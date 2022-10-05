Weekend Special
This weekend’s highlights include: Art The Hague in the Fokker terminal, the Mondriaan jazz festival, Museum night and the last chance to visit the International Horticultural Exhibition Floriade Expo 2022
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend such as the Sacred Songs festival and The Hague Cocktail week.
ART THE HAGUE 2022 (5-9 October)
Art The Hague, which takes place at the Fokker Terminal from 5 – 9 October is the quirky contemporary art fair which will surprise art lovers as well as collectors in 2022 with works by international top artists.
With a strong selection of 46 galleries the regular ‘line up’ of Art of The Hague is also worthwhile. Next to renowned galleries such as Galerie Ramakers, Livingstone Gallery and NL=US art, young 94/97 Gallery and Curated Art work will be participating at the fair.
MONDRIAAN JAZZ FESTIVAL 2022 (7 & 8 October)
Piet Mondriaan’s love for jazz music inspired his work and spawned a new era in art. Mondriaan Jazz Festival is Piet’s artistic approach remixed into a cutting edge music festival. All performing artists are handpicked straight out of Mondriaan’s fictitious but deep record bag. The common denominator? They all adhere to Mondriaan’s mantra of exploration and experimentation. Labels like ‘young’, ‘old’, ‘famous’ or ‘unknown’ become irrelevant at Mondriaan Jazz Festival. Only thing that counts is: The Style.
On October 7 and 8, Paard and Koorenhuis will be filled to the brim with cutting edge performers who push boundaries and smash dogmas.
MUSEUM NIGHT THE HAGUE 2022 (8 October)
The latest edition of Museum Night (Museum Nacht) The Hague showcasing The Hague’s art and culture at it finest takes place on Saturday 8 October 2022.
The 35 participating museums and cultural institutions promise you an evening full of unique activities. Between 20:00 and 01:00 they will open their doors wide and let you discover the magic of the night with one ticket.
Be surprised by a special program, specially put together for Museum Night The Hague. Transform into a Balenciaga model, get lost at the Pasar Malam (night market), tie roller skates around your feet in the stadhuis, listen to urban poetry or take a tour of the special exhibitions of participating museums.
FLORIADE EXPO 2022 (until 9 October)
For six months, since 14 April 2022, Almere has been the stage for the International Horticultural Exhibition Floriade Expo 2022. This is the final weekend and your last chance to see the exhibition.
During the Floriade, the Dutch horticulture sector, together with national and international partners, will show green solutions that can make our cities more fun, liveable and sustainable. The theme of “Growing Green Cities” is central on the 60-hectare site.
Other events this weekend
- THE HAGUE COCKTAIL WEEK 2022 (until 9 October)
- JUST PEACE MONTH 2022 ( until 24 October)
- MAYERLING (BALLET) LIVE FROM ROYAL OPERA HOUSE LONDON @ ONE PLANET DOME (5 October)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (5 October)
- AFROVIBES 2022 – FESTIVAL OF ART AND PERFORMANCE FROM AND ABOUT AFRICA (5 -16 October)
- MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (6 October)
- NEPTUNE FROST – AN AFROFUTURIST PUNK MUSICAL FILM (6 October)
- FESTIVAL SACRED SONGS 2022 IS READY FOR TAKE-OFF (6 October – 6 November)
- THE SLACKERS @ PAARD (7 October)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL (9 October)
- TAROT & WRITING FOR SELF-REFLECTION (9 October)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- FROM THE SEA TO THE CLOUDS TO THE SOIL EXHIBITION @ STROOM (until 18 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary)
- PULITZER PRIZE WINNER ANDREA ELLIOTT @ JOHN ADAMS (11 October)
- AIDA (OPERA) LIVE FROM ROYAL OPERA HOUSE LONDON @ ONE PLANET DOME (12 October)
- TRUE LIFE: A MUSICAL DANCE PERFORMANCE ABOUT DEATH AND THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE. (13 October)
- JAPANESE GARDEN, CLINGENDAEL OPENS AGAIN THIS AUTUMN (15 – 30 October)
- BOB DYLAN @ AFAS LIVE (16,17 October)
- THEHAGUEONLINE DINING EXPERIENCE @ WAGAMAMA (18 & 30 October)
- FESTIVAL DE BETOVERING 2022 (21 – 29 October)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (25, 27, 28 October)
- HANS DULFER BAND @ THEATER VILLA OCKENBURGH (28 October)
- HET WIJN FESTIJN @ GROTE KERK (28 -29 October)
- STET PRESENTS: MY LEFT NUT (29 & 30 October)
- LADY BLACKBIRD @ PAARD (30 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
- GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 (4 -6 November)
- FEEL AT HOME FAIR: CONNECTING INTERNATIONALS TO THE HAGUE (6 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- AMERICA’S LAST CHANCE? (10 November)
- TAROT & WRITING FOR SELF-REFLECTION (13 November)
- TOM ROBINSON @ PAARD (16 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 20 November, 18 December)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (8 – 22 December)
- CATS THE MUSICAL @ AHOY ROTTERDAM (14 – 18 December)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-39 January 2023)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)