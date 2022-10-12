Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: The Hague English comedy night, iAfrican Film festival, the opening of the Japanese Garden in Clingendael and the Haagse Popweek.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including the Dag in Branding festival and further afield Bob Dylan is performing in Amsterdam.
HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (15 October)
The Hague English Comedy Night! returns to the Branoul Theatre on Saturday 15 October with two shows at 19:00 and 21:00.
This show welcomes two legends of comedy who’ve been gracing stages since the 1980s! Dave ‘tinky winky’ Thompson (England) & Alan Francis (Scotland). The MC host is Joe Eagan (Canada
iAFRICA FILM FESTIVAL 2022 (14-16 October)
The iAfrica Film Festival 2022 will take place on 14, 15 and 16 October 2022 in the Den Haag Filmhuis and Concordia Cultural Centre.
The festival aims to create an accessible platform to introduce what African cinema has to offer and the importance it plays in society. The film festival promises to be exhilarating as it provides visitors with a different perspective of how African filmmakers view societal issues in and related to Africa.
The opening film is JUWAA by filmmaker Nganji Mutiri. An award winning artist born in Bukavu and currently living in Belgium. He works in theatre, film, poetry and photography and is always looking for connections and perspectives between the special and the universal. JUWAA is his first feature film as a writer and director.
JAPANESE GARDEN, CLINGENDAEL OPENS AGAIN THIS AUTUMN (15 – 30 October)
The Japanese Garden, Clingendael will be open again this autumn on Saturday October 15 to Sunday October 30, 2022 from 10:00 to to 16:00.
The magnificent Japanese Garden in Clingendael Park in The Hague can be visited only during a short period of the year, due to its fragility. It is the only Japanese garden in the Netherlands and was created around 1910 and therefore has a high historical value.
HAAGSE POP WEEK 2022 (14 -22 October)
From 14 to 22 October , it is the Haagse Pop Week where music from The Hague will be in the spotlight for a full week at various locations in The Hague. Expect performances by the current artists as well as emerging and sometimes undiscovered talent.
This year, the kick-off is at high altitude, namely in the church tower of the Grote Kerk. The Hague acts Alison’s Fall (alternative rock band), Madhara (Ecstatic dance) and MOVNT OLYMPVS (Hip Hop) have each selected one of their songs to be performed by carillonneur Gijsbert Kok.
As a foretaste of The Haagse Pop Week’s programme, special street sessions will be held on Grote Markstraat from 14 to 16 October. Several artists from The Hague’s music scene will perform their songs in intimate acoustic settings. The extensive programme is a cross-section of The Hague’s diverse music scene from folk to hip-hop and from vocal choirs to indie rock.
Other events this weekend
- AFROVIBES 2022 – FESTIVAL OF ART AND PERFORMANCE FROM AND ABOUT AFRICA (until 16 October)
- JUST PEACE MONTH 2022 ( until 24 October)
- FESTIVAL SACRED SONGS 2022 IS READY FOR TAKE-OFF (until 6 November)
- AIDA (OPERA) LIVE FROM ROYAL OPERA HOUSE LONDON @ ONE PLANET DOME (12 October)
- TRUE LIFE: A MUSICAL DANCE PERFORMANCE ABOUT DEATH AND THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE. (13 October)
- FESTIVAL DAG IN DE BRANDING EDITION 65 (15 October)
- BOB DYLAN @ AFAS LIVE (16,17 October)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Poems along the wall with a literary scholar (ongoing)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- FROM THE SEA TO THE CLOUDS TO THE SOIL EXHIBITION @ STROOM (until 18 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary)
- THEHAGUEONLINE DINING EXPERIENCE @ WAGAMAMA (18 & 30 October)
- BODYWISE CAFÉ – “FIGHTING THE URGE TO BINGE ON COMFORT FOOD” (19 October)
- LA BOHÈME (OPERA) LIVE FROM ROYAL OPERA HOUSE LONDON @ ONE PLANET DOME (20 October)
- FESTIVAL DE BETOVERING 2022 (21 – 29 October)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (25, 27, 28 October)
- HANS DULFER BAND @ THEATER VILLA OCKENBURGH (28 October)
- HET WIJN FESTIJN @ GROTE KERK (28 -29 October)
- STET PRESENTS: MY LEFT NUT (29 & 30 October)
- LADY BLACKBIRD @ PAARD (30 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
- GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 (4 -6 November)
- FEEL AT HOME FAIR: CONNECTING INTERNATIONALS TO THE HAGUE (6 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- AMERICA’S LAST CHANCE? (10 November)
- TAROT & WRITING FOR SELF-REFLECTION (13 November)
- TOM ROBINSON @ PAARD (16 November)
- MAKAYA MCCRAVEN @ PAARD (17 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 20 November, 18 December)
- 14TH EASTERN NEIGHBOURS FILM FESTIVAL (23-27 November)
- REWIRE X KORZO #20: AROOJ AFTAB, LUCRECIA DALT (25 November)
- AATG CHRISTMAS PANTO: IN A GALAXY FAR AWAY (25 – 27 November)
- ST. ANDREW’S CHARITY BALL 2022 (26 November)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (8 – 22 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK 2022 (10 December)
- MUNDIYAN FESTIVAL DEN HAAG FT. PANJABI MC (10 December)
- CATS THE MUSICAL @ AHOY ROTTERDAM (14 – 18 December)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-39 January 2023)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)