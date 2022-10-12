Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: The Hague English comedy night, iAfrican Film festival, the opening of the Japanese Garden in Clingendael and the Haagse Popweek.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including the Dag in Branding festival and further afield Bob Dylan is performing in Amsterdam.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

The Hague English Comedy Night! returns to the Branoul Theatre on Saturday 15 October with two shows at 19:00 and 21:00. This show welcomes two legends of comedy who’ve been gracing stages since the 1980s! Dave ‘tinky winky’ Thompson (England) & Alan Francis (Scotland). The MC host is Joe Eagan (Canada

The iAfrica Film Festival 2022 will take place on 14, 15 and 16 October 2022 in the Den Haag Filmhuis and Concordia Cultural Centre.

The festival aims to create an accessible platform to introduce what African cinema has to offer and the importance it plays in society. The film festival promises to be exhilarating as it provides visitors with a different perspective of how African filmmakers view societal issues in and related to Africa.

The opening film is JUWAA by filmmaker Nganji Mutiri. An award winning artist born in Bukavu and currently living in Belgium. He works in theatre, film, poetry and photography and is always looking for connections and perspectives between the special and the universal. JUWAA is his first feature film as a writer and director.

The Japanese Garden, Clingendael will be open again this autumn on Saturday October 15 to Sunday October 30, 2022 from 10:00 to to 16:00.

The magnificent Japanese Garden in Clingendael Park in The Hague can be visited only during a short period of the year, due to its fragility. It is the only Japanese garden in the Netherlands and was created around 1910 and therefore has a high historical value.

From 14 to 22 October , it is the Haagse Pop Week where music from The Hague will be in the spotlight for a full week at various locations in The Hague. Expect performances by the current artists as well as emerging and sometimes undiscovered talent. This year, the kick-off is at high altitude, namely in the church tower of the Grote Kerk. The Hague acts Alison’s Fall (alternative rock band), Madhara (Ecstatic dance) and MOVNT OLYMPVS (Hip Hop) have each selected one of their songs to be performed by carillonneur Gijsbert Kok. As a foretaste of The Haagse Pop Week’s programme, special street sessions will be held on Grote Markstraat from 14 to 16 October. Several artists from The Hague’s music scene will perform their songs in intimate acoustic settings. The extensive programme is a cross-section of The Hague’s diverse music scene from folk to hip-hop and from vocal choirs to indie rock.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary)