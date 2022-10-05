Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights include: Art The Hague in the Fokker terminal, the Mondriaan jazz festival, Museum night and the last chance to visit the International Horticultural Exhibition Floriade Expo 2022

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend such as the Sacred Songs festival and The Hague Cocktail week.

Art The Hague, which takes place at the Fokker Terminal from 5 – 9 October is the quirky contemporary art fair which will surprise art lovers as well as collectors in 2022 with works by international top artists.

With a strong selection of 46 galleries the regular ‘line up’ of Art of The Hague is also worthwhile. Next to renowned galleries such as Galerie Ramakers, Livingstone Gallery and NL=US art, young 94/97 Gallery and Curated Art work will be participating at the fair.

MONDRIAAN JAZZ FESTIVAL 2022 (7 & 8 October)

Piet Mondriaan’s love for jazz music inspired his work and spawned a new era in art. Mondriaan Jazz Festival is Piet’s artistic approach remixed into a cutting edge music festival. All performing artists are handpicked straight out of Mondriaan’s fictitious but deep record bag. The common denominator? They all adhere to Mondriaan’s mantra of exploration and experimentation. Labels like ‘young’, ‘old’, ‘famous’ or ‘unknown’ become irrelevant at Mondriaan Jazz Festival. Only thing that counts is: The Style.

On October 7 and 8, Paard and Koorenhuis will be filled to the brim with cutting edge performers who push boundaries and smash dogmas.

The latest edition of Museum Night (Museum Nacht) The Hague showcasing The Hague’s art and culture at it finest takes place on Saturday 8 October 2022.

The 35 participating museums and cultural institutions promise you an evening full of unique activities. Between 20:00 and 01:00 they will open their doors wide and let you discover the magic of the night with one ticket.

Be surprised by a special program, specially put together for Museum Night The Hague. Transform into a Balenciaga model, get lost at the Pasar Malam (night market), tie roller skates around your feet in the stadhuis, listen to urban poetry or take a tour of the special exhibitions of participating museums.

FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)

For six months, since 14 April 2022, Almere has been the stage for the International Horticultural Exhibition Floriade Expo 2022. This is the final weekend and your last chance to see the exhibition. During the Floriade, the Dutch horticulture sector, together with national and international partners, will show green solutions that can make our cities more fun, liveable and sustainable. The theme of “Growing Green Cities” is central on the 60-hectare site.

