This weekend’s highlights include: The Hague Cocktail week, the opportunity to visit the studios of 53 artists during Open Ateliers Den Haag, enjoy Oktoberfest at the Grote Markt and experience cultural and natural riches of Latin American at the Hispanic Origins Fair.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend such as jazz with the New Cool Collective, a star party as well as the screening of Coldplay’s “Music of the Sphere”s world tour at the One Planet Dome.

THE HAGUE COCKTAIL WEEK 2022 ( 30 September – 2 October)

The Hague Cocktail Week take places from Friday 30 September to Sunday 2 October in the center of The Hague! Enjoy € 8 cocktails at participating bar, restaurant and hotel venues across the city centre including iconic Haagse venues such as Gold Bar, The Gyros Club, The Hague Marriott, Milù, Ultramarijn and Villa Coucou alongside newcomers suh as La Mian, The Malt Vault and Shandong Cocktails.

OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2022 (1 – 2 October)

On Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd October the Open Ateliers Den Haag exhibition will take place. The opening hours are between 12 noon and 6pm.

Come and enjoy the art from 53 artists and feel the atmosphere of the studios during this annual art weekend. How nice would it be to go home with a piece of art!

All studios are located within or nearby the ring of canals in The Hague city centre.

OKTOBERFEST @ GROTE MARKT (30 September – 1 October)

The Hague will hold its own version of Oktoberfest at the Grote Markt in the city centre on Friday 30 September and Saturday 1 October. What they can do in Germany, The Hague can do, too!

Different performances, activities and the big Schwenker grill with traditional sausages will make the this Oktoberfest a complete and unforgettable party for young and old.

So put on your Dirndl or Lederhosen and enjoy this large-sized beer, sausage and schlager festival in The Hague. There will be prizes for the best-dressed partygoers. Jetzt geht’s los!

On Sunday 2 October 2022 from 13:00 to 18:00 the fifth edition of the Hispanic Origins Fair will take place in The Hague. The event aims to show the cultural and natural riches of Latin American countries, thus promoting their tourism, expanding understanding between nations, while promoting exchange and business development.

