October)
- MONDRIAAN JAZZ FESTIVAL 2022 (7 & 8 October)
- MUSEUM NIGHT THE HAGUE 2022 (8 October)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL (9 October, 20 November, 18 December)
- PULITZER PRIZE WINNER ANDREA ELLIOTT @ JOHN ADAMS (11 October)
- TRUE LIFE: A MUSICAL DANCE PERFORMANCE ABOUT DEATH AND THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE. (13 October)
- JAPANESE GARDEN, CLINGENDAEL OPENS AGAIN THIS AUTUMN (15 – 30 October)
- BOB DYLAN @ AFAS LIVE (16,17 October)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- LADY BLACKBIRD @ PAARD (30 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
- FEEL AT HOME FAIR: CONNECTING INTERNATIONALS TO THE HAGUE (6 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- TOM ROBINSON @ PAARD (16 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)